Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UVSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 58th quarter that UVSP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of UVSP was $24.58, representing a -5.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $26 and a 86.21% increase over the 52 week low of $13.20.

UVSP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UVSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports UVSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.45%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

