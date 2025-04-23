Stocks
UVSP

Univest Financial Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $22.4 Million and Declares Dividend Increase

April 23, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Univest Financial Corporation reports Q1 2025 net income of $22.4 million, with a dividend increase and stable loan growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Univest Financial Corporation announced its first-quarter 2025 results, reporting a net income of $22.4 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, an increase from $20.3 million, or $0.69 per share, in the same quarter of 2024. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, marking a 4.8% increase. Gross loans and leases rose slightly by $6.5 million from the previous quarter and significantly by $254 million year-over-year, driven by commercial and residential mortgage loans. Total deposits saw a decrease of $100.8 million from the prior quarter but an increase of $253.1 million year-over-year. Net interest income increased by 10.3% to $56.8 million, with a net interest margin of 3.09%. Noninterest income decreased by 12.4%, primarily due to reduced service fee income. Total noninterest expenses fell by 1.5%, and the corporation's asset quality remained stable, with nonperforming assets totaling $34 million. The effective income tax rate improved to 18.7%, showcasing solid financial health as Univest continues to operate effectively in the financial services sector.

Potential Positives

  • Univest reported a net income of $22.4 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a 10.5% increase compared to $20.3 million in Q1 2024, indicating strong financial performance.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, marking a 4.8% increase from the previous dividend, demonstrating commitment to shareholder returns.
  • Net interest income increased by 10.3% year-over-year to $56.8 million, driven by higher loan balances and improved yields on interest-earning assets.
  • Univest's net interest margin improved to 3.09%, up from 2.88% in the previous year, reflecting enhanced profitability in its lending operations.

Potential Negatives

  • Noninterest income for the quarter decreased significantly by $3.2 million or 12.4% from the previous year, primarily due to a substantial decline in service fee income and net servicing fees.
  • Total deposits decreased by $100.8 million or 1.5% since the last reporting period, indicating possible liquidity issues or reduced customer confidence.
  • Nonperforming assets remained relatively high at $34 million, only slightly down from previous quarters, indicating ongoing asset quality concerns.

FAQ

What was Univest's net income for Q1 2025?

Univest reported a net income of $22.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

How much is the quarterly cash dividend for Q2 2025?

Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on May 21, 2025.

What factors contributed to the increase in gross loans?

The increase in gross loans was primarily due to growth in commercial and residential mortgage loans.

How did noninterest income change in Q1 2025?

Noninterest income decreased $3.2 million, or 12.4%, compared to the same period last year.

What was the net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The net interest margin was 3.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$UVSP Insider Trading Activity

$UVSP insiders have traded $UVSP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UVSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANNE VAZQUEZ purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $35,787
  • NATALYE PAQUIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,183 shares for an estimated $34,533 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UVSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $UVSP stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SOUDERTON, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (

NASDAQ: UVSP

), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $22.4 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $20.3 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





Dividend




On April 23, 2025, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on May 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2025, which represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 4.8%. Univest had last increased its dividend by $0.01 per share in May 2022.





One-Time Items




The financial results for the quarter included tax-free bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefits claims of $1.0 million, which represented $0.04 diluted earnings per share.





Loans




Gross loans and leases increased $6.5 million, or 0.1% (0.4% annualized), from December 31, 2024. Gross loans and leases increased $254.0 million, or 3.9%, from March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans and home equity loans, partially offset by decreases in construction loans and lease financings.





Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity




Total deposits decreased $100.8 million, or 1.5% (6.0% annualized), from December 31, 2024, primarily due to seasonal declines in public funds deposits and decreases in commercial and consumer deposits, partially offset by an increase in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $253.1 million, or 4.0%, from March 31, 2024, due to increases in consumer, commercial, and public funds deposits, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.4 billion and represented 21.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 billion representing 20.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2024. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. This represented 21.9% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 22.0% at December 31, 2024.



Total borrowings decreased $57.0 million, or 14.8%, from December 31, 2024, primarily due to maturities of long-term FHLB advances totaling $50.0 million. These borrowings were replaced with brokered deposits during the quarter.



As of March 31, 2025, the Corporation and its subsidiaries reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $169.1 million and had committed borrowing capacity of $3.7 billion, of which $2.3 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $468.0 million at March 31, 2025. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.





Net Interest Income and Margin




Net interest income of $56.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 increased $5.3 million, or 10.3%, from the first quarter of 2024 and $1.3 million, or 2.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was driven by higher average balances of loans and increased yields on interest earning assets, as well as a reduction in our overall cost of funds. The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by lower average balances of interest-bearing liabilities and related costs outpacing decreases in income from interest-earning deposits with other banks.



Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.09% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.88% for the first and fourth quarters of 2024. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to approximately 14 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, would have been 3.12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





Noninterest Income




Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $22.4 million, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 12.4%, from the comparable period in the prior year.



Other service fee income decreased $3.7 million, or 57.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a $3.4 million net gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights associated with $591.1 million of serviced loans in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, net servicing fees on sold mortgage loans decreased by $177 thousand, primarily attributable to the previously mentioned sale of mortgage servicing rights.



Other income decreased $780 thousand, or 76.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreases in other real estate owned income, fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps and gains on sale of Small Business Administration loans.



Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $292 thousand, or 31.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased salable volume.



Insurance commission and fee income decreased $312 thousand, or 4.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in contingent income of $700 thousand, which was $1.6 million and $2.3 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Contingent income is largely recognized in the first quarter of the year. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $404 thousand in revenue for commercial lines.



BOLI income increased $1.1 million, or 132.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to the previously discussed death benefits claims.



Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $419 thousand, or 8.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to new customer relationships and appreciation of assets under management and supervision.



Service charges on deposit accounts increased $323 thousand, or 17.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in treasury management income.





Noninterest Expense




Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $49.3 million, a decrease of $746 thousand, or 1.5%, from the comparable period in the prior year.



Salaries, benefits and commissions decreased $512 thousand, or 1.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in compensation capitalized and a decrease in medical claims expense, partially offset by an increase in incentive compensation due to increased profitability.





Tax Provision




The effective income tax rate was 18.7% and 20.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The discrete tax effect of vested equity compensation awards favorably impacted the first quarter of 2025 by 71 basis points and unfavorably impacted the first quarter of 2024 by 74 basis points. Additionally, the effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was favorably impacted by 76 basis points from the proceeds of BOLI death benefits. Excluding the discrete impact of vested equity compensation awards and BOLI death benefits, the effective tax rate was 20.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 19.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses




Nonperforming assets totaled $34.0 million at March 31, 2025, $33.2 million at December 31, 2024, and $40.0 million at March 31, 2024.



Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $767 thousand and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.



The provision for credit losses was $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $2.4 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, and 1.30% at March 31, 2024.





Share Repurchases




During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 221,760 shares of common stock at an average price of $29.22 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $29.54. As of March 31, 2025, 1,178,394 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.





Conference Call




Univest will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=175e015e&confId=80607

. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428; using Access Code 021974. A replay of the conference call will be available through May 1, 2025 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code 718470.





About Univest Financial Corporation




Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.0 billion in assets and $5.2 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at March 31, 2025. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at


www.univest.net


.




This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition and demand for financial services in our market area; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (5) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (6) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (7) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market, including potential recessionary conditions and the levels of unemployment in our market area; (8) changes in the economic assumptions or methodology used to calculate our allowance for credit losses; (9) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (10) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (11) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; (12) the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements; (13) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (14) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (15) changes in the securities markets; (16) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (17) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and/or (18) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







(UVSP - ER)


Univest Financial Corporation


Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)


March 31, 2025


(Dollars in thousands)





















Balance Sheet (Period End)

03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


03/31/24


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks
$
73,319


$
75,998


$
78,346


$
66,808


$
49,318

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

95,815



252,846



426,354



124,103



152,288

Cash and cash equivalents

169,134



328,844



504,700



190,911



201,606

Investment securities held-to-maturity

130,889



134,111



137,681



140,112



143,474

Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses

364,503



357,361



354,100



342,776



350,819

Investments in equity securities

1,667



2,506



2,406



2,995



3,355

Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost

35,732



38,980



40,235



37,438



37,394

Loans held for sale

13,150



16,653



17,131



28,176



13,188

Loans and leases held for investment

6,833,037



6,826,583



6,730,734



6,684,837



6,579,086

Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases

(87,790
)


(87,091
)


(86,041
)


(85,745
)


(85,632
)

Net loans and leases held for investment

6,745,247



6,739,492



6,644,693



6,599,092



6,493,454

Premises and equipment, net

47,175



46,671



47,411



48,174



48,739

Operating lease right-of-use assets

27,182



28,531



29,260



29,985



30,702

Goodwill

175,510



175,510



175,510



175,510



175,510

Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization

8,061



8,309



7,158



7,701



7,473

Bank owned life insurance

139,482



139,351



138,744



137,823



137,896

Accrued interest and other assets

117,435



112,098



106,708



114,753



102,958

Total assets
$
7,975,167


$
8,128,417


$
8,205,737


$
7,855,446


$
7,746,568












LIABILITIES









Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,433,995


$
1,414,635


$
1,323,953


$
1,397,308


$
1,401,806

Interest-bearing deposits:

