Unlock the Value of Your Portfolio With 4 Low P/CF Stocks

Investors always try to hit the jackpot while picking stocks. But striking the right chord each time is not easy unless you are blessed with Midas touch. When it comes to the investment market, experts consider value style as one of the most effective approaches. Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that have good things going for them at a time when they have been beaten down by some external factor, such as the pandemic.



There are different valuation metrics to determine a stock’s inherent strength but a random selection of ratios cannot serve your purpose if you want a realistic assessment of a company’s financial position. For this, we recommend Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF) as one of the key metrics. This metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per share basis – the lower the number, the better.

Price to Cash Flow Reveals Financial Health

Questions may arise as to why we are considering the Price to Cash Flow valuation metric, when the most widely used metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, what makes P/CF stand out is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly reflecting the financial health of a company.



Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. It is net cash flow that reveals how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is putting the same to use.



A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, shell out for its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Then again, a negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

What’s the Best Strategy?

An investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.



Here are the parameters for selecting true value stocks:



P/CF less than or equal to X-Industry Median.



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



P/E using (F1) less than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter shortlists stocks that are trading at a discount or are equal to its peers.



P/B less than or equal to X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.



P/S less than or equal to X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how a stock price compares to the company’s sales — the lower the ratio the more attractive the stock is.



PEG less than 1: The ratio is used to determine a stock's value by taking the company's earnings growth into account. PEG ratio portrays a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and that investors need to pay less for a stock that has robust earnings growth prospect.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B when combined with Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the 10 stocks that qualified the screening:



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, a leading global financial institution that provides a broad range of financial services, sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 22.7% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 73.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI, which operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally, flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 15.1% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 88.4%, on average.



Boise Cascade Company BCC, which manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 10.2% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48%, on average.



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH, which manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 66.8%, on average. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has an expected EPS growth rate of 20.3% for three-five years.

