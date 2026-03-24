Unlocking Accenture (ACN) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Did you analyze how Accenture (ACN) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending February 2026? Given the widespread global presence of this consulting company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Our review of ACN's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $18.04 billion, increasing 8.3% year over year. Now, let's delve into ACN's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Closer Look at ACN's Revenue Streams Abroad

Of the total revenue, $6.57 billion came from Europe, Middle East and Africa during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 36.4%. This represented a surprise of +2.87% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $6.39 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $6.94 billion, or 37%, and $5.8 billion, or 34.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $2.58 billion in revenue, making up 14.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion, this meant a surprise of +13.91%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $2.73 billion, or 14.6%, in the previous quarter, and $2.3 billion, or 13.8%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Accenture will post revenues of $18.78 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific to this revenue are 36.1%, and 12.8%, translating into $6.78 billion, and $2.4 billion, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $74 billion in total revenue, up 6.2% from the previous year. Revenues from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are expected to constitute 36.3% ($26.88 billion), and 13.8% ($10.19 billion) of the total, respectively.

The Bottom Line

The dependency of Accenture on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At present, Accenture holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Accenture's Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has declined by 0.6% over the past month compared to the 3.7% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Accenture,has decreased 2.8% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 26.3% relative to the S&P 500's 4.5% decline. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 6.2% decrease.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.