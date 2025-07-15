Unlock Your Golden Years: 15 Smart Summer Side Hustles for Retirees

For many people, retirement is an opportunity to pursue new interests and even gain some financial flexibility. Bankrate reports that 36% of U.S. adults earn extra money through a side hustle in addition to their primary income source. However, even though a large share of retirees do not have a side gig, 60% of Americans reported wanting one, according to a D.A. Davidson survey.

But, a “side hustle” doesn’t necessarily mean working full-time. Instead, they are about staying active, building social connections, and earning extra income.

Summertime, in particular, offers retirees the opportunity to explore supplementary income options and take advantage of the longer days. Here are 15 smart summer side hustles you can do while enjoying your golden years.

Seasonal & Outdoor Gigs: Embrace the Summer Sunshine

The summer months invite us outdoors, and there are plenty of activities retirees can engage in to make this a profitable and enjoyable season. Roles such as these involve interacting with people, playing outdoors, and staying physically active without being overly demanding.

1. A tour guide.

If you live near a historic site, a natural beauty spot, or a popular tourist attraction, a career as a tour guide might be an excellent summer job. For those who love sharing local anecdotes, historical facts, and hidden gems, this role is perfect. Imagine guiding visitors through historic towns, parks, or famous landmarks, all at your own pace, and sharing your passion for the area.

A wide variety of historical societies, national parks, and private tour companies offer part-time jobs, many of which include training. As a guide, you can meet many new people and rediscover the wonders of your neighborhood. Additionally, you’ll learn and recall information continuously, which will help keep you mentally sharp.

2. Local farmer’s market vendor.

Are you a gardener, baker, or crafter? If so, farmers’ markets are bustling hubs during the summer months, offering vibrant community spaces for sellers. As a side hustle, you completely control how much you want to produce and which market days you want to attend.

You could sell products from homemade jams, artisanal bread, knitwear, upcycled furniture, or handcrafted jewelry. The social aspect of interacting directly with customers, sharing your passion, and taking part in a lively community event can be gratifying. Additionally, the hours are typically limited to a few mornings per week, allowing you to have free time in the afternoons.

3. House sitting or pet sitting.

In the summer, people are more likely to need house sitters and pet sitters, which means more demand for reliable sitters. If you enjoy a change of scenery or love animals, this can be a great way to earn money. Besides caring for pets, most homeowners prefer someone to stay at their property to deter burglars, water plants, and keep the house looking lived-in.

Various platforms connect you with opportunities, such as TrustedHousesitters (in exchange for pet and house care) and Rover (for paid pet sitting and dog walking). It’s up to you to decide what’s available and what your rate is, so you can only accept assignments that suit your lifestyle. This is also an excellent way to spend time with furry friends, enjoy a peaceful environment, and offer valuable service to vacationing families.

4. Gardening or landscaping help (light duty).

During the peak growing season, many homeowners find maintaining their gardens challenging. Providing light gardening or landscaping services can be ideal for retirees who enjoy being outdoors without having to do heavy lifting. It can be as simple as weeding flowerbeds, deadheading plants, pruning, watering, or tending to vegetable patches.

We’re not talking about running a large-scale landscaping business. Instead, it involves offering a few hours a week to multiple neighbors or clients. Depending on your physical capabilities, you can set your hourly rate. In addition to staying active, getting sunshine, and beautifying your community, it also provides an added income. These types of services usually work best through word-of-mouth referrals.

5. Event staff or parking attendant.

The summer is synonymous with outdoor concerts, festivals, sporting events, and community fairs. There’s always a need for temporary help at these events, and roles such as event staff or parking attendants are often ideal for retirees. Typically, these are low-stress positions that require you to answer attendees’ questions or direct them to parking spots.

In particular, they are suited for people who enjoy being surrounded by others and interacting with them. Typically, the hours are flexible, often on weekends or evenings, allowing you to enjoy your weekdays still. Also, you may be able to enjoy snippets of the event or music for free. If you’re looking for seasonal opportunities, consider checking with local venues, sports arenas, or festival organizers.

Low-Physical, Flexible Roles: Leverage Your Expertise from Home

For those who prefer sedentary or indoor work or need highly flexible jobs, numerous side hustles can leverage your knowledge and experience with minimal physical effort. The majority of these can be done from the comfort of your own home.

