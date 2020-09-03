Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2020

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UVSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 57th quarter that UVSP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.16, the dividend yield is 4.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UVSP was $16.16, representing a -41.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.54 and a 22.42% increase over the 52 week low of $13.20.

UVSP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UVSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports UVSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -64.75%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UVSP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.