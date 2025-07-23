Stocks
UVSP

Univest Financial Corporation Reports 10% Increase in Q2 2025 Net Income to $20.0 Million

July 23, 2025 — 04:26 pm EDT

Univest Financial Corporation reported Q2 2025 net income of $20 million, reflecting increases in interest income and noninterest income.

Quiver AI Summary

Univest Financial Corporation reported a net income of $20.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase from $18.1 million, or $0.62 per share, in the same period in 2024. The company's gross loans and leases saw a slight quarterly decline due to reductions in commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, though there was a year-over-year increase driven primarily by commercial real estate loans. Total deposits decreased this quarter, largely attributed to seasonal fluctuations in public fund deposits. Despite the decrease, the year-over-year comparison showed growth in commercial and public funds deposits. Meanwhile, net interest income rose significantly, attributed to higher loan balances and yields on earning assets. Noninterest income also saw a modest increase, although there was a decline in gains from mortgage banking activities. Noninterest expenses increased slightly, and the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share. The conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for July 24, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $20.0 million, an increase of $1.9 million compared to the same quarter in 2024, highlighting improved profitability.
  • Net interest income increased by 16.7% year-over-year, driven by higher loan balances and yields, indicating strong growth in the bank's core earnings.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Noninterest income also showed positive growth, increasing by 2.5% compared to the same period last year, indicating diversification and stability in revenue streams.

Potential Negatives

  • Loans and leases decreased by $31.9 million, or 0.5%, from March 31, 2025, indicating potential challenges in loan growth and demand.
  • Total deposits decreased by $75.8 million, or 1.1%, from March 31, 2025, which may signal liquidity concerns or a loss of customer confidence.
  • Nonperforming assets increased significantly from $34.0 million at March 31, 2025, to $50.6 million, indicating a decline in asset quality and potential future write-offs.

FAQ

What is Univest Financial Corporation's net income for Q2 2025?

Univest reported a net income of $20.0 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025.

How did loan balances change for Univest in Q2 2025?

Gross loans and leases decreased by $31.9 million, or 0.5%, from March 31, 2025.

What were total deposits for Univest as of June 30, 2025?

Total deposits decreased to $6.58 billion, down by 1.1% from March 31, 2025.

What is the net interest margin for Univest in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin was 3.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

When will Univest host its conference call regarding Q2 2025 results?

The conference call is scheduled for July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



SOUDERTON, Pa., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (

NASDAQ: UVSP

), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $20.0 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $18.1 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.





Loans




Gross loans and leases decreased $31.9 million, or 0.5% (2.0% annualized), from March 31, 2025 and $25.4 million, or 0.4% (0.8% annualized), from December 31, 2024 primarily due to decreases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans and lease financings, partially offset by increases in commercial, construction and home equity loans. Gross loans and leases increased $116.3 million, or 1.7%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage and home equity loans, partially offset by decreases in commercial and construction loans and lease financings.





Deposits and Liquidity




Total deposits decreased $75.8 million, or 1.1% (4.4% annualized), from March 31, 2025, primarily due to seasonal decreases in public funds deposits and decreases in consumer and brokered deposits, partially offset by an increase in commercial deposits. Excluding decreases of $105.9 million in seasonal public funds deposits and $47.5 million in brokered deposits, deposits increased by $77.5 million during the quarter. Total deposits decreased $176.6 million, or 2.6% (5.2% annualized), from December 31, 2024, due to decreases in consumer and public funds deposits, partially offset by increases in commercial and brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $87.3 million, or 1.3%, from June 30, 2024, due to increases in commercial and public funds deposits, partially offset by decreases in consumer and brokered deposits.



Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.5 billion and represented 22.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 billion representing 21.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2025. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.5 billion at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. This represented 23.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to 21.9% at March 31, 2025.



As of June 30, 2025, the Corporation and its subsidiaries reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $160.4 million and had committed borrowing capacity of $3.6 billion, of which $2.3 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $469.0 million at June 30, 2025. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.





Net Interest Income and Margin




Net interest income of $59.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased $8.5 million, or 16.7%, from the second quarter of 2024 and $2.8 million, or 4.9%, from the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was driven by higher average balances of loans and higher yields on interest earning assets, as well as a reduction in our overall cost of funds. The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by higher yields on interest earning assets and lower average balances of interest-bearing liabilities and related costs.



Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.20% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.09% for the first quarter of 2025 and 2.84% for the second quarter of 2024. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately four basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and approximately two basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, would have been 3.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 3.12% for the first quarter of 2025 and 2.86% for the second quarter of 2024.





Noninterest Income




Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $21.5 million, an increase of $521 thousand, or 2.5%, from the comparable period in the prior year.



Other income increased $491 thousand, or 65.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase of $299 thousand in gains on sale of Small Business Administration loans.



Service charges on deposit accounts increased $276 thousand, or 13.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in treasury management income.



Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $222 thousand, or 4.2%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to new customer relationships and appreciation of assets under management and supervision.



Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $729 thousand, or 42.6%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased salable volume.





Noninterest Expense




Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $50.3 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 3.3%, from the comparable period in the prior year.



Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $1.3 million, or 4.5%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, due to increases in salary and medical claims expense. Additionally, variable compensation increased due to increased profitability.





Tax Provision




The effective income tax rate was 20.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to an effective tax rate of 19.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were favorably impacted by proceeds of BOLI death benefits received in both periods. Excluding the BOLI death benefits, the effective tax rate was 20.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 20.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.





Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses




Nonperforming assets totaled $50.6 million at June 30, 2025, $34.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $36.6 million at June 30, 2024. During the quarter, a $23.7 million commercial loan relationship was placed on nonaccrual status due to, among other things, suspected fraud. Subsequent to the relationship being placed on nonaccrual status, a $7.3 million charge-off was recognized during the quarter. The remaining $16.4 million carrying value is supported by the appraised value of real estate collateral.



Net loan and lease charge-offs were $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.7 million and $809 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in charge-offs for the quarter compared to the prior periods was due to the previously discussed $7.3 million charge-off associated with a nonaccrual commercial loan relationship.



The provision for credit losses was $5.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.3 million and $707 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024.





Dividend and Share Repurchases




On July 23, 2025, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on August 20, 2025 to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2025. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 172,757 shares of common stock at an average price of $28.45 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $28.77. As of June 30, 2025, 1,005,637 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.





Conference Call




Univest will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may preregister at

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=d55d5140&confId=85192

. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428; using Access Code 747843. A replay of the conference call will be available through July 31, 2025 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code 563521.





About Univest Financial Corporation




Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.9 billion in assets and $5.4 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at June 30, 2025. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at


www.univest.net


.




This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition and demand for financial services in our market area; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (5) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (6) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (7) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market, including potential recessionary conditions and the levels of unemployment in our market area; (8) changes in the economic assumptions or methodology used to calculate our allowance for credit losses; (9) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (10) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (11) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses; (12) the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements; (13) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (14) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (15) changes in the securities markets; (16) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (17) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (18) changes in investor sentiment or consumer spending or savings behavior; and/or (19) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



(UVSP - ER)


Univest Financial Corporation


Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)


June 30, 2025


(Dollars in thousands)







































Balance Sheet (Period End)


06/30/25


03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24









ASSETS


















Cash and due from banks

$
76,624


$
73,319


$
75,998


$
78,346


$
66,808









Interest-earning deposits with other banks


83,741



95,815



252,846



426,354



124,103









Cash and cash equivalents


160,365



169,134



328,844



504,700



190,911









Investment securities held-to-maturity


128,455



130,889



134,111



137,681



140,112









Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses


366,421



364,503



357,361



354,100



342,776









Investments in equity securities


1,801



1,667



2,506



2,406



2,995









Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost


36,482



35,732



38,980



40,235



37,438









Loans held for sale


17,774



13,150



16,653



17,131



28,176









Loans and leases held for investment


6,801,185



6,833,037



6,826,583



6,730,734



6,684,837









Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases


(86,989
)


(87,790
)


(87,091
)


(86,041
)


(85,745
)








