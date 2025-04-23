Univest Financial Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $22.4 Million and Declares Dividend Increase

Univest Financial Corporation reports Q1 2025 net income of $22.4 million, with a dividend increase and stable loan growth.
Univest Financial Corporation announced its first-quarter 2025 results, reporting a net income of $22.4 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, an increase from $20.3 million, or $0.69 per share, in the same quarter of 2024. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, marking a 4.8% increase. Gross loans and leases rose slightly by $6.5 million from the previous quarter and significantly by $254 million year-over-year, driven by commercial and residential mortgage loans. Total deposits saw a decrease of $100.8 million from the prior quarter but an increase of $253.1 million year-over-year. Net interest income increased by 10.3% to $56.8 million, with a net interest margin of 3.09%. Noninterest income decreased by 12.4%, primarily due to reduced service fee income. Total noninterest expenses fell by 1.5%, and the corporation's asset quality remained stable, with nonperforming assets totaling $34 million. The effective income tax rate improved to 18.7%, showcasing solid financial health as Univest continues to operate effectively in the financial services sector.
- Univest reported a net income of $22.4 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a 10.5% increase compared to $20.3 million in Q1 2024, indicating strong financial performance.
- The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, marking a 4.8% increase from the previous dividend, demonstrating commitment to shareholder returns.
- Net interest income increased by 10.3% year-over-year to $56.8 million, driven by higher loan balances and improved yields on interest-earning assets.
- Univest's net interest margin improved to 3.09%, up from 2.88% in the previous year, reflecting enhanced profitability in its lending operations.
- Noninterest income for the quarter decreased significantly by $3.2 million or 12.4% from the previous year, primarily due to a substantial decline in service fee income and net servicing fees.
- Total deposits decreased by $100.8 million or 1.5% since the last reporting period, indicating possible liquidity issues or reduced customer confidence.
- Nonperforming assets remained relatively high at $34 million, only slightly down from previous quarters, indicating ongoing asset quality concerns.
What was Univest's net income for Q1 2025?
Univest reported a net income of $22.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
How much is the quarterly cash dividend for Q2 2025?
Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on May 21, 2025.
What factors contributed to the increase in gross loans?
The increase in gross loans was primarily due to growth in commercial and residential mortgage loans.
How did noninterest income change in Q1 2025?
Noninterest income decreased $3.2 million, or 12.4%, compared to the same period last year.
What was the net interest margin for Q1 2025?
The net interest margin was 3.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
SOUDERTON, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (
NASDAQ: UVSP
), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $22.4 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $20.3 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Dividend
On April 23, 2025, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on May 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2025, which represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 4.8%. Univest had last increased its dividend by $0.01 per share in May 2022.
One-Time Items
The financial results for the quarter included tax-free bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefits claims of $1.0 million, which represented $0.04 diluted earnings per share.
Loans
Gross loans and leases increased $6.5 million, or 0.1% (0.4% annualized), from December 31, 2024. Gross loans and leases increased $254.0 million, or 3.9%, from March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans and home equity loans, partially offset by decreases in construction loans and lease financings.
Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity
Total deposits decreased $100.8 million, or 1.5% (6.0% annualized), from December 31, 2024, primarily due to seasonal declines in public funds deposits and decreases in commercial and consumer deposits, partially offset by an increase in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $253.1 million, or 4.0%, from March 31, 2024, due to increases in consumer, commercial, and public funds deposits, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.4 billion and represented 21.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 billion representing 20.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2024. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. This represented 21.9% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 22.0% at December 31, 2024.
Total borrowings decreased $57.0 million, or 14.8%, from December 31, 2024, primarily due to maturities of long-term FHLB advances totaling $50.0 million. These borrowings were replaced with brokered deposits during the quarter.
As of March 31, 2025, the Corporation and its subsidiaries reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $169.1 million and had committed borrowing capacity of $3.7 billion, of which $2.3 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $468.0 million at March 31, 2025. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income of $56.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 increased $5.3 million, or 10.3%, from the first quarter of 2024 and $1.3 million, or 2.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was driven by higher average balances of loans and increased yields on interest earning assets, as well as a reduction in our overall cost of funds. The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by lower average balances of interest-bearing liabilities and related costs outpacing decreases in income from interest-earning deposits with other banks.
Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.09% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.88% for the first and fourth quarters of 2024. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to approximately 14 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, would have been 3.12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $22.4 million, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 12.4%, from the comparable period in the prior year.
Other service fee income decreased $3.7 million, or 57.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a $3.4 million net gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights associated with $591.1 million of serviced loans in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, net servicing fees on sold mortgage loans decreased by $177 thousand, primarily attributable to the previously mentioned sale of mortgage servicing rights.
Other income decreased $780 thousand, or 76.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreases in other real estate owned income, fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps and gains on sale of Small Business Administration loans.
Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $292 thousand, or 31.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased salable volume.
Insurance commission and fee income decreased $312 thousand, or 4.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in contingent income of $700 thousand, which was $1.6 million and $2.3 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Contingent income is largely recognized in the first quarter of the year. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $404 thousand in revenue for commercial lines.
BOLI income increased $1.1 million, or 132.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to the previously discussed death benefits claims.
Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $419 thousand, or 8.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to new customer relationships and appreciation of assets under management and supervision.
Service charges on deposit accounts increased $323 thousand, or 17.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in treasury management income.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $49.3 million, a decrease of $746 thousand, or 1.5%, from the comparable period in the prior year.
Salaries, benefits and commissions decreased $512 thousand, or 1.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in compensation capitalized and a decrease in medical claims expense, partially offset by an increase in incentive compensation due to increased profitability.
Tax Provision
The effective income tax rate was 18.7% and 20.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The discrete tax effect of vested equity compensation awards favorably impacted the first quarter of 2025 by 71 basis points and unfavorably impacted the first quarter of 2024 by 74 basis points. Additionally, the effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was favorably impacted by 76 basis points from the proceeds of BOLI death benefits. Excluding the discrete impact of vested equity compensation awards and BOLI death benefits, the effective tax rate was 20.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 19.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets totaled $34.0 million at March 31, 2025, $33.2 million at December 31, 2024, and $40.0 million at March 31, 2024.
Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $767 thousand and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
The provision for credit losses was $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $2.4 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, and 1.30% at March 31, 2024.
Share Repurchases
During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 221,760 shares of common stock at an average price of $29.22 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $29.54. As of March 31, 2025, 1,178,394 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.
Conference Call
Univest will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=175e015e&confId=80607
. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428; using Access Code 021974. A replay of the conference call will be available through May 1, 2025 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code 718470.
About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.0 billion in assets and $5.2 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at March 31, 2025. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at
www.univest.net
.
