Unlocking Coty (COTY) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Did you analyze how Coty (COTY) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending December 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this beauty products company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While delving into COTY's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.67 billion, experiencing a decline of 3.3% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of COTY's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Closer Look at COTY's Revenue Streams Abroad

EMEA generated $839.8 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 50.29% of the total. This represented a surprise of -0.29% compared to the $842.22 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, EMEA accounted for $787.8 million (47.13%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $825.7 million (47.79%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $191.5 million in revenue, making up 11.47% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $202.55 million, this meant a surprise of -5.46%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $190.2 million, or 11.38%, in the previous quarter, and $214 million, or 12.39%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Revenue Predictions

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Coty will report a total revenue of $1.32 billion, which reflects a decline of 4.9% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 47.8% from EMEA ($629.26 million) and 12% from Asia Pacific ($157.64 million).

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $5.98 billion, which is a reduction of 2.2% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: EMEA will contribute 48% ($2.87 billion) and Asia Pacific 12.1% ($721.54 million) to the total revenue.

The Bottom Line

Coty's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At the moment, Coty has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying that it may underperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Coty's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 21.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 4.7%. In the same interval, the Zacks Consumer Staples sector, to which Coty belongs, has registered an increase of 4.1%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 23.8%, while the S&P 500 increased by 3.1%. In comparison, the sector experienced a decline of 2.3% during this timeframe.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.