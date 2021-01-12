Univision to launch Spanish streaming service for U.S. Hispanic viewers

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would launch a free video-streaming service, featuring Spanish-language programming, aimed at the Hispanic audience in the United States.

The ad-supported streaming service, PrendeTV, will be launched with over 30 channels and 10,000 hours of video-on-demand programming in Spanish from global content partners, the company said.

PrendeTV will offer curated Spanish series and movies as well as Hollywood blockbusters, global television series, novelas, comedies, classic sports, documentaries, lifestyle shows and children's programming. (https://bit.ly/2LNS4Uk)

"With the launch of PrendeTV we are focused on bringing new ways for our advertisers to reach the U.S. Hispanic audience," Univision Chief Executive Officer Wade Davis said.

The service will be launched in the first quarter of 2021 and will be available via Prende.TV.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

