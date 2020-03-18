Unizo says Elliott, Ichigo agreed to tender their shares

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings 3258.T said on Wednesday its top shareholders Elliott Management and Ichigo Asset have agreed to tender their shares to U.S. buyout fund Lone Star.

The hotel chain also said Lone Star, which is bidding to buy Unizo with its employees, has raised its offer price to 6,000 yen from 5,700 yen a share.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

