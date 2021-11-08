Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UVSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 61st quarter that UVSP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.53, the dividend yield is 2.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UVSP was $30.53, representing a -1.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.91 and a 96.84% increase over the 52 week low of $15.51.

UVSP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UVSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.41. Zacks Investment Research reports UVSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 82.52%, compared to an industry average of 29.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the uvsp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.