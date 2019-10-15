US Markets

Unizo says has not decided how to respond to Blackstone offer

Contributor
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings said on Wednesday it had not decided how to respond to a tender offer launched by private equity firm Blackstone Group and would consult with a special committee on how to proceed.

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings 3258.T said on Wednesday it had not decided how to respond to a tender offer launched by private equity firm Blackstone Group BX.N and would consult with a special committee on how to proceed.

Blackstone said on Tuesday it would launch a tender offer for Unizo at 5,000 yen a share, doubling down on its $1.6 billion offer after the proposal was rebuffed by the Japanese hotel chain.

Unizo said in a statement it had learned about the tender offer from a press release issued through PR Times but had not been contacted by Blackstone.

Shares of Unizo rose as high as 4,965 yen, up 5.6%, in early trade in Tokyo on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-4563-2714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular