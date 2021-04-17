Unleashed Pent-Up Demand Creates a Massive Opportunity

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Let’s take a little trip down memory lane…

Source: Cryptographer / Shutterstock.com

Close your eyes and take yourself back in time. Imagine walking into your favorite restaurant… and sitting down at any table you choose.

Imagine not wearing a mask or getting your temperature taken before entering the restaurant.

Imagine walking over and saying hello to a neighbor… and even shaking their hand.

Imagine having a nice dinner with no fear of getting yourself or someone else sick.

Then… imagine everything else we used to do before COVID-19 hit.

Just 13 months ago, shutdowns changed our daily lives. So many things we did without a second thought were taken right out from under us in one pull of the rug.

I believe many of us miss the simple things in life the most — at least I do. And as simple and even inconsequential as returning to your favorite restaurant might sound, don’t underestimate its significance.

Your meal out is but one drop in an ocean that will flood our economy as things get back to “normal.”

This pent-up energy to see family, travel, go to your favorite restaurant, attend a concert or movie or show, shop for new clothes… or whatever it is you like to do… is going to lead to one of the biggest booms in the history of the U.S. economy.

And one of the most lucrative investment opportunities you can find for the next one to two years…

As people around the world begin to get back to normal lives, this Great Grand Reopening (or GGR for short) — will unleash demand for goods and services, and it will unleash spending that will lead to a boom for the economy and huge profits for stocks — especially those best positioned to capture that pent-up demand.

The potential profits in this grand reopening are too juicy to ignore, and now is the time to get in position. That’s why Louis Navellier and I are hosting a special Road Map to Recovery event this coming Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. ET. It’s completely free to attend. All you have to do is reserve your spot here.

You don’t need an advanced degree to understand the reasoning behind the GGR. Multiple vaccines have been developed in record time and are proving remarkably effective. More than 35% of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, and in the highest risk age group of 65 and older, nearly 80% have received at least one dose.

The biggest concern during the pandemic was not so much the number of people contracting the virus, though that was obviously critical. The primary concern was how many people were affected severely, which would raise the number of deaths and possibly overload the healthcare system.

The situation has improved dramatically. As vaccinations have increased, deaths have decreased.

This means that at some point soon, I should be able to see my parents, siblings, nieces, nephews and other loved ones that I haven’t seen since the end of 2019. From a human standpoint, that is more important than money will ever be. But… let’s think this through from an investing perspective, too.

When my family is finally able to get together in the near future, several of us (including me) will have to drive several hours to the designated location. That will require much more gasoline than I have used in months.

I’ll probably go on a bit of a shopping spree ahead of time. I could use a new pair of shoes and a shirt. I will also pick up gifts for my nieces and nephews because of the holidays and birthdays we’ve missed. The food will be plentiful and the drinks will be flowing.

In normal times, the amount of money we’ll pump into the economy for a family reunion of sorts would hardly be noteworthy. But these last 14 months have been anything but normal, so take my scenario and multiply it by tens of thousands of families, if not more. That’s a huge amount of money flowing into the economy.

You might think there is not enough money to support such spending with businesses closing and jobs lost. But here’s the good news: The money is there for a lot of people.

Look at the amount of money in checking accounts around the country. It just hit an all-time high of $4.8 trillion, which is way above the $2.25 trillion at the end of 2019. In 15 months, the amount of money in checking accounts has more than doubled!

The same is true for both savings accounts and household net worth, with recent spikes to all-time highs.

When the amount of money in savings and checking accounts now combined with new stimulus checks start to hit the economy by way of travel, food, clothes, entertainment, etc., it will have a massive trickle-down effect. That trickle-down effect will fuel the Great Grand Reopening.

So, here’s the road map: Money on the sidelines moves back into the economy, providing a boost and more jobs. This in turn will be good for corporate profits. And at the end of the day, we know that higher corporate profits drive stock prices higher.

Still, we can’t forget that parts of the stock market and the economy will never be the same moving forward. That’s why as things begin to get back to normal, you want a proven road map to help you beat the market no matter what happens next.

Louis and I will explain the opportunity ahead of us and reveal our brand-new investing road map during our Road Map to Recovery event next Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. ET. The last investing road map we created gave our readers the chance to beat the market by nearly 11X, and we’re fired up about what’s to come.

I urge you to sign up and reserve your spot now. We can’t wait to share everything with you.

The grand reopening is a rare opportunity over the coming 12 to 24 months. It is already starting, so now is the time for investors to make their move.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

The post Unleashed Pent-Up Demand Creates a Massive Opportunity appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.