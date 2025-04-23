Univest Financial Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $22.4 Million and Declares Dividend Increase

Univest Financial Corporation reports Q1 2025 net income of $22.4 million, with a dividend increase and stable loan growth.

Univest Financial Corporation announced its first-quarter 2025 results, reporting a net income of $22.4 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, an increase from $20.3 million, or $0.69 per share, in the same quarter of 2024. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, marking a 4.8% increase. Gross loans and leases rose slightly by $6.5 million from the previous quarter and significantly by $254 million year-over-year, driven by commercial and residential mortgage loans. Total deposits saw a decrease of $100.8 million from the prior quarter but an increase of $253.1 million year-over-year. Net interest income increased by 10.3% to $56.8 million, with a net interest margin of 3.09%. Noninterest income decreased by 12.4%, primarily due to reduced service fee income. Total noninterest expenses fell by 1.5%, and the corporation's asset quality remained stable, with nonperforming assets totaling $34 million. The effective income tax rate improved to 18.7%, showcasing solid financial health as Univest continues to operate effectively in the financial services sector.

Univest reported a net income of $22.4 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a 10.5% increase compared to $20.3 million in Q1 2024, indicating strong financial performance.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, marking a 4.8% increase from the previous dividend, demonstrating commitment to shareholder returns.

Net interest income increased by 10.3% year-over-year to $56.8 million, driven by higher loan balances and improved yields on interest-earning assets.

Univest's net interest margin improved to 3.09%, up from 2.88% in the previous year, reflecting enhanced profitability in its lending operations.

Noninterest income for the quarter decreased significantly by $3.2 million or 12.4% from the previous year, primarily due to a substantial decline in service fee income and net servicing fees.

Total deposits decreased by $100.8 million or 1.5% since the last reporting period, indicating possible liquidity issues or reduced customer confidence.

Nonperforming assets remained relatively high at $34 million, only slightly down from previous quarters, indicating ongoing asset quality concerns.

What was Univest's net income for Q1 2025?

Univest reported a net income of $22.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

How much is the quarterly cash dividend for Q2 2025?

Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on May 21, 2025.

What factors contributed to the increase in gross loans?

The increase in gross loans was primarily due to growth in commercial and residential mortgage loans.

How did noninterest income change in Q1 2025?

Noninterest income decreased $3.2 million, or 12.4%, compared to the same period last year.

What was the net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The net interest margin was 3.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

$UVSP Insider Trading Activity

$UVSP insiders have traded $UVSP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UVSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANNE VAZQUEZ purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $35,787

NATALYE PAQUIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,183 shares for an estimated $34,533 and 0 sales.

$UVSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $UVSP stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SOUDERTON, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (



NASDAQ: UVSP



), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $22.4 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $20.3 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.









Dividend









On April 23, 2025, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on May 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2025, which represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 4.8%. Univest had last increased its dividend by $0.01 per share in May 2022.









One-Time Items









The financial results for the quarter included tax-free bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefits claims of $1.0 million, which represented $0.04 diluted earnings per share.









Loans









Gross loans and leases increased $6.5 million, or 0.1% (0.4% annualized), from December 31, 2024. Gross loans and leases increased $254.0 million, or 3.9%, from March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans and home equity loans, partially offset by decreases in construction loans and lease financings.









Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity









Total deposits decreased $100.8 million, or 1.5% (6.0% annualized), from December 31, 2024, primarily due to seasonal declines in public funds deposits and decreases in commercial and consumer deposits, partially offset by an increase in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $253.1 million, or 4.0%, from March 31, 2024, due to increases in consumer, commercial, and public funds deposits, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.4 billion and represented 21.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 billion representing 20.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2024. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. This represented 21.9% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 22.0% at December 31, 2024.





Total borrowings decreased $57.0 million, or 14.8%, from December 31, 2024, primarily due to maturities of long-term FHLB advances totaling $50.0 million. These borrowings were replaced with brokered deposits during the quarter.





As of March 31, 2025, the Corporation and its subsidiaries reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $169.1 million and had committed borrowing capacity of $3.7 billion, of which $2.3 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $468.0 million at March 31, 2025. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.