6. Online tutoring.

Throughout your life, you have accumulated a wealth of knowledge. What’s the harm in sharing it? In addition to math, writing, ESL, and test prep, you can use online tutoring to teach subjects you know well. As online education becomes increasingly personalized, there will be a greater demand for it.

You can connect with students through platforms such as Wyzant, VIPKid (for teaching English abroad), or Tutor.com. It’s highly flexible, as you can set your hours and rates. In addition to being mentally stimulating, this role helps you stay connected to academic fields and provides immense satisfaction in helping others. Even better? It typically only requires an internet connection and a headset.

7. Freelance writing or editing.

If you have extensive writing experience or a passion for clear communication and grammar, freelance writing or editing can be a lucrative and fulfilling side gig. Additionally, businesses, websites, authors, and students often require well-written content or professional proofreading.

Among the services you can provide are blog post writing, content creation, proofreading, copyediting, and even resume writing. To find clients, you can utilize websites like Upwork and Fiverr, or market your services directly. This role is perfect for quiet mornings or evenings when you want to focus on topics that interest you. Furthermore, this is an excellent way to keep your mind sharp and maintain your communication skills.

8. Remote customer service.

During the summer months, many companies hire part-time seasonal remote customer service representatives, especially those with seasonal surges in demand (like e-commerce or travel companies). Often, these roles involve answering customer inquiries over the phone, via email, or through the chat feature.

In most cases, a good internet connection, a quiet workspace, and a headset are required. Typically, training is provided, and working hours can be quite flexible. In this side hustle, you get to work from home, interact with people, and apply your problem-solving skills at the same time. It’s a reliable way of earning a consistent income without having to leave home.

9. Bookkeeping or tax help.

Whether you’re a financial professional, a certified public accountant, or simply a meticulous organizer, offering bookkeeping or tax services to small businesses and individuals can be a highly valued service. After all, for many small businesses, mid-year clean-ups or preparation for future tax filings are everyday needs.

If you have any experience in data entry, expense tracking, invoicing, payroll assistance, or basic financial reporting, you may be able to help. In this role, you may work remotely or occasionally visit clients. In addition to providing a steady income stream, your experience can be invaluable to those who lack the time or expertise to manage their finances effectively.

10. Reselling antiques or collectibles.

You can turn your passion for treasure hunting or your efforts to downsize into a profitable business by reselling antiques and collectibles. It doesn’t matter if you have accumulated items over the years or if you enjoy browsing estate or garage sales, thrift stores, or flea markets.

The best places to sell your finds are on eBay (for a wide variety of items), Etsy (for vintage items and handcrafted goods), and local flea markets. It’s also a side hustle driven by passion and a desire for discovery. It’s great for decluttering your own home, discovering unique items, and connecting with other collectors. Despite the high income potential, the process itself is often enjoyable.

On-the-Go & Light Activity: Stay Mobile and Engaged

Retirees who prefer a more relaxed pace than traditional jobs can explore their local area through these side hustles.

11. Golf course starter or ranger.

If you’re a golf enthusiast, working as a golf course ranger or starter can be a dream job. In this role, you will monitor tee times, ensure a smooth playing experience, and assist golfers as needed.

It’s a relaxing role with plenty of fresh air, beautiful surroundings, and a relaxed pace. The perk of these positions is that they often come with free or discounted golf privileges, which allows you to enjoy your passion while earning money. Working as a golf pro is a social role, where you interact with other golfers and enjoy a peaceful day as well.

12. Delivery driver (groceries or small goods).

With the rise of on-demand services, becoming a delivery driver has become a popular and flexible side job. Many apps hire independent contractors, such as Instacart (for groceries) and Amazon Flex (for packages from Amazon), as well as local pharmacies.

With your car and flexibility in your delivery schedule, this service is highly adaptable to your needs. As part of this job, you’re required to lift grocery bags or packages, and you’re out and about in the community without being bound by a fixed schedule or work schedule. But this is a straightforward way to earn money on your terms.

13. Mystery shopping.

Would you like to earn money by shopping or eating out? This is exactly what mystery shopping offers. Businesses hire individuals to discreetly evaluate customer service, product quality, and store cleanliness. As a regular customer, you are compensated (or reimbursed for your purchases and meals) for providing detailed feedback.

As a side hustle, this is typically a low-commitment situation, allowing you to pick assignments that work with your existing schedule. Among them are restaurants, retail stores, banks, and even car dealerships. You’ll get paid for your observations, experience new places, and ensure quality service.

