UNIVEST FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $UVSP Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNIVEST FINANCIAL ($UVSP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, beating estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $79,200,000, missing estimates of $79,254,000 by $-54,000.

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

UNIVEST FINANCIAL insiders have traded $UVSP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UVSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANNE VAZQUEZ purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $35,787

NATALYE PAQUIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,183 shares for an estimated $34,533 and 0 sales.

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of UNIVEST FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