5,224,503



5,344,624



5,530,195



5,098,014



5,003,552

Total deposits

6,658,498



6,759,259



6,854,148



6,495,322



6,405,358

Short-term borrowings

4,031



11,181



8,256



11,781



4,816

Long-term debt

175,000



225,000



225,000



250,000



250,000

Subordinated notes

149,386



149,261



149,136



149,011



148,886

Operating lease liabilities

30,062



31,485



32,246



33,015



33,744

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

54,718



64,930



59,880



62,180



60,095

Total liabilities

7,071,695



7,241,116



7,328,666



7,001,309



6,902,899












SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued

157,784



157,784



157,784



157,784



157,784

Additional paid-in capital

300,634



302,829



301,262



300,166



298,914

Retained earnings

541,776



525,780



512,938



500,482



488,790

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit

(37,922
)


(43,992
)


(41,623
)


(54,124
)


(54,740
)

Treasury stock, at cost

(58,800
)


(55,100
)


(53,290
)


(50,171
)


(47,079
)

Total shareholders’ equity

903,472



887,301



877,071



854,137



843,669

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
7,975,167


$
8,128,417


$
8,205,737


$
7,855,446


$
7,746,568























For the three months ended,



Balance Sheet (Average)

03/31/25


12/31/24


06/30/24


03/31/24


12/31/23

Assets
$
7,981,043


$
8,163,347


$
8,005,265


$
7,721,540


$
7,696,575

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses

500,078



500,748



493,334



493,140



500,983

Loans and leases, gross

6,856,503



6,758,649



6,730,791



6,640,536



6,577,365

Deposits

6,617,653



6,804,483



6,641,324



6,353,752



6,303,854

Shareholders' equity

896,811



880,237



864,406



844,572



842,546









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)


March 31, 2025


(Dollars in thousands)





















Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)

03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


03/31/24

Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
1,034,361


$
1,037,835


$
1,044,043


$
1,055,332


$
1,014,568

Real estate-commercial

3,546,402



3,530,451



3,442,083



3,373,889



3,283,729

Real estate-construction

281,785



274,483



285,616



313,229



379,995

Real estate-residential secured for business purpose

536,082



536,095



530,674



532,628



524,196

Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose

992,767



994,972



969,562



952,665



922,412

Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose

189,119



186,836



182,901



179,150



177,446

Loans to individuals

16,930



21,250



26,794



26,430



27,200

Lease financings

235,591



244,661



249,061



251,514



249,540

Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income

6,833,037



6,826,583



6,730,734



6,684,837



6,579,086

Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases

(87,790
)


(87,091
)


(86,041
)


(85,745
)


(85,632
)

Net loans and leases held for investment
$
6,745,247


$
6,739,492


$
6,644,693


$
6,599,092


$
6,493,454























Asset Quality Data (Period End)

03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


03/31/24

Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale
$
11,126


$
12,667


$
15,319


$
16,200


$
20,363

Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due

322



321



310



205



268

Total nonperforming loans and leases

11,448



12,988



15,629



16,405



20,631

Other real estate owned

22,433



20,141



20,915



20,007



19,220

Repossessed assets

79



76



79



149



167

Total nonperforming assets
$
33,960


$
33,205


$
36,623


$
36,561


$
40,018

Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment

0.16
%


0.19
%


0.23
%


0.24
%


0.31
%

Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment

0.17
%


0.19
%


0.23
%


0.25
%


0.31
%

Nonperforming assets / Total assets

0.43
%


0.41
%


0.45
%


0.47
%


0.52
%











Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
$
87,790


$
87,091


$
86,041


$
85,745


$
85,632

Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment

1.28
%


1.28
%


1.28
%


1.28
%


1.30
%

Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases

789.05
%


687.54
%


561.66
%


529.29
%


420.53
%

Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases

766.86
%


670.55
%


550.52
%


522.68
%


415.06
%























For the three months ended,



03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


03/31/24

Net loan and lease charge-offs
$
1,686


$
767


$
820


$
809


$
1,406

Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases

0.10
%


0.05
%


0.05
%


0.05
%


0.09
%
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)