Net Interest Income and Margin









Net interest income of $56.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 increased $5.3 million, or 10.3%, from the first quarter of 2024 and $1.3 million, or 2.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was driven by higher average balances of loans and increased yields on interest earning assets, as well as a reduction in our overall cost of funds. The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by lower average balances of interest-bearing liabilities and related costs outpacing decreases in income from interest-earning deposits with other banks.





Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.09% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.88% for the first and fourth quarters of 2024. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to approximately 14 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, would have been 3.12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.









Noninterest Income









Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $22.4 million, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 12.4%, from the comparable period in the prior year.





Other service fee income decreased $3.7 million, or 57.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a $3.4 million net gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights associated with $591.1 million of serviced loans in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, net servicing fees on sold mortgage loans decreased by $177 thousand, primarily attributable to the previously mentioned sale of mortgage servicing rights.





Other income decreased $780 thousand, or 76.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreases in other real estate owned income, fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps and gains on sale of Small Business Administration loans.





Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $292 thousand, or 31.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased salable volume.





Insurance commission and fee income decreased $312 thousand, or 4.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in contingent income of $700 thousand, which was $1.6 million and $2.3 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Contingent income is largely recognized in the first quarter of the year. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $404 thousand in revenue for commercial lines.





BOLI income increased $1.1 million, or 132.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to the previously discussed death benefits claims.





Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $419 thousand, or 8.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to new customer relationships and appreciation of assets under management and supervision.





Service charges on deposit accounts increased $323 thousand, or 17.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in treasury management income.









Noninterest Expense









Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $49.3 million, a decrease of $746 thousand, or 1.5%, from the comparable period in the prior year.





Salaries, benefits and commissions decreased $512 thousand, or 1.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in compensation capitalized and a decrease in medical claims expense, partially offset by an increase in incentive compensation due to increased profitability.









Tax Provision









The effective income tax rate was 18.7% and 20.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The discrete tax effect of vested equity compensation awards favorably impacted the first quarter of 2025 by 71 basis points and unfavorably impacted the first quarter of 2024 by 74 basis points. Additionally, the effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was favorably impacted by 76 basis points from the proceeds of BOLI death benefits. Excluding the discrete impact of vested equity compensation awards and BOLI death benefits, the effective tax rate was 20.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 19.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.









Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses









Nonperforming assets totaled $34.0 million at March 31, 2025, $33.2 million at December 31, 2024, and $40.0 million at March 31, 2024.





Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $767 thousand and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.





The provision for credit losses was $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $2.4 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, and 1.30% at March 31, 2024.









Share Repurchases









During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 221,760 shares of common stock at an average price of $29.22 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $29.54. As of March 31, 2025, 1,178,394 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.









Conference Call









Univest will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at



https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=175e015e&confId=80607



. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428; using Access Code 021974. A replay of the conference call will be available through May 1, 2025 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code 718470.









About Univest Financial Corporation









Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.0 billion in assets and $5.2 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at March 31, 2025. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at





www.univest.net





.







This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition and demand for financial services in our market area; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (5) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (6) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (7) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market, including potential recessionary conditions and the levels of unemployment in our market area; (8) changes in the economic assumptions or methodology used to calculate our allowance for credit losses; (9) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (10) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (11) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; (12) the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements; (13) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (14) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (15) changes in the securities markets; (16) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (17) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and/or (18) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.















(UVSP - ER)



















Univest Financial Corporation













Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)













March 31, 2025













(Dollars in thousands)































































































Balance Sheet (Period End)











03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













03/31/24













ASSETS















































Cash and due from banks





$





73,319













$





75,998













$





78,346













$





66,808













$





49,318













Interest-earning deposits with other banks









95,815

















252,846

















426,354

















124,103

















152,288













Cash and cash equivalents









169,134

















328,844

















504,700

















190,911

















201,606













Investment securities held-to-maturity









130,889

















134,111

















137,681

















140,112

















143,474













Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses









364,503

















357,361

















354,100

















342,776

















350,819













Investments in equity securities









1,667

















2,506

















2,406

















2,995

















3,355













Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost









35,732

















38,980

















40,235

















37,438

















37,394













Loans held for sale









13,150

















16,653

















17,131

















28,176

















13,188













Loans and leases held for investment









6,833,037

















6,826,583

















6,730,734

















6,684,837

















6,579,086













Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases









(87,790





)













(87,091





)













(86,041





)













(85,745





)













(85,632





)









Net loans and leases held for investment









6,745,247

















6,739,492

















6,644,693

















6,599,092

















6,493,454













Premises and equipment, net









47,175

















46,671

















47,411

















48,174

















48,739













Operating lease right-of-use assets









27,182

















28,531

















29,260

















29,985

















30,702













Goodwill









175,510

















175,510

















175,510

















175,510

















175,510













Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization









8,061

















8,309

















7,158

















7,701

















7,473













Bank owned life insurance









139,482

















139,351

















138,744

















137,823

















137,896













Accrued interest and other assets









117,435

















112,098

















106,708

















114,753

















102,958













Total assets





$





7,975,167













$





8,128,417













$





8,205,737













$





7,855,446













$





7,746,568



























































LIABILITIES















































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





1,433,995













$





1,414,635













$





1,323,953













$





1,397,308













$





1,401,806













Interest-bearing deposits:









5,224,503

















5,344,624

















5,530,195

















5,098,014

















5,003,552













Total deposits









6,658,498

















6,759,259

















6,854,148

















6,495,322

















6,405,358













Short-term borrowings









4,031

















11,181

















8,256

















11,781

















4,816













Long-term debt









175,000

















225,000

















225,000

















250,000

















250,000













Subordinated notes









149,386

















149,261

















149,136

















149,011

















148,886













Operating lease liabilities









30,062

















31,485

















32,246

















33,015

















33,744













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









54,718

















64,930

















59,880

















62,180

















60,095













Total liabilities









7,071,695

















7,241,116

















7,328,666

















7,001,309

















6,902,899



























































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















































Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued









157,784

















157,784

















157,784

















157,784

















157,784













Additional paid-in capital









300,634

















302,829

















301,262

















300,166

















298,914













Retained earnings









541,776

















525,780

















512,938

















500,482

















488,790













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit









(37,922





)













(43,992





)













(41,623





)













(54,124





)













(54,740





)









Treasury stock, at cost









(58,800





)













(55,100





)













(53,290





)













(50,171





)













(47,079





)









Total shareholders’ equity









903,472

















887,301

















877,071

















854,137

















843,669













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





7,975,167













$





8,128,417













$





8,205,737













$





7,855,446













$





7,746,568











































































































For the three months ended,















Balance Sheet (Average)











03/31/25













12/31/24













06/30/24













03/31/24













12/31/23











Assets





$





7,981,043













$





8,163,347













$





8,005,265













$





7,721,540













$





7,696,575













Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses









500,078

















500,748

















493,334

















493,140

















500,983













Loans and leases, gross









6,856,503

















6,758,649

















6,730,791

















6,640,536

















6,577,365













Deposits









6,617,653

















6,804,483

















6,641,324

















6,353,752

















6,303,854













Shareholders' equity









896,811

















880,237

















864,406

















844,572

















842,546















































































































Univest Financial Corporation













Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)













March 31, 2025













(Dollars in thousands)































































































Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)











03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













03/31/24











Commercial, financial and agricultural





$





1,034,361













$





1,037,835













$





1,044,043













$





1,055,332













$





1,014,568













Real estate-commercial









3,546,402

















3,530,451

















3,442,083

















3,373,889

















3,283,729













Real estate-construction









281,785

















274,483

















285,616

















313,229

















379,995













Real estate-residential secured for business purpose









536,082

















536,095

















530,674

















532,628

















524,196













Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose









992,767

















994,972

















969,562

















952,665

















922,412













Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose









189,119

















186,836

















182,901

















179,150

















177,446













Loans to individuals









16,930

















21,250

















26,794

















26,430

















27,200













Lease financings









235,591

















244,661

















249,061

















251,514

















249,540













Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income









6,833,037

















6,826,583

















6,730,734

















6,684,837

















6,579,086













Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases









(87,790





)













