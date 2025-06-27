Univest (UVSP) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Univest in Focus

Based in Souderton, Univest (UVSP) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 4.37%. The holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. Is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.22 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.86%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.77% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.6%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.88 is up 4.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Univest has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.42%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Univest's current payout ratio is 32%. This means it paid out 32% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, UVSP expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.78 per share, with earnings expected to increase 11.20% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that UVSP is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

