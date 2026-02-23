Unlocking Garmin (GRMN) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you evaluated the performance of Garmin's (GRMN) international operations for the quarter ending December 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this maker of personal navigation devices, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Upon examining GRMN's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $2.12 billion, increasing 16.6% year over year. Now, let's delve into GRMN's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Trends in GRMN's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $802.67 million came from EMEA during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 37.8%. This represented a surprise of +12.19% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $715.43 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $692.56 million, or 39.1%, and $701.52 million, or 38.5%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

APAC accounted for 13.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $287.72 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -6.97%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $309.28 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, APAC contributed $282.72 million (16%) and $266.49 million (14.6%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin to report $1.68 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 9.7% from the year-ago quarter. EMEA and APAC are expected to contribute 32.1% (translating to $540.14 million), and 14.1% ($237.42 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $8 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 10.5% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from EMEA and APAC are projected to be 33.2% ($2.65 billion), and 14.1% ($1.13 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Final Thoughts

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Garmin. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At present, Garmin holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might beat the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in Garmin's Stock Value

The stock has increased by 20.7% over the past month compared to the 1.8% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Garmin,has increased 0.3% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 27.4% relative to the S&P 500's 6% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 4% increase.

