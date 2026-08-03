Unlocking Ingram Micro (INGM) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you evaluated the performance of Ingram Micro's (INGM) international operations for the quarter ending June 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this provider of information technology products and services, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While delving into INGM's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $14.53 billion, showing rise of 13.6%. We will now explore the breakdown of INGM's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Unveiling Trends in INGM's International Revenues

Asia-Pacific generated $4.42 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 30.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of +19.16% compared to the $3.71 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia-Pacific accounted for $4.11 billion (29.4%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $3.48 billion (27.2%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $3.75 billion came from EMEA during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 25.8%. This represented a surprise of -2.32% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $3.84 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $3.91 billion, or 28%, and $3.48 billion, or 27.2%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Latin America contributed $1.08 billion in revenue, making up 7.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $960.76 million, this meant a surprise of +12.8%. Looking back, Latin America contributed $952.47 million, or 6.8%, in the previous quarter, and $853.48 million, or 6.7%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Ingram Micro to report $13.72 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 8.8% from the year-ago quarter. Asia-Pacific, EMEA and Latin America are expected to contribute 27.3% (translating to $3.75 billion), 28.3% ($3.89 billion), and 8% ($1.1 billion) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $56.82 billion, which signifies a rise of 8.1% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Asia-Pacific at 27.4% ($15.54 billion), EMEA at 28.4% ($16.14 billion), and Latin America at 7.2% ($4.11 billion).

The Bottom Line

The dependency of Ingram Micro on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At the moment, Ingram Micro has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying that it may outperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Ingram Micro's Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has witnessed an increase of 10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 0.2%. In the same interval, the Zacks Business Services sector, to which Ingram Micro belongs, has registered an increase of 2.5%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 3.7%, while the S&P 500 increased by 4.2%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 2.3% during this timeframe.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.