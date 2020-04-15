Unlimited Money and No Liquidity: Welcome to 2020

Dan Schatt, co-founder of Cred and chairman of the Universal Protocol Alliance, a coalition of cryptocurrency companies and blockchain pioneers seeking to accelerate the adoption of blockchain as a mainstream financial technology by making digital assets more accessible, secure, and convenient to own.

Watching the Fed’s kitchen sink response to the financial fallout of COVID-19 has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Beginning with above expectations standing Repo operations, then the Fed Bazooka, and now a $6 trillion stimulus plan when accounting for the Fed’s leveraged $4.25 trillion discretionary lending facility and $2 trillion government stimulus package. All of it happened within a span of several weeks.

As if we needed more evidence of global financial fragility to stoke the fire pits of the COVID-19 dilemma, Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, provided the cherry on top with his recent comment of “infinite cash at the Federal Reserve.”

Welcome to 2020, the era of helicopter money.

The Beginning of a Crisis

Atrocious manufacturing reports from China and the US aside, there’s no consumer demand right now as people are quarantined in their homes and the supply chain is already choked by COVID-19. Increasing numbers of people are hospitalized, businesses are struggling, the dollar is screeching higher as demand for it soars, and market liquidity is non-existent.

Short-term Treasury yields are negative as investors flee to safe-havens, and rumors that the Fed may enter junk bonds and equities seem less ridiculous than at any point in its history. What’s evident is that the $6 trillion stimulus, including bailouts for major industries and corporations at the discretion of the Treasury Department, might be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

We are entering Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) territory. This is not Capitalism.

Financialization of the economy and strained global supply chains have left small businesses and investors reeling. As if the current market scenario was plucked directly out of Mandelbrot’s The Misbehavior of Markets, volatility reigns and is occurring in concentrated clusters. Once again, the financial system has been duped by a period of artificially low-interest rates and market tranquillity.

And the Fed’s response to the crisis may be out of ammo.

Interest rates are already at zero and cash reserve requirements for commercial banks were removed. Now, it appears that the line between the Treasury Department and the Fed will fade away, opening up a new era where the fiscal response to the COVID-19 quandary may overshoot the dollar demand its aiming to plug around the world.

Six trillion USD is a significant chunk of money. In fact, it’s roughly 28 percent of the US GDP for 2019. GDP for 2020 is already projected to contract by 14 percent in Q2, according to JP Morgan. That doesn’t bode well for avoiding an inflationary event. Pair that notion with the idea that reflation is the only option to stimulate markets right now, and the horizon for a weakened USD is coming into focus.

Should the $6 trillion fiscal response, a bid to stifle a deflationary environment, overshoot, then we’re looking at entering the gauntlet of cost-push inflation within the next several years.

Has there ever been a better stage for crypto to make an audacious entrance into the eyes of the mainstream? Probably not. Nor will there likely be another opportunity like this.

Open Networks & Liquidity for The Win

From a market structure perspective, the nascent crypto markets have not fared very well in the current crisis either. While Bitcoin is showing signs of decoupling from the S&P 500 trend, it fell more than 50 percent in a single day and the crypto market structure effectively broke.

However, there are encouraging signs.

According to CoinMetrics, money is pouring into stablecoins, which are proving a highly liquid alternative to cash positions that many financial institutions and corporations are desperately seeking. The overall stablecoin market cap, as a percentage of bitcoin, doubled in only a few days.

What this reveals is that stablecoins are more than simply USD-pegged crypto assets for trading more volatile altcoins. Stablecoins serve a unique role for balancing OTC desk remittance operations across borders and also as a censorship-resistant method for transferring the prize of a liquidity crunch, cash, around the world at low costs and virtually instantly.

Stablecoins also breed unique privacy advantages for intra-network transactions, which are useful beyond remittances in countries with strict capital controls -- extending into the compliance aspect of banks.

For example, JP Konig details how the unique “permissioned pseudonymity” of stablecoins enables them to avoid collecting pertinent KYC information on intra-network transactions through a regulatory loophole. Bank accounts, which are not afforded that advantage, induce huge overhead costs for banks to meet compliance laws. If a bank like Wells Fargo could avoid collecting user IDs for intra-network transactions, they could sever large sections of their compliance staff and save bundles of money.

Whether regulators would accept such a situation for banks is unlikely, which is why the open, permissionless framework nature of crypto platforms, like the UP Protocol, is poised to absorb the interest of many mainstream users and businesses. Throw in classic examples of government privacy intrusions (e.g., the EARN IT bill) as the trust in government already erodes due to the COVID-19 response, and the opportunity for open finance is enormous.

Open finance platforms, like the UP Alliance and its individual partners, provide numerous benefits to small businesses and investors who may be shut out of the fiscal stimulus package. Incidentally, judging by the paltry $300 billion allocated to small businesses, compared to the $4.25 trillion for corporations, it appears most brick-and-mortar retailers may need an alternative outside government lending facilities.

Some platforms, like Cred, have already secured over $300 million in lending capital. Other platforms offer more appealing rates of return than banks -- without the counterparty risk of a bank teetering on insolvency. And they’re much more efficient, user-friendly, and flexible than any government program.

For example, the national average USD savings rate for banks on deposits less than $100K, which constitutes the bulk of Americans, is only 0.09 percent. Comparatively, stablecoin returns like the UPBTC, UPTUSD, or UPEuro on CredEarn or UpHold reach as high as 8 percent.

These platforms are transparent, publish audits of their reserves (unlike banks with slashed reserve requirements), and offer more stable outlets for businesses to park assets. Assets can be quickly withdrawn, transferred anywhere in the world, and can do so without censorship and at low cost.

That’s a promising alternative for circumventing the current liquidity crisis.

And those benefits of the UP Protocol don’t even account for the serious lack of trust in commercial banks right now.

Bank of America recently circumscribed cash withdrawals to $3,000, a foreboding sign of insolvency, and the FDIC Gov Twitter handle released an untimely video telling people not to withdraw cash. If a sizeable business wanted to withdraw a significant sum of cash right now, early anecdotal evidence is already revealing that banks are making it difficult -- delaying transfers up to weeks.

For businesses, tapping open financial solutions now may seem risky if they have no exposure to blockchain and crypto tech. However, the platforms behind open finance, like the UP Protocol, argue that parking your money in a bank is even riskier at this juncture.

You didn’t even need the Fed comment about “unlimited money” to know that, but it will serve businesses well to have some optionality should an inflationary event start peeking through the $6 trillion bonanza. Helicopter money may be the calling card of the new financial paradigm we’re living in, but crypto was developed for this very moment.

Now, the industry just needs to capitalize on the opportunity.

