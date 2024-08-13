Unlocking The Manitowoc Company (MTW) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you evaluated the performance of The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s (MTW) international operations for the quarter ending June 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Our review of MTW's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $562.1 million, experiencing a decline of 6.8% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of MTW's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Look into MTW's International Revenue Streams

EURAF generated $176.2 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 31.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of +4.28% compared to the $168.97 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, EURAF accounted for $143 million (28.9%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $185.8 million (30.8%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, MEAP contributed $89.2 million in revenue, making up 15.9% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $111.12 million, this meant a surprise of -19.73%. Looking back, MEAP contributed $68.9 million, or 13.9%, in the previous quarter, and $97.6 million, or 16.2%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect The Manitowoc Company to report $536.89 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 3.1% from the year-ago quarter. EURAF and MEAP are expected to contribute 27.5% ($147.8 million) and 18.4% ($98.77 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $2.18 billion, which is a reduction of 2.2% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: EURAF will contribute 29.4% ($641.17 million) and MEAP 18.4% ($400.31 million) to the total revenue.

The Bottom Line

Relying on international markets for revenues, The Manitowoc Company faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

The Manitowoc Company, bearing a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is expected to underperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Exploring Recent Trends in The Manitowoc Company's Stock Price

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 16.9% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 4.8%. The Zacks Industrial Products sector, The Manitowoc Company's industry group, has descended 3.1% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 26.2% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 2.7% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 6.7% during this interval.