(87,091





)













(86,041





)













(85,745





)













(85,632





)









Net loans and leases held for investment





$





6,745,247













$





6,739,492













$





6,644,693













$





6,599,092













$





6,493,454









































































































Asset Quality Data (Period End)











03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













03/31/24











Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale





$





11,126













$





12,667













$





15,319













$





16,200













$





20,363













Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due









322

















321

















310

















205

















268













Total nonperforming loans and leases









11,448

















12,988

















15,629

















16,405

















20,631













Other real estate owned









22,433

















20,141

















20,915

















20,007

















19,220













Repossessed assets









79

















76

















79

















149

















167













Total nonperforming assets





$





33,960













$





33,205













$





36,623













$





36,561













$





40,018













Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment









0.16





%













0.19





%













0.23





%













0.24





%













0.31





%









Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment









0.17





%













0.19





%













0.23





%













0.25





%













0.31





%









Nonperforming assets / Total assets









0.43





%













0.41





%













0.45





%













0.47





%













0.52





%





















































Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases





$





87,790













$





87,091













$





86,041













$





85,745













$





85,632













Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment









1.28





%













1.28





%













1.28





%













1.28





%













1.30





%









Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases









789.05





%













687.54





%













561.66





%













529.29





%













420.53





%









Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases









766.86





%













670.55





%













550.52





%













522.68





%













415.06





%







































































































For the three months ended,

















03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













03/31/24











Net loan and lease charge-offs





$





1,686













$





767













$





820













$





809













$





1,406













Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases









0.10





%













0.05





%













0.05





%













0.05





%













0.09





%



































































Univest Financial Corporation













Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)













March 31, 2025













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































For the three months ended,















For the period:











03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













03/31/24











Interest income





$





103,416









$





107,476









$





106,438









$





99,832









$





98,609









Interest expense









46,635













52,004













53,234













48,805













47,142









Net interest income









56,781













55,472













53,204













51,027













51,467









Provision for credit losses









2,311













2,380













1,414













707













1,432









Net interest income after provision for credit losses









54,470













53,092













51,790













50,320













50,035









Noninterest income:













































Trust fee income









2,161













2,265













2,110













2,008













2,108









Service charges on deposit accounts









2,194













2,192













2,037













1,982













1,871









Investment advisory commission and fee income









5,613













5,457













5,319













5,238













5,194









Insurance commission and fee income









6,889













4,743













5,238













5,167













7,201









Other service fee income









2,707













3,473













1,815













3,044













6,415









Bank owned life insurance income









1,959













1,012













921













1,086













842









Net gain on sales of investment securities









-













-













18













-













-









Net gain on mortgage banking activities









647













1,320













1,296













1,710













939









Other income









245













868













1,396













745













1,025









Total noninterest income









22,415













21,330













20,150













20,980













25,595









Noninterest expense:













































Salaries, benefits and commissions









30,826













31,518













30,702













30,187













31,338









Net occupancy









2,853













2,751













2,723













2,679













2,872









Equipment









1,122













1,147













1,107













1,088













1,111









Data processing









4,364













4,146













4,154













4,161













4,495









Professional fees









1,797













1,669













1,579













1,466













1,688









Marketing and advertising









353













552













490













715













416









Deposit insurance premiums









1,151













1,102













1,097













1,098













1,135









Intangible expenses









130













155













164













188













187









Other expense









6,732













7,618













6,536













7,126













6,832









Total noninterest expense









49,328













50,658













48,552













48,708













50,074









Income before taxes









27,557













23,764













23,388













22,592













25,556









Income tax expense









5,162













4,823













4,810













4,485













5,251









Net income





$





22,395









$





18,941









$





18,578









$





18,107









$





20,305









Net income per share:













































Basic





$





0.77









$





0.65









$





0.64









$





0.62









$





0.69









Diluted





$





0.77









$





0.65









$





0.63









$





0.62









$





0.69









Dividends declared per share





$





0.21









$





0.21









$





0.21









$





0.21









$





0.21









Weighted average shares outstanding









29,000,567













29,070,039













29,132,948













29,246,977













29,413,999









Period end shares outstanding









28,962,648













29,045,877













29,081,108













29,190,640













29,337,919



































































Univest Financial Corporation













Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)













March 31, 2025





















































































































































For the three months ended,















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













03/31/24























































Return on average assets









1.14





%













0.92





%













0.92





%













0.94





%













1.06





%









Return on average shareholders' equity









10.13





%













8.56





%













8.55





%













8.62





%













9.69





%









Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)









12.69





%













10.79





%













10.84





%













11.01





%













12.38





%









Net interest margin (FTE)









3.09





%













2.88





%













2.82





%













2.84





%













2.88





%









Efficiency ratio (2)









61.6





%













65.5





%













65.7





%













67.1





%













64.6





%

























































Capitalization Ratios





























































































Dividends declared to net income









27.2





%













32.2





%













33.0





%













33.9





%













30.5





%









Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)









11.33





%













10.92





%













10.69





%













10.87





%













10.89





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)









9.31





%













8.92





%













8.71





%













8.81





%













8.80





%









Common equity book value per share





$





31.19













$





30.55













$





30.16













$





29.26













$





28.76













Tangible common equity book value per share (1)





$





25.06













$





24.43













$





24.05













$





23.17













$





22.70





























































Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)

















































Tier 1 leverage ratio









9.80





%













9.51





%













9.53





%













9.74





%













9.65





%









Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio









10.97





%













10.85





%













10.88





%













10.72





%













10.71





%









Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio









10.97





%













10.85





%













10.88





%













10.72





%













10.71





%









Total risk-based capital ratio









14.35





%













14.19





%













14.27





%













14.09





%













14.11





%





















































(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.

























(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.

















(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.



































































































Univest Financial Corporation

















Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended,

























Tax Equivalent Basis









March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024





















Average









Income/









Average













Average









Income/









Average

















(Dollars in thousands)









Balance









Expense









Rate













Balance









Expense









Rate

















Assets:











































Interest-earning deposits with other banks





$





119,997









$





1,360





4.60





%





$





402,753









$





4,852





4.79





%









Obligations of state and political subdivisions*









879













4





1.85













1,290













7





2.16













Other debt and equity securities









499,199













4,019





3.27













499,458













3,815





3.04













Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock









37,561













687





7.42













39,407













746





7.53













Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets









657,636













6,070





3.74













942,908













9,420





3.97





















































Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans









990,860













17,020





6.97













972,840













17,492





7.15













Real estate—commercial and construction loans









3,704,232













52,676





5.77













3,631,142













53,163





5.82













Real estate—residential loans









1,729,146













21,542





5.05













1,708,795













21,249





4.95













Loans to individuals









19,438













393





8.20













25,803













522





8.05













Tax-exempt loans and leases









230,133













2,861





5.04













233,036













2,652





4.53













Lease financings









182,694













3,240





7.19













187,033













3,296





7.01













Gross loans and leases









6,856,503













97,732





5.78













6,758,649













98,374





5.79













Total interest-earning assets









7,514,139













103,802





5.60













7,701,557













107,794





5.57













Cash and due from banks









56,690

























56,989

























Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases









(87,822





)





















(86,812





)





















Premises and equipment, net









46,852

























47,155

























Operating lease right-of-use assets









27,761

























28,891

























Other assets









423,423

























415,567

























Total assets





$





7,981,043





















$





8,163,347



































































Liabilities:











































Interest-bearing checking deposits





$





1,222,012









$





7,075





2.35





%





$





1,275,348









$





8,504





2.65





%









Money market savings









1,840,194













18,035





3.97













1,954,246













20,653





4.20













Regular savings









702,543













763





0.44













705,222













817





0.46













Time deposits









1,476,495













16,106





4.42













1,499,998













17,247





4.57













Total time and interest-bearing deposits









5,241,244













41,979





3.25













5,434,814













47,221





3.46





















































Short-term borrowings









6,909













14





0.82













7,102













1





0.06













Long-term debt









217,500













2,361





4.40













225,000













2,501





4.42













Subordinated notes









149,319













2,281





6.20













149,194













2,281





6.08













Total borrowings









373,728













4,656





5.05













381,296













4,783





4.99













Total interest-bearing liabilities









5,614,972













46,635





3.37













5,816,110













52,004





3.56













Noninterest-bearing deposits









1,376,409

























1,369,669

























Operating lease liabilities









30,675

























31,864

























Accrued expenses and other liabilities









62,176

























65,467

























Total liabilities









7,084,232

























7,283,110

























Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")









6,991,381













2.71













7,185,779













2.88























































Shareholders' Equity:











































Common stock









157,784

























157,784

























Additional paid-in capital









302,653

























301,895

























Retained earnings and other equity









436,374

























420,558

























Total shareholders' equity









896,811

























880,237

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





7,981,043





















$





8,163,347

























Net interest income









$





57,167

















$





55,790

























































Net interest spread













2.23

















2.01













Effect of net interest-free funding sources













0.86

















0.87













Net interest margin













3.09





%













2.88





%









Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities









133.82





%





















132.42





%





























































* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.





























Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.









Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $554 thousand and $676 thousand for the three months ended March 31,









2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.





































Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included













in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 have













been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.























































































Univest Financial Corporation

















Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended March 31,

















Tax Equivalent Basis









2025

















2024

























Average









Income/









Average













Average









Income/









Average

















(Dollars in thousands)









Balance









Expense









Rate













Balance









Expense









Rate

















Assets:











































Interest-earning deposits with other banks





$





119,997









$





1,360





4.60





%





$





120,845









$





1,609





5.36





%









Obligations of state and political subdivisions*









879













4





1.85













1,951













12





2.47













Other debt and equity securities









499,199













4,019





3.27













499,032













3,647





2.94













Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock









37,561













687





7.42













39,115













724





7.44













Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets









657,636













6,070





3.74













660,943













5,992





3.65





















































Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans









990,860













17,020





6.97













934,649













16,523





7.11













Real estate—commercial and construction loans









3,704,232













52,676





5.77













3,575,142













50,641





5.70













Real estate—residential loans









1,729,146













21,542





5.05













1,618,188













19,555





4.86













Loans to individuals









19,438













393





8.20













27,315













548





8.07













Tax-exempt loans and leases









230,133













2,861





5.04













232,380













2,464





4.26













Lease financings









182,694













3,240





7.19













189,691













3,169





6.72













Gross loans and leases









6,856,503













97,732





5.78













6,577,365













92,900





5.68













Total interest-earning assets









7,514,139













103,802





5.60













7,238,308













98,892





5.49













Cash and due from banks









56,690

























54,870

























Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases









(87,822





)





















(86,495





)





















Premises and equipment, net









46,852

























50,592

























Operating lease right-of-use assets









27,761

























31,121

























Other assets









423,423

























408,179

























Total assets





$





7,981,043





















$





7,696,575



































































Liabilities:











































Interest-bearing checking deposits





$





1,222,012









$





7,075





2.35





%





$





1,180,696









$





8,218





2.80





%









Money market savings









1,840,194













18,035





3.97













1,705,291













19,220





4.53













Regular savings









702,543













763





0.44













769,926













905





0.47













Time deposits









1,476,495













16,106





4.42













1,238,878













13,630





4.42













Total time and interest-bearing deposits









5,241,244













41,979





3.25













4,894,791













41,973





3.45





















































Short-term borrowings









6,909













14





0.82













10,127













5





0.20













Long-term debt









217,500













2,361





4.40













292,486













2,883





3.96













Subordinated notes









149,319













2,281





6.20













148,818













2,281





6.16













Total borrowings









373,728













4,656





5.05













451,431













5,169





4.61













Total interest-bearing liabilities









5,614,972













46,635





3.37













5,346,222













47,142





3.55













Noninterest-bearing deposits









1,376,409

























1,409,063

























Operating lease liabilities









30,675

























34,166

























Accrued expenses and other liabilities









62,176

























64,578

























Total liabilities









7,084,232

























6,854,029

























Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")









6,991,381













2.71













6,755,285













2.81























































Shareholders' Equity:











































Common stock









157,784

























157,784

























Additional paid-in capital









302,653

























300,679

























Retained earnings and other equity









436,374

























384,083

























Total shareholders' equity









896,811

























842,546

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





7,981,043





















$





7,696,575

























Net interest income









$





57,167

















$





51,750

























































Net interest spread













2.23

















1.94













Effect of net interest-free funding sources













0.86

















0.94













Net interest margin













3.09





%













2.88





%









Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities









133.82





%





















135.39





%





























































* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.





























Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.









Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $554 thousand and $453 thousand for the three months ended









March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included









in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 have been









calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.































































Univest Financial Corporation













Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)













March 31, 2025





































(Dollars in thousands)





























Industry Description









Total Outstanding Balance













% of Commercial Loan Portfolio















CRE - Retail





$





469,397









8.7





%









Animal Production









394,279









7.3













CRE - Multi-family









360,743









6.7













CRE - Office









299,751









5.6













CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment









278,386









5.2













CRE - Industrial / Warehouse









253,136









4.7













Hotels & Motels (Accommodation)









207,710









3.8













Specialty Trade Contractors









189,427









3.5













Nursing and Residential Care Facilities









177,053









3.3













Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers









146,911









2.7













Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods









146,037









2.7













Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers)









140,612









2.6













Repair and Maintenance









134,183









2.5













Crop Production









110,882









2.1













CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential









109,872









2.0













Wood Product Manufacturing









101,606









1.9













Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services









95,730









1.8













Food Services and Drinking Places









86,916









1.6













Administrative and Support Services









83,145









1.5













Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods









83,088









1.5













Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing









78,181









1.4













Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing









75,461









1.4













Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups









65,857









1.2













CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial









64,683









1.2













Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage









64,553









1.2













Personal and Laundry Services









64,508









1.2













Education









62,362









1.2













Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries









61,437









1.1













Food Manufacturing









56,400









1.0















Industries with >$50 million in outstandings







$





4,462,306









82.7





%









Industries with <$50 million in outstandings





$





936,324









17.3





%











Total Commercial Loans







$





5,398,630









100.0





%





























































Consumer Loans and Lease Financings











Total Outstanding Balance























Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose









992,767





















Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose









189,119





















Loans to Individuals









16,930





















Lease Financings









235,591























Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings







$





1,434,407























Total







$





6,833,037



























































Univest Financial Corporation













Non-GAAP Reconciliation













March 31, 2025





















































































Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation











Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.



















































































As of or for the three months ended,













(Dollars in thousands)









03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













03/31/24











Net income





$





22,395













$





18,941













$





18,578













$





18,107













$





20,305













Amortization of intangibles, net of tax









103

















122

















130

















149

















148













Net income before amortization of intangibles





$





22,498













$





19,063













$





18,708













$





18,256













$





20,453





































































Shareholders' equity





$





903,472













$





887,301













$





877,071













$





854,137













$





843,669













Goodwill









(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)









Other intangibles (a)













(2,104





)













(2,263





)













(2,147





)













(2,157





)













(2,273





)









Tangible common equity





$





725,858













$





709,528













$





699,414













$





676,470













$





665,886





































































Total assets





$





7,975,167













$





8,128,417













$





8,205,737













$





7,855,446













$





7,746,568













Goodwill









(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)









Other intangibles (a)













(2,104





)













(2,263





)













(2,147





)













(2,157





)













(2,273





)









Tangible assets





$





7,797,553













$





7,950,644













$





8,028,080













$





7,677,779













$





7,568,785





































































Average shareholders' equity





$





896,811













$





880,237













$





864,406













$





844,572













$





842,546













Average goodwill









(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)









Average other intangibles (a)













(2,162





)













(2,146





)













(2,086





)













(2,222





)













(2,318





)









Average tangible common equity





$





719,139













$





702,581













$





686,810













$





666,840













$





664,718





































































(a) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights



































































