This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition and demand for financial services in our market area; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (5) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (6) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (7) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market, including potential recessionary conditions and the levels of unemployment in our market area; (8) changes in the economic assumptions or methodology used to calculate our allowance for credit losses; (9) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (10) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (11) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; (12) the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements; (13) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (14) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (15) changes in the securities markets; (16) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (17) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and/or (18) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(UVSP - ER)
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance Sheet (Period End)
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
03/31/24
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
73,319
$
75,998
$
78,346
$
66,808
$
49,318
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
95,815
252,846
426,354
124,103
152,288
Cash and cash equivalents
169,134
328,844
504,700
190,911
201,606
Investment securities held-to-maturity
130,889
134,111
137,681
140,112
143,474
Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses
364,503
357,361
354,100
342,776
350,819
Investments in equity securities
1,667
2,506
2,406
2,995
3,355
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost
35,732
38,980
40,235
37,438
37,394
Loans held for sale
13,150
16,653
17,131
28,176
13,188
Loans and leases held for investment
6,833,037
6,826,583
6,730,734
6,684,837
6,579,086
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
(87,790
)
(87,091
)
(86,041
)
(85,745
)
(85,632
)
Net loans and leases held for investment
6,745,247
6,739,492
6,644,693
6,599,092
6,493,454
Premises and equipment, net
47,175
46,671
47,411
48,174
48,739
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,182
28,531
29,260
29,985
30,702
Goodwill
175,510
175,510
175,510
175,510
175,510
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization
8,061
8,309
7,158
7,701
7,473
Bank owned life insurance
139,482
139,351
138,744
137,823
137,896
Accrued interest and other assets
117,435
112,098
106,708
114,753
102,958
Total assets
$
7,975,167
$
8,128,417
$
8,205,737
$
7,855,446
$
7,746,568
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,433,995
$
1,414,635
$
1,323,953
$
1,397,308
$
1,401,806
Interest-bearing deposits:
5,224,503
5,344,624
5,530,195
5,098,014
5,003,552
Total deposits
6,658,498
6,759,259
6,854,148
6,495,322
6,405,358
Short-term borrowings
4,031
11,181
8,256
11,781
4,816
Long-term debt
175,000
225,000
225,000
250,000
250,000
Subordinated notes
149,386
149,261
149,136
149,011
148,886
Operating lease liabilities
30,062
31,485
32,246
33,015
33,744
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
54,718
64,930
59,880
62,180
60,095
Total liabilities
7,071,695
7,241,116
7,328,666
7,001,309
6,902,899
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued
157,784
157,784
157,784
157,784
157,784
Additional paid-in capital
300,634
302,829
301,262
300,166
298,914
Retained earnings
541,776
525,780
512,938
500,482
488,790
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit
(37,922
)
(43,992
)
(41,623
)
(54,124
)
(54,740
)
Treasury stock, at cost
(58,800
)
(55,100
)
(53,290
)
(50,171
)
(47,079
)
Total shareholders’ equity
903,472
887,301
877,071
854,137
843,669
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
7,975,167
$
8,128,417
$
8,205,737
$
7,855,446
$
7,746,568
For the three months ended,
Balance Sheet (Average)
03/31/25
12/31/24
06/30/24
03/31/24
12/31/23
Assets
$
7,981,043
$
8,163,347
$
8,005,265
$
7,721,540
$
7,696,575
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses
500,078
500,748
493,334
493,140
500,983
Loans and leases, gross
6,856,503
6,758,649
6,730,791
6,640,536
6,577,365
Deposits
6,617,653
6,804,483
6,641,324
6,353,752
6,303,854
Shareholders' equity
896,811
880,237
864,406
844,572
842,546
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
03/31/24
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
1,034,361
$
1,037,835
$
1,044,043
$
1,055,332
$
1,014,568
Real estate-commercial
3,546,402
3,530,451
3,442,083
3,373,889
3,283,729
Real estate-construction
281,785
274,483
285,616
313,229
379,995
Real estate-residential secured for business purpose
536,082
536,095
530,674
532,628
524,196
Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose
992,767
994,972
969,562
952,665
922,412
Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose
189,119
186,836
182,901
179,150
177,446
Loans to individuals
16,930
21,250
26,794
26,430
27,200
Lease financings
235,591
244,661
249,061
251,514
249,540
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income
6,833,037
6,826,583
6,730,734
6,684,837
6,579,086
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
(87,790
)
(87,091
)
(86,041
)
(85,745
)
(85,632
)
Net loans and leases held for investment
$
6,745,247
$
6,739,492
$
6,644,693
$
6,599,092
$
6,493,454
Asset Quality Data (Period End)
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
03/31/24
Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale
$
11,126
$
12,667
$
15,319
$
16,200
$
20,363
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due
322
321
310
205
268
Total nonperforming loans and leases
11,448
12,988
15,629
16,405
20,631
Other real estate owned
22,433
20,141
20,915
20,007
19,220
Repossessed assets
79
76
79
149
167
Total nonperforming assets
$
33,960
$
33,205
$
36,623
$
36,561
$
40,018
Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
0.16
%
0.19
%
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.31
%
Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
0.17
%
0.19
%
0.23
%
0.25
%
0.31
%
Nonperforming assets / Total assets
0.43
%
0.41
%
0.45
%
0.47
%
0.52
%
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
$
87,790
$
87,091
$
86,041
$
85,745
$
85,632
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
1.28
%
1.28
%
1.28
%
1.28
%
1.30
%
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases
789.05
%
687.54
%
561.66
%
529.29
%
420.53
%
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases
766.86
%
670.55
%
550.52
%
522.68
%
415.06
%
For the three months ended,
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
03/31/24
Net loan and lease charge-offs
$
1,686
$
767
$
820
$
809
$
1,406
Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases
0.10
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.09
%
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the three months ended,
For the period:
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
03/31/24
Interest income
$
103,416
$
107,476
$
106,438
$
99,832
$
98,609
Interest expense
46,635
52,004
53,234
48,805
47,142
Net interest income
56,781
55,472
53,204
51,027
51,467
Provision for credit losses
2,311
2,380
1,414
707
1,432
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
54,470
53,092
51,790
50,320
50,035
Noninterest income:
Trust fee income
2,161
2,265
2,110
2,008
2,108
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,194
2,192
2,037
1,982
1,871
Investment advisory commission and fee income
5,613
5,457
5,319
5,238
5,194
Insurance commission and fee income
6,889
4,743
5,238
5,167
7,201
Other service fee income
2,707
3,473
1,815
3,044
6,415
Bank owned life insurance income
1,959
1,012
921
1,086
842
Net gain on sales of investment securities
-
-
18
-
-
Net gain on mortgage banking activities
647
1,320
1,296
1,710
939
Other income
245
868
1,396
745
1,025
Total noninterest income
22,415
21,330
20,150
20,980
25,595
Noninterest expense:
Salaries, benefits and commissions
30,826
31,518
30,702
30,187
31,338
Net occupancy
2,853
2,751
2,723
2,679
2,872
Equipment
1,122
1,147
1,107
1,088
1,111
Data processing
4,364
4,146
4,154
4,161
4,495
Professional fees
1,797
1,669
1,579
1,466
1,688
Marketing and advertising
353
552
490
715
416
Deposit insurance premiums
1,151
1,102
1,097
1,098
1,135
Intangible expenses
130
155
164
188
187
Other expense
6,732
7,618
6,536
7,126
6,832
Total noninterest expense
49,328
50,658
48,552
48,708
50,074
Income before taxes
27,557
23,764
23,388
22,592
25,556
Income tax expense
5,162
4,823
4,810
4,485
5,251
Net income
$
22,395
$
18,941
$
18,578
$
18,107
$
20,305
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.77
$
0.65
$
0.64
$
0.62
$
0.69
Diluted
$
0.77
$
0.65
$
0.63
$
0.62
$
0.69
Dividends declared per share
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.21
Weighted average shares outstanding
29,000,567
29,070,039
29,132,948
29,246,977
29,413,999
Period end shares outstanding
28,962,648
29,045,877
29,081,108
29,190,640
29,337,919
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
For the three months ended,
Profitability Ratios (annualized)
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
03/31/24
Return on average assets
1.14
%
0.92
%
0.92
%
0.94
%
1.06
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.13
%
8.56
%
8.55
%
8.62
%
9.69
%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)
12.69
%
10.79
%
10.84
%
11.01
%
12.38
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.09
%
2.88
%
2.82
%
2.84
%
2.88
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
61.6
%
65.5
%
65.7
%
67.1
%
64.6
%
Capitalization Ratios
Dividends declared to net income
27.2
%
32.2
%
33.0
%
33.9
%
30.5
%
Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)
11.33
%
10.92
%
10.69
%
10.87
%
10.89
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
9.31
%
8.92
%
8.71
%
8.81
%
8.80
%
Common equity book value per share
$
31.19
$
30.55
$
30.16
$
29.26
$
28.76
Tangible common equity book value per share (1)
$
25.06
$
24.43
$
24.05
$
23.17
$
22.70
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.80
%
9.51
%
9.53
%
9.74
%
9.65
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.97
%
10.85
%
10.88
%
10.72
%
10.71
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.97
%
10.85
%
10.88
%
10.72
%
10.71
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.35
%
14.19
%
14.27
%
14.09
%
14.11
%
(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.
(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.
(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.