Net loans and leases held for investment


6,714,196



6,745,247



6,739,492



6,644,693



6,599,092









Premises and equipment, net


47,140



47,175



46,671



47,411



48,174









Operating lease right-of-use assets


27,278



27,182



28,531



29,260



29,985









Goodwill


175,510



175,510



175,510



175,510



175,510









Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization


7,967



8,061



8,309



7,158



7,701









Bank owned life insurance


140,086



139,482



139,351



138,744



137,823









Accrued interest and other assets


115,581



117,435



112,098



106,708



114,753









Total assets

$
7,939,056


$
7,975,167


$
8,128,417


$
8,205,737


$
7,855,446





























LIABILITIES


















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$
1,461,189


$
1,433,995


$
1,414,635


$
1,323,953


$
1,397,308









Interest-bearing deposits:


5,121,471



5,224,503



5,344,624



5,530,195



5,098,014









Total deposits


6,582,660



6,658,498



6,759,259



6,854,148



6,495,322









Short-term borrowings


6,271



4,031



11,181



8,256



11,781









Long-term debt


200,000



175,000



225,000



225,000



250,000









Subordinated notes


149,511



149,386



149,261



149,136



149,011









Operating lease liabilities


30,106



30,062



31,485



32,246



33,015









Accrued expenses and other liabilities


53,775



54,718



64,930



59,880



62,180









Total liabilities


7,022,323



7,071,695



7,241,116



7,328,666



7,001,309





























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


















Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued


157,784



157,784



157,784



157,784



157,784









Additional paid-in capital


301,640



300,634



302,829



301,262



300,166









Retained earnings


555,403



541,776



525,780



512,938



500,482









Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit


(34,969
)


(37,922
)


(43,992
)


(41,623
)


(54,124
)








Treasury stock, at cost


(63,125
)


(58,800
)


(55,100
)


(53,290
)


(50,171
)








Total shareholders’ equity


916,733



903,472



887,301



877,071



854,137









Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$
7,939,056


$
7,975,167


$
8,128,417


$
8,205,737


$
7,855,446


















































For the three months ended,


For the six months ended,



Balance Sheet (Average)


06/30/25


03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


06/30/25


06/30/24

Assets


7,979,475


$
7,981,043


$
8,163,347


$
8,005,265


$
7,721,540


$
7,980,254


$
7,709,058

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses


497,214



500,078



500,748



493,334



493,140



498,638



497,061

Loans and leases, gross


6,846,938



6,856,503



6,758,649



6,730,791



6,640,536



6,851,694



6,608,950

Deposits


6,633,250



6,617,653



6,804,483



6,641,324



6,353,752



6,625,494



6,328,804

Shareholders' equity


908,536



896,811



880,237



864,406



844,572



902,706



843,559






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)


June 30, 2025


(Dollars in thousands)







































Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)


06/30/25


03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$
1,052,246


$
1,034,361


$
1,037,835


$
1,044,043


$
1,055,332









Real estate-commercial


3,485,615



3,546,402



3,530,451



3,442,083



3,373,889









Real estate-construction


302,424



281,785



274,483



285,616



313,229









Real estate-residential secured for business purpose


535,210



536,082



536,095



530,674



532,628









Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose


984,166



992,767



994,972



969,562



952,665









Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose


195,014



189,119



186,836



182,901



179,150









Loans to individuals


14,069



16,930



21,250



26,794



26,430









Lease financings


232,441



235,591



244,661



249,061



251,514









Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income


6,801,185



6,833,037



6,826,583



6,730,734



6,684,837









Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases


(86,989
)


(87,790
)


(87,091
)


(86,041
)


(85,745
)








Net loans and leases held for investment

$
6,714,196


$
6,745,247


$
6,739,492


$
6,644,693


$
6,599,092





































Asset Quality Data (Period End)


06/30/25


03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24




Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale

$
27,909


$
11,126


$
12,667


$
15,319


$
16,200





Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due


125



322



321



310



205





Total nonperforming loans and leases


28,034



11,448



12,988



15,629



16,405





Other real estate owned


22,471



22,433



20,141



20,915



20,007





Repossessed assets


80



79



76



79



149





Total nonperforming assets

$
50,585


$
33,960


$
33,205


$
36,623


$
36,561





Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment


0.41
%


0.16
%


0.19
%


0.23
%


0.24
%




Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment


0.41
%


0.17
%


0.19
%


0.23
%


0.25
%




Nonperforming assets / Total assets


0.64
%


0.43
%


0.41
%


0.45
%


0.47
%



















Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases

$
86,989


$
87,790


$
87,091


$
86,041


$
85,745





Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment


1.28
%


1.28
%


1.28
%


1.28
%


1.28
%




Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases


311.69
%


789.05
%


687.54
%


561.66
%


529.29
%




Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases


310.30
%


766.86
%


670.55
%


550.52
%


522.68
%





































For the three months ended,


For the six months ended,




06/30/25


03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


06/30/25


06/30/24

Net loan and lease charge-offs

$
7,807


$
1,686


$
767


$
820


$
809


$
9,493


$
2,215

Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases


0.46
%


0.10
%


0.05
%


0.05
%


0.05
%


0.28
%


0.07
%
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)


