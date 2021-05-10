Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UVSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 59th quarter that UVSP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.38, the dividend yield is 2.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UVSP was $29.38, representing a -2.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.14 and a 122.58% increase over the 52 week low of $13.20.

UVSP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UVSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports UVSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.68%, compared to an industry average of 24.3%.