Univest Financial Corporation
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended,
Tax Equivalent Basis
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
$
119,997
$
1,360
4.60
%
$
402,753
$
4,852
4.79
%
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*
879
4
1.85
1,290
7
2.16
Other debt and equity securities
499,199
4,019
3.27
499,458
3,815
3.04
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock
37,561
687
7.42
39,407
746
7.53
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets
657,636
6,070
3.74
942,908
9,420
3.97
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans
990,860
17,020
6.97
972,840
17,492
7.15
Real estate—commercial and construction loans
3,704,232
52,676
5.77
3,631,142
53,163
5.82
Real estate—residential loans
1,729,146
21,542
5.05
1,708,795
21,249
4.95
Loans to individuals
19,438
393
8.20
25,803
522
8.05
Tax-exempt loans and leases
230,133
2,861
5.04
233,036
2,652
4.53
Lease financings
182,694
3,240
7.19
187,033
3,296
7.01
Gross loans and leases
6,856,503
97,732
5.78
6,758,649
98,374
5.79
Total interest-earning assets
7,514,139
103,802
5.60
7,701,557
107,794
5.57
Cash and due from banks
56,690
56,989
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
(87,822
)
(86,812
)
Premises and equipment, net
46,852
47,155
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,761
28,891
Other assets
423,423
415,567
Total assets
$
7,981,043
$
8,163,347
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking deposits
$
1,222,012
$
7,075
2.35
%
$
1,275,348
$
8,504
2.65
%
Money market savings
1,840,194
18,035
3.97
1,954,246
20,653
4.20
Regular savings
702,543
763
0.44
705,222
817
0.46
Time deposits
1,476,495
16,106
4.42
1,499,998
17,247
4.57
Total time and interest-bearing deposits
5,241,244
41,979
3.25
5,434,814
47,221
3.46
Short-term borrowings
6,909
14
0.82
7,102
1
0.06
Long-term debt
217,500
2,361
4.40
225,000
2,501
4.42
Subordinated notes
149,319
2,281
6.20
149,194
2,281
6.08
Total borrowings
373,728
4,656
5.05
381,296
4,783
4.99
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,614,972
46,635
3.37
5,816,110
52,004
3.56
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,376,409
1,369,669
Operating lease liabilities
30,675
31,864
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
62,176
65,467
Total liabilities
7,084,232
7,283,110
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
6,991,381
2.71
7,185,779
2.88
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
157,784
157,784
Additional paid-in capital
302,653
301,895
Retained earnings and other equity
436,374
420,558
Total shareholders' equity
896,811
880,237
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,981,043
$
8,163,347
Net interest income
$
57,167
$
55,790
Net interest spread
2.23
2.01
Effect of net interest-free funding sources
0.86
0.87
Net interest margin
3.09
%
2.88
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
133.82
%
132.42
%
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $554 thousand and $676 thousand for the three months ended March 31,
2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included
in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 have
been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
Univest Financial Corporation
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
Tax Equivalent Basis
2025
2024
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
$
119,997
$
1,360
4.60
%
$
120,845
$
1,609
5.36
%
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*
879
4
1.85
1,951
12
2.47
Other debt and equity securities
499,199
4,019
3.27
499,032
3,647
2.94
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock
37,561
687
7.42
39,115
724
7.44
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets
657,636
6,070
3.74
660,943
5,992
3.65
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans
990,860
17,020
6.97
934,649
16,523
7.11
Real estate—commercial and construction loans
3,704,232
52,676
5.77
3,575,142
50,641
5.70
Real estate—residential loans
1,729,146
21,542
5.05
1,618,188
19,555
4.86
Loans to individuals
19,438
393
8.20
27,315
548
8.07
Tax-exempt loans and leases
230,133
2,861
5.04
232,380
2,464
4.26
Lease financings
182,694
3,240
7.19
189,691
3,169
6.72
Gross loans and leases
6,856,503
97,732
5.78
6,577,365
92,900
5.68
Total interest-earning assets
7,514,139
103,802
5.60
7,238,308
98,892
5.49
Cash and due from banks
56,690
54,870
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
(87,822
)
(86,495
)
Premises and equipment, net
46,852
50,592
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,761
31,121
Other assets
423,423
408,179
Total assets
$
7,981,043
$
7,696,575
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking deposits
$
1,222,012
$
7,075
2.35
%
$
1,180,696
$
8,218
2.80
%
Money market savings
1,840,194
18,035
3.97
1,705,291
19,220
4.53
Regular savings
702,543
763
0.44
769,926
905
0.47
Time deposits
1,476,495
16,106
4.42
1,238,878
13,630
4.42
Total time and interest-bearing deposits
5,241,244
