Unlocking Capri Holdings (CPRI) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you looked into how Capri Holdings (CPRI) performed internationally during the quarter ending September 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this luxury retailer, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of CPRI's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $856 million, marking a decrease of 20.7% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting CPRI's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Trends in CPRI's Revenue from International Markets

EMEA generated $261 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 30.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of -1.18% compared to the $264.12 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, EMEA accounted for $228 million (28.6%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $348 million (32.3%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Asia contributed $104 million in revenue, making up 12.2% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $78.41 million, this meant a surprise of +32.64%. Looking back, Asia contributed $110 million, or 13.8%, in the previous quarter, and $140 million, or 13%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Revenue Predictions

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Capri Holdings will post revenues of $994.29 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, a decline of 21.2% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from EMEA and Asia to this revenue are 27.1%, and 10.7%, translating into $269.64 million, and $105.96 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $3.44 billion is expected for the company, reflecting a decline of 22.5% from the year before. The revenues from EMEA and Asia are expected to make up 29%, and 11.9% of this total, corresponding to $999.82 million, and $411.27 million, respectively.

In Conclusion

The dependency of Capri Holdings on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At the moment, Capri Holdings has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Capri Holdings' Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed an increase of 2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 1.5%. In the same interval, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, to which Capri Holdings belongs, has registered an increase of 0.5%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 1%, while the S&P 500 increased by 4.5%. In comparison, the sector experienced a decline of 1.7% during this timeframe.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.