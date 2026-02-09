Unlocking Illumina (ILMN) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you evaluated the performance of Illumina's (ILMN) international operations for the quarter ending December 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this genetic testing tools company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Upon examining ILMN's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.16 billion, marking an increase of 5% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting ILMN's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Unveiling Trends in ILMN's International Revenues

Europe accounted for 30.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $353 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +12.41%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $314.03 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $309 million (28.5%) and $326 million (29.5%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $55 million came from Greater China during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 4.8%. This represented a surprise of +66.47% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $33.04 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $52 million, or 4.8%, and $80 million, or 7.3%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Illumina will post revenues of $1.07 billion, which reflects an increase of 2.6% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 28.2% from Europe ($300.95 million), and 3% from Greater China ($31.66 million).

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $4.52 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 4.1% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Europe and Greater China are projected to be 27.8% ($1.26 billion), and 2.9% ($132.16 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Final Thoughts

The dependency of Illumina on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Illumina currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in Illumina's Stock Value

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 15.1% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 0.2%. The Zacks Medical sector, Illumina's industry group, has ascended 2.9% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 0.8% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 3.4% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 9.6% during this interval.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.