Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.21

The board of Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.21 per share on the 24th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Univest Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Univest Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Univest Financial's payout ratio of 34% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 13.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:UVSP Historic Dividend July 31st 2022

Univest Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.80 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.84. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Univest Financial has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. Univest Financial definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Univest Financial's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Univest Financial might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for Univest Financial for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

