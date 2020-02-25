Unizo says Lone Star to extend its tender offer period to March 18

US Markets

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. investment fund Lone Star will extend its tender offer period to March 18 from Feb. 28, Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings 3258.T said on Tuesday.

Lone Star is running the tender offer to buy the Japanese hotel chain and Unizo supports its bid.

Blackstone Group BX.N on Monday raised its proposed offer to buy Unizo to 6,000 yen from 5,600 yen per share, topping a bid by Lone Star.

