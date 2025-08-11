Unlocking Krispy Kreme (DNUT) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you looked into how Krispy Kreme (DNUT) performed internationally during the quarter ending June 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this doughnut wholesaler and retailer, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Upon examining DNUT's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $379.77 million, declining 13.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into DNUT's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Dive into DNUT's International Revenue Trends

Market Development generated $16.91 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 4.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of -27.17% compared to the $23.22 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Market Development accounted for $19.01 million (5.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $24.24 million (5.5%) to the total revenue.

International accounted for 35% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $132.76 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +11.48%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $119.08 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, International contributed $119.64 million (31.9%) and $125.27 million (28.6%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Krispy Kreme will post revenues of $381.23 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 0.4% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Market Development and International to this revenue are 5.4%, and 33.3%, translating into $20.7 million, and $126.78 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $1.55 billion, which is a reduction of 6.8% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Market Development will contribute 5.4% ($84.16 million), and International 32.5% ($504.2 million) to the total revenue.

Key Takeaways

Relying on international markets for revenues, Krispy Kreme faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, Krispy Kreme has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying that it may underperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Krispy Kreme's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has lost 7.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 2.7% increase. The Zacks Consumer Staples sector, of which Krispy Kreme is a part, has declined 0.8% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 2.8% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 13.2% increase. Over the same period, the sector has declined 0.3%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

