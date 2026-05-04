Unlocking Bio-Rad (BIO) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you looked into how Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) performed internationally during the quarter ending March 2026? Considering the widespread global presence of this maker of instruments used in biomedical research, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Upon examining BIO's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $592.1 million, showing rise of 1.1%. We will now explore the breakdown of BIO's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Unveiling Trends in BIO's International Revenues

Of the total revenue, $110.4 million came from Asia during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 18.7%. This represented a surprise of -5.08% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $116.31 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $161.8 million, or 23.3%, and $104.1 million, or 17.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

EMEA generated $206.8 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 34.9% of the total. This represented a surprise of +10.77% compared to the $186.69 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, EMEA accounted for $242.6 million (35%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $199.8 million (34.1%) to the total revenue.

Other (primarily Canada and Latin America) accounted for 7.6% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $45.1 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +26.01%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $35.79 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Other (primarily Canada and Latin America) contributed $44.7 million (6.5%) and $39.8 million (6.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Bio-Rad, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $657.36 million, reflecting an increase of 0.9% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Asia is anticipated to contribute 20.8% or $136.46 million, EMEA 32% or $210.56 million and Other (primarily Canada and Latin America) 6.3% or $41.21 million.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $2.61 billion, which is an improvement of 1.1% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Asia will contribute 21% ($549.05 million), EMEA 31.9% ($832.91 million) and Other (primarily Canada and Latin America) 6.2% ($161.84 million) to the total revenue.

Key Takeaways

The dependency of Bio-Rad on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At present, Bio-Rad holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Bio-Rad Laboratories' Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 8.4% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 10%. The Zacks Medical sector, Bio-Rad's industry group, has descended 0.9% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 14.9% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 4.4% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 8.1% during this interval.

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Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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