Unizo says Elliott, Ichigo agreed to tender their shares

Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings said on Wednesday its top shareholders Elliott Management and Ichigo Asset have agreed to tender their shares to U.S. buyout fund Lone Star.

The hotel chain also said Lone Star, which is bidding to buy Unizo with its employees, has raised its offer price to 6,000 yen from 5,700 yen a share.