Creative & Passion-Based: Share Your Talents

During your retirement years, you can leverage your lifetime passions, skills, and creative talents into an income stream. Aside from being fulfilling, these side hustles allow you to inspire, teach, and host.

14. Art, music, or craft instructor.

Whether you are talented in art, music, or a specific craft, becoming an instructor may be a good fit for you. During the summer, camps for kids, community center classes, and adult workshops are in high demand. It’s possible to teach painting, pottery, playing an instrument, knitting, jewelry making, or even creative writing.

It’s a fantastic way to share your passions, keep your skills fresh, and inspire others. Teaching is possible in person at community centers, senior centers, and art studios, as well as online from the comfort of your own home. When you see your students learn new skills and discover joy through creative expression, it’s indescribably rewarding.

15. Local tour or Airbnb experience host.

You can take the concept of a tour guide one step further by becoming a local tour guide or Airbnb Experience Host. Rather than working for a company, you design and lead your own unique experiences. You could lead a guided walking tour of your neighborhood’s architectural treasures, teach a cooking class, take photos in scenic locations, or tell a historical story.

In Airbnb Experiences, you can list and manage your idea and connect with travelers searching for authentic local experiences. As a result, you can express yourself creatively and show off your personality and expertise. This is a great way to meet people from all over the world and to share what makes your area so unique.

Bonus Tips for Retirees Embarking on a Side Hustle:

Stay social. The majority of these roles require interaction with others. For retirees, this can be a significant benefit, keeping them connected to their community and preventing feelings of isolation.

Check local resources. Often, local recreation centers, senior centers, libraries, and community colleges list seasonal, part-time, or hobby-based jobs perfect for retirees. Be sure not to overlook these community hubs.
Consider liability insurance. When you host events at your home, offer professional services (such as bookkeeping), or care for other people's property (like pet sitting or house sitting), it's essential to consider appropriate liability insurance to ensure your peace of mind and protect yourself.

Often, local recreation centers, senior centers, libraries, and community colleges list seasonal, part-time, or hobby-based jobs perfect for retirees. Be sure not to overlook these community hubs. Consider liability insurance. When you host events at your home, offer professional services (such as bookkeeping), or care for other people’s property (like pet sitting or house sitting), it’s essential to consider appropriate liability insurance to ensure your peace of mind and protect yourself.

Final Words of Advice

Are you ready to find your perfect match? The beauty of these summer side hustles is that they are flexible. It’s up to you whether you want to experiment with a few or mix a few. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to supplement your income, stay active, or engage more with the world; there’s a summer side hustle waiting for you.

FAQs

I’m retired to relax. Why should I even consider a side hustle?

Summer side hustles aren’t meant to replace your relaxing retirement. Instead, it allows you to stay active, engage socially, and keep your mind sharp. In addition to providing a sense of purpose and expanding their social circle, these low-stress gigs can offer extra income for travel, hobbies, or provide greater financial comfort.

Are these side hustles really “low-stress” and “flexible” as advertised, or will they take over my life?

Absolutely!

Among the side hustles recommended, flexibility is a key attribute. There are many jobs where you can set your own hours, choose projects that accommodate your interests and energy level, and even work from home. As a retiree, your retirement lifestyle should be enhanced, not reduced, by supplemental income and engagement.

Do I need special skills or a high-tech setup to do these summer side hustles?

Not necessarily.

Although some roles require prior experience (such as bookkeeping and online tutoring), many others require common life skills, including good communication, organization, and a love of the outdoors. It’s usually sufficient to have a computer or tablet that receives an internet connection for tech-based options such as online tutoring and remote customer service.

How do I find these opportunities, and what’s the best way to get started?

To get started, determine which side hustles align with your interests and abilities. If you’re looking for opportunities nearby, consider checking out local resources such as community centers, senior centers, and event venues. Additionally, explore options like Rover for pet sitting, Wyzant for tutoring, and eBay for reselling. Additionally, you can find great local gigs by networking with your friends and neighbors.

Will earning extra money impact my retirement benefits (like Social Security or pension)?

You should consider how additional income might affect your situation. When you are under your full retirement age, some earnings limits may temporarily reduce your Social Security benefits. At full retirement age, you are not affected by your Social Security benefits when you earn a lot.

Additionally, you’ll want to consult a financial advisor or the relevant benefits administration (e.g., the Social Security Administration) to understand how this will impact your pension or Social Security benefits.

