Unlocking Dentsply (XRAY) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you assessed how the international operations of Dentsply International (XRAY) performed in the quarter ended September 2025? For this dental products manufacturer, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

In our recent assessment of XRAY's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $904 million, experiencing a decline of 4.9% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of XRAY's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Trends in XRAY's Revenue from International Markets

Europe generated $382 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 42.3% of the total. This represented a surprise of +5.84% compared to the $360.92 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $404 million (43.2%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $347 million (36.5%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $231 million came from Rest of World during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 25.6%. This represented a surprise of +9.43% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $211.1 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $239 million, or 25.5%, and $230 million, or 24.2%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Dentsply to report $923.04 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 2% from the year-ago quarter. Europe and Rest of World are expected to contribute 44.8% (translating to $413.25 million), and 25.8% ($238.41 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $3.64 billion, which signifies a fall of 4% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe at 42.3% ($1.54 billion), and Rest of World at 24.8% ($903.5 million).

Closing Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Dentsply faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, Dentsply has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying that it may underperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 5.5%, against an upturn of 0.3% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Medical sector, which counts Dentsply among its entities, has appreciated by 0.2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 19.3% versus the S&P 500's 6.4% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 10.6% over the same period.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.