March 31, 2025


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











For the three months ended,



For the period:

03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


03/31/24

Interest income
$
103,416

$
107,476

$
106,438

$
99,832

$
98,609

Interest expense

46,635


52,004


53,234


48,805


47,142

Net interest income

56,781


55,472


53,204


51,027


51,467

Provision for credit losses

2,311


2,380


1,414


707


1,432

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

54,470


53,092


51,790


50,320


50,035

Noninterest income:









Trust fee income

2,161


2,265


2,110


2,008


2,108

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,194


2,192


2,037


1,982


1,871

Investment advisory commission and fee income

5,613


5,457


5,319


5,238


5,194

Insurance commission and fee income

6,889


4,743


5,238


5,167


7,201

Other service fee income

2,707


3,473


1,815


3,044


6,415

Bank owned life insurance income

1,959


1,012


921


1,086


842

Net gain on sales of investment securities

-


-


18


-


-

Net gain on mortgage banking activities

647


1,320


1,296


1,710


939

Other income

245


868


1,396


745


1,025

Total noninterest income

22,415


21,330


20,150


20,980


25,595

Noninterest expense:









Salaries, benefits and commissions

30,826


31,518


30,702


30,187


31,338

Net occupancy

2,853


2,751


2,723


2,679


2,872

Equipment

1,122


1,147


1,107


1,088


1,111

Data processing

4,364


4,146


4,154


4,161


4,495

Professional fees

1,797


1,669


1,579


1,466


1,688

Marketing and advertising

353


552


490


715


416

Deposit insurance premiums

1,151


1,102


1,097


1,098


1,135

Intangible expenses

130


155


164


188


187

Other expense

6,732


7,618


6,536


7,126


6,832

Total noninterest expense

49,328


50,658


48,552


48,708


50,074

Income before taxes

27,557


23,764


23,388


22,592


25,556

Income tax expense

5,162


4,823


4,810


4,485


5,251

Net income
$
22,395

$
18,941

$
18,578

$
18,107

$
20,305

Net income per share:









Basic
$
0.77

$
0.65

$
0.64

$
0.62

$
0.69

Diluted
$
0.77

$
0.65

$
0.63

$
0.62

$
0.69

Dividends declared per share
$
0.21

$
0.21

$
0.21

$
0.21

$
0.21

Weighted average shares outstanding

29,000,567


29,070,039


29,132,948


29,246,977


29,413,999

Period end shares outstanding

28,962,648


29,045,877


29,081,108


29,190,640


29,337,919


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)


March 31, 2025

































For the three months ended,



Profitability Ratios (annualized)

03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


03/31/24











Return on average assets

1.14
%


0.92
%


0.92
%


0.94
%


1.06
%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.13
%


8.56
%


8.55
%


8.62
%


9.69
%

Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)

12.69
%


10.79
%


10.84
%


11.01
%


12.38
%

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.09
%


2.88
%


2.82
%


2.84
%


2.88
%

Efficiency ratio (2)

61.6
%


65.5
%


65.7
%


67.1
%


64.6
%













Capitalization Ratios



















Dividends declared to net income

27.2
%


32.2
%


33.0
%


33.9
%


30.5
%

Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)

11.33
%


10.92
%


10.69
%


10.87
%


10.89
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

9.31
%


8.92
%


8.71
%


8.81
%


8.80
%

Common equity book value per share
$
31.19


$
30.55


$
30.16


$
29.26


$
28.76

Tangible common equity book value per share (1)
$
25.06


$
24.43


$
24.05


$
23.17


$
22.70













Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)









Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.80
%


9.51
%


9.53
%


9.74
%


9.65
%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.97
%


10.85
%


10.88
%


10.72
%


10.71
%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.97
%


10.85
%


10.88
%


10.72
%


10.71
%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.35
%


14.19
%


14.27
%


14.09
%


14.11
%











(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.




(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.