41,979
3.25
4,894,791
41,973
3.45
Short-term borrowings
6,909
14
0.82
10,127
5
0.20
Long-term debt
217,500
2,361
4.40
292,486
2,883
3.96
Subordinated notes
149,319
2,281
6.20
148,818
2,281
6.16
Total borrowings
373,728
4,656
5.05
451,431
5,169
4.61
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,614,972
46,635
3.37
5,346,222
47,142
3.55
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,376,409
1,409,063
Operating lease liabilities
30,675
34,166
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
62,176
64,578
Total liabilities
7,084,232
6,854,029
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
6,991,381
2.71
6,755,285
2.81
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
157,784
157,784
Additional paid-in capital
302,653
300,679
Retained earnings and other equity
436,374
384,083
Total shareholders' equity
896,811
842,546
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,981,043
$
7,696,575
Net interest income
$
57,167
$
51,750
Net interest spread
2.23
1.94
Effect of net interest-free funding sources
0.86
0.94
Net interest margin
3.09
%
2.88
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
133.82
%
135.39
%
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $554 thousand and $453 thousand for the three months ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included
in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 have been
calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
Univest Financial Corporation
Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Industry Description
Total Outstanding Balance
% of Commercial Loan Portfolio
CRE - Retail
$
469,397
8.7
%
Animal Production
394,279
7.3
CRE - Multi-family
360,743
6.7
CRE - Office
299,751
5.6
CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment
278,386
5.2
CRE - Industrial / Warehouse
253,136
4.7
Hotels & Motels (Accommodation)
207,710
3.8
Specialty Trade Contractors
189,427
3.5
Nursing and Residential Care Facilities
177,053
3.3
Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers
146,911
2.7
Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods
146,037
2.7
Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers)
140,612
2.6
Repair and Maintenance
134,183
2.5
Crop Production
110,882
2.1
CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential
109,872
2.0
Wood Product Manufacturing
101,606
1.9
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
95,730
1.8
Food Services and Drinking Places
86,916
1.6
Administrative and Support Services
83,145
1.5
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods
83,088
1.5
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
78,181
1.4
Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing
75,461
1.4
Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups
65,857
1.2
CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial
64,683
1.2
Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage
64,553
1.2
Personal and Laundry Services
64,508
1.2
Education
62,362
1.2
Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries
61,437
1.1
Food Manufacturing
56,400
1.0
Industries with >$50 million in outstandings
$
4,462,306
82.7
%
Industries with <$50 million in outstandings
$
936,324
17.3
%
Total Commercial Loans
$
5,398,630
100.0
%
Consumer Loans and Lease Financings
Total Outstanding Balance
Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose
992,767
Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose
189,119
Loans to Individuals
16,930
Lease Financings
235,591
Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings
$
1,434,407
Total
$
6,833,037
Univest Financial Corporation
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
March 31, 2025
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.
As of or for the three months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
03/31/24
Net income
$
22,395
$
18,941
$
18,578
$
18,107
$
20,305
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax
103
122
130
149
148
Net income before amortization of intangibles
$
22,498
$
19,063
$
18,708
$
18,256
$
20,453
Shareholders' equity
$
903,472
$
887,301
$
877,071
$
854,137
$
843,669
Goodwill
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
Other intangibles (a)
(2,104
)
(2,263
)
(2,147
)
(2,157
)
(2,273
)
Tangible common equity
$
725,858
$
709,528
$
699,414
$
676,470
$
665,886
Total assets
$
7,975,167
$
8,128,417
$
8,205,737
$
7,855,446
$
7,746,568
Goodwill
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
Other intangibles (a)
(2,104
)
(2,263
)
(2,147
)
(2,157
)
(2,273
)
Tangible assets
$
7,797,553
$
7,950,644
$
8,028,080
$
7,677,779
$
7,568,785
Average shareholders' equity
$
896,811
$
880,237
$
864,406
$
844,572
$
842,546
Average goodwill
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
Average other intangibles (a)
(2,162
)
(2,146
)
(2,086
)
(2,222
)
(2,318
)
Average tangible common equity
$
719,139
$
702,581
$
686,810
$
666,840
$
664,718
(a) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights
