Univest of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Univest of Pennsylvania said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $27.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.37%, the lowest has been 2.56%, and the highest has been 5.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.59% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Univest of Pennsylvania is $31.11. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 14.59% from its latest reported closing price of $27.15.

The projected annual revenue for Univest of Pennsylvania is $330MM, an increase of 16.26%. The projected annual EPS is $3.03, an increase of 14.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Univest of Pennsylvania. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.84%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UVSP is 0.1060%, a decrease of 2.9259%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 24,842K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,696,998 shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711,041 shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,270,261 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247,016 shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 5.66% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 834,343 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770,462 shares, representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 24.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 830,696 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830,436 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 749,869 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 806,589 shares, representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Univest Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $6.3 billion in assets and $4.1 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and York, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.