(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended,




Tax Equivalent Basis

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



Average

Income/

Average


Average

Income/

Average


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate


Assets:








Interest-earning deposits with other banks
$
119,997

$
1,360
4.60
%
$
402,753

$
4,852
4.79
%

Obligations of state and political subdivisions*

879


4
1.85


1,290


7
2.16

Other debt and equity securities

499,199


4,019
3.27


499,458


3,815
3.04

Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock

37,561


687
7.42


39,407


746
7.53

Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets

657,636


6,070
3.74


942,908


9,420
3.97










Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans

990,860


17,020
6.97


972,840


17,492
7.15

Real estate—commercial and construction loans

3,704,232


52,676
5.77


3,631,142


53,163
5.82

Real estate—residential loans

1,729,146


21,542
5.05


1,708,795


21,249
4.95

Loans to individuals

19,438


393
8.20


25,803


522
8.05

Tax-exempt loans and leases

230,133


2,861
5.04


233,036


2,652
4.53

Lease financings

182,694


3,240
7.19


187,033


3,296
7.01

Gross loans and leases

6,856,503


97,732
5.78


6,758,649


98,374
5.79

Total interest-earning assets

7,514,139


103,802
5.60


7,701,557


107,794
5.57

Cash and due from banks

56,690





56,989




Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases

(87,822
)




(86,812
)



Premises and equipment, net

46,852





47,155




Operating lease right-of-use assets

27,761





28,891




Other assets

423,423





415,567




Total assets
$
7,981,043




$
8,163,347














Liabilities:








Interest-bearing checking deposits
$
1,222,012

$
7,075
2.35
%
$
1,275,348

$
8,504
2.65
%

Money market savings

1,840,194


18,035
3.97


1,954,246


20,653
4.20

Regular savings

702,543


763
0.44


705,222


817
0.46

Time deposits

1,476,495


16,106
4.42


1,499,998


17,247
4.57

Total time and interest-bearing deposits

5,241,244


41,979
3.25


5,434,814


47,221
3.46










Short-term borrowings

6,909


14
0.82


7,102


1
0.06

Long-term debt

217,500


2,361
4.40


225,000


2,501
4.42

Subordinated notes

149,319


2,281
6.20


149,194


2,281
6.08

Total borrowings

373,728


4,656
5.05


381,296


4,783
4.99

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,614,972


46,635
3.37


5,816,110


52,004
3.56

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,376,409





1,369,669




Operating lease liabilities

30,675





31,864




Accrued expenses and other liabilities

62,176





65,467




Total liabilities

7,084,232





7,283,110




Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")

6,991,381


2.71


7,185,779


2.88











Shareholders' Equity:








Common stock

157,784





157,784




Additional paid-in capital

302,653





301,895




Retained earnings and other equity

436,374





420,558




Total shareholders' equity

896,811





880,237




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,981,043




$
8,163,347




Net interest income

$
57,167



$
55,790











Net interest spread


2.23



2.01

Effect of net interest-free funding sources


0.86



0.87

Net interest margin


3.09
%


2.88
%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

133.82
%




132.42
%












* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.





Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.

Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $554 thousand and $676 thousand for the three months ended March 31,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.







Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included

in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 have

been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,


Tax Equivalent Basis

2025


2024



Average

Income/

Average


Average

Income/

Average


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate


Assets:








Interest-earning deposits with other banks
$
119,997

$
1,360
4.60
%
$
120,845

$
1,609
5.36
%

Obligations of state and political subdivisions*

879


4
1.85


1,951


12
2.47

Other debt and equity securities

499,199


4,019
3.27


499,032


3,647
2.94

Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock

37,561


687
7.42


39,115


724
7.44

Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets

657,636


6,070
3.74


660,943


5,992
3.65










Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans

990,860


17,020
6.97


934,649


16,523
7.11

Real estate—commercial and construction loans

3,704,232


52,676
5.77


3,575,142


50,641
5.70

Real estate—residential loans

1,729,146


21,542
5.05


1,618,188


19,555
4.86

Loans to individuals

19,438


393
8.20


27,315


548
8.07

Tax-exempt loans and leases

230,133


2,861
5.04


232,380


2,464
4.26

Lease financings

182,694


3,240
7.19


189,691


3,169
6.72

Gross loans and leases

6,856,503


97,732
5.78


6,577,365


92,900
5.68

Total interest-earning assets

7,514,139


103,802
5.60


7,238,308


98,892
5.49

Cash and due from banks

56,690





54,870




Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases

(87,822
)




(86,495
)



Premises and equipment, net

46,852





50,592




Operating lease right-of-use assets

27,761





31,121




Other assets

423,423





408,179




Total assets
$
7,981,043




$
7,696,575














Liabilities:








Interest-bearing checking deposits
$
1,222,012

$
7,075
2.35
%
$
1,180,696

$
8,218
2.80
%

Money market savings

1,840,194


18,035
3.97


1,705,291


19,220
4.53

Regular savings

702,543


763
0.44


769,926


905
0.47

Time deposits

1,476,495


16,106
4.42


1,238,878


13,630
4.42

Total time and interest-bearing deposits

5,241,244


41,979
3.25


4,894,791


41,973
3.45










Short-term borrowings

6,909


14
0.82


10,127


5
0.20

Long-term debt

217,500


2,361
4.40


292,486


2,883
3.96

Subordinated notes

149,319


2,281
6.20


148,818


2,281
6.16

Total borrowings

373,728


4,656
5.05


451,431


5,169
4.61

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,614,972


46,635
3.37


5,346,222


47,142
3.55

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,376,409





1,409,063




Operating lease liabilities

30,675





34,166




Accrued expenses and other liabilities

62,176





64,578




Total liabilities

7,084,232





6,854,029




Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")

6,991,381


2.71


6,755,285


2.81











Shareholders' Equity:








Common stock

157,784





157,784




Additional paid-in capital

302,653





300,679




Retained earnings and other equity

436,374





384,083




Total shareholders' equity

896,811





842,546




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,981,043




$
7,696,575




Net interest income

$
57,167



$
51,750











Net interest spread


2.23



1.94

Effect of net interest-free funding sources


0.86



0.94

Net interest margin


3.09
%


2.88
%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

133.82
%




135.39
%












* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.





Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.

Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $554 thousand and $453 thousand for the three months ended

March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included

in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 have been

calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.



























































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)


March 31, 2025







(Dollars in thousands)





Industry Description

Total Outstanding Balance


% of Commercial Loan Portfolio

CRE - Retail
$
469,397

8.7
%

Animal Production

394,279

7.3

CRE - Multi-family

360,743

6.7

CRE - Office

299,751

5.6

CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment

278,386

5.2

CRE - Industrial / Warehouse

253,136

4.7

Hotels & Motels (Accommodation)

207,710

3.8

Specialty Trade Contractors

189,427

3.5

Nursing and Residential Care Facilities

177,053

3.3

Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers

146,911

2.7

Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods

146,037

2.7

Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers)

140,612

2.6

Repair and Maintenance

134,183

2.5

Crop Production

110,882

2.1

CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential

109,872

2.0

Wood Product Manufacturing

101,606

1.9

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

95,730

1.8

Food Services and Drinking Places

86,916

1.6

Administrative and Support Services

83,145

1.5

Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods

83,088

1.5

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

78,181

1.4

Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing

75,461

1.4

Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups

65,857

1.2

CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial

64,683

1.2

Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage

64,553

1.2

Personal and Laundry Services

64,508

1.2

Education

62,362

1.2

Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries

61,437

1.1

Food Manufacturing

56,400

1.0


Industries with >$50 million in outstandings
$
4,462,306

82.7
%

Industries with <$50 million in outstandings
$
936,324

17.3
%


Total Commercial Loans
$
5,398,630

100.0
%













Consumer Loans and Lease Financings

Total Outstanding Balance



Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose

992,767



Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose

189,119



Loans to Individuals

16,930



Lease Financings

235,591




Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings
$
1,434,407




Total
$
6,833,037

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Non-GAAP Reconciliation


March 31, 2025

















Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation

Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.



















As of or for the three months ended,


(Dollars in thousands)

03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


03/31/24

Net income
$
22,395


$
18,941


$
18,578


$
18,107


$
20,305

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax

103



122



130



149



148

Net income before amortization of intangibles
$
22,498


$
19,063


$
18,708


$
18,256


$
20,453














Shareholders' equity
$
903,472


$
887,301


$
877,071


$
854,137


$
843,669

Goodwill

(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)

Other intangibles (a)


(2,104
)


(2,263
)


(2,147
)


(2,157
)


(2,273
)

Tangible common equity
$
725,858


$
709,528


$
699,414


$
676,470


$
665,886














Total assets
$
7,975,167


$
8,128,417


$
8,205,737


$
7,855,446


$
7,746,568

Goodwill

(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)

Other intangibles (a)


(2,104
)


(2,263
)


(2,147
)


(2,157
)


(2,273
)

Tangible assets
$
7,797,553


$
7,950,644


$
8,028,080


$
7,677,779


$
7,568,785














Average shareholders' equity
$
896,811


$
880,237


$
864,406


$
844,572


$
842,546

Average goodwill

(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)

Average other intangibles (a)


(2,162
)


(2,146
)


(2,086
)


(2,222
)


(2,318
)

Average tangible common equity
$
719,139


$
702,581


$
686,810


$
666,840


$
664,718














(a) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights
 























 



