Unlocking M/A-Com (MTSI) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you looked into how M/A-Com (MTSI) performed internationally during the quarter ending December 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this chipmaker, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

While delving into MTSI's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $271.61 million, marking an improvement of 24.5% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of MTSI's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding MTSI's International Revenue Trends

China accounted for 31.4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $85.22 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +11.74%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $76.27 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, China contributed $77.08 million (29.5%) and $62.73 million (28.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Other Countries contributed $32 million in revenue, making up 11.8% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $44.1 million, this meant a surprise of -27.44%. Looking back, Other Countries contributed $36.75 million, or 14.1%, in the previous quarter, and $25.62 million, or 11.8%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asia Pacific (excluding China) generated $30.55 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 11.3% of the total. This represented a surprise of -0.58% compared to the $30.73 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia Pacific (excluding China) accounted for $35.02 million (13.4%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $20.54 million (9.4%) to the total revenue.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect M/A-Com to report a total revenue of $285.05 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 20.8% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from China, Other Countries and Asia Pacific (excluding China) are predicted to be 26.7%, 15.3%, and 11.3%, corresponding to amounts of $76.06 million, $43.58 million, and $32.11 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $1.15 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 18.9% from the year before. The revenues from China, Other Countries and Asia Pacific (excluding China) are expected to make up 27.3%, 15.5%, and 11.4% of this total, corresponding to $313.74 million, $177.82 million, and $131.49 million, respectively.

In Conclusion

M/A-Com's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

M/A-Com currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

M/A-Com's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has increased by 34.9% over the past month compared to the 0.2% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes M/A-Com,has decreased 2% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 45.2% relative to the S&P 500's 3.4% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 0.3% increase.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

