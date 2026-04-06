Unlocking Lamb Weston (LW) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you assessed how the international operations of Lamb Weston (LW) performed in the quarter ended February 2026? For this frozen foods supplier, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

While analyzing LW's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.56 billion, experiencing an increase of 2.9% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of LW's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Trends in LW's Revenue from International Markets

North America generated $1.04 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 66.1% of the total. This represented a surprise of +6.78% compared to the $969.3 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, North America accounted for $1.07 billion (66.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $986.3 million (64.9%) to the total revenue.

International accounted for 33.9% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $529.8 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +3.98%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $509.5 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, International contributed $548.6 million (33.9%) and $534.2 million (35.1%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Lamb Weston to report a total revenue of $1.73 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 3.4% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from North America and International are predicted to be 68.9%, and 32.9%, corresponding to amounts of $1.19 billion, and $570.22 million, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $6.53 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 1.2% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from North America and International are projected to be 66.1% ($4.32 billion), and 33.8% ($2.2 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Final Thoughts

Relying on international markets for revenues, Lamb Weston faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Lamb Weston, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Lamb Weston's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 14.5%, against a downturn of 3.3% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Consumer Staples sector, which counts Lamb Weston among its entities, has depreciated by 7.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 4.9% versus the S&P 500's 3.7% decline. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 3% over the same period.

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Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.