June 30, 2025


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


















For the three months ended,


For the six months ended,



For the period:


06/30/25


03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


06/30/25


06/30/24

Interest income

$
105,706

$
103,416

$
107,476

$
106,438

$
99,832

$
209,122

$
198,441

Interest expense


46,165


46,635


52,004


53,234


48,805


92,800


95,947

Net interest income


59,541


56,781


55,472


53,204


51,027


116,322


102,494

Provision for credit losses


5,694


2,311


2,380


1,414


707


8,005


2,139

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


53,847


54,470


53,092


51,790


50,320


108,317


100,355

Noninterest income:















Trust fee income


2,146


2,161


2,265


2,110


2,008


4,307


4,116

Service charges on deposit accounts


2,258


2,194


2,192


2,037


1,982


4,452


3,853

Investment advisory commission and fee income


5,460


5,613


5,457


5,319


5,238


11,073


10,432

Insurance commission and fee income


5,261


6,889


4,743


5,238


5,167


12,150


12,368

Other service fee income


3,147


2,707


3,473


1,815


3,044


5,854


9,459

Bank owned life insurance income


1,012


1,959


1,012


921


1,086


2,971


1,928

Net gain on sales of investment securities


-


-


-


18


-


-


-

Net gain on mortgage banking activities


981


647


1,320


1,296


1,710


1,628


2,649

Other income


1,236


245


868


1,396


745


1,481


1,770

Total noninterest income


21,501


22,415


21,330


20,150


20,980


43,916


46,575

Noninterest expense:















Salaries, benefits and commissions


31,536


30,826


31,518


30,702


30,187


62,362


61,525

Net occupancy


2,739


2,853


2,751


2,723


2,679


5,592


5,551

Equipment


1,043


1,122


1,147


1,107


1,088


2,165


2,199

Data processing


4,408


4,364


4,146


4,154


4,161


8,772


8,656

Professional fees


1,597


1,797


1,669


1,579


1,466


3,394


3,154

Marketing and advertising


498


353


552


490


715


851


1,131

Deposit insurance premiums


1,074


1,151


1,102


1,097


1,098


2,225


2,233

Intangible expenses


131


130


155


164


188


261


375

Other expense


7,306


6,732


7,618


6,536


7,126


14,038


13,958

Total noninterest expense


50,332


49,328


50,658


48,552


48,708


99,660


98,782

Income before taxes


25,016


27,557


23,764


23,388


22,592


52,573


48,148

Income tax expense


5,038


5,162


4,823


4,810


4,485


10,200


9,736

Net income

$
19,978

$
22,395

$
18,941

$
18,578

$
18,107

$
42,373

$
38,412

Net income per share:















Basic

$
0.69

$
0.77

$
0.65

$
0.64

$
0.62

$
1.46

$
1.31

Diluted

$
0.69

$
0.77

$
0.65

$
0.63

$
0.62

$
1.45

$
1.30

Dividends declared per share

$
0.22

$
0.21

$
0.21

$
0.21

$
0.21

$
0.43

$
0.42

Weighted average shares outstanding


28,859,348


29,000,567


29,070,039


29,132,948


29,246,977


28,929,123


29,330,488

Period end shares outstanding


28,810,805


28,962,648


29,045,877


29,081,108


29,190,640


28,810,805


29,190,640


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)


June 30, 2025

















































For the three months ended,


For the six months ended,



Profitability Ratios (annualized)


06/30/25


03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


06/30/25


06/30/24
















Return on average assets


1.00
%


1.14
%


0.92
%


0.92
%


0.94
%


1.07
%


1.00
%

Return on average shareholders' equity


8.82
%


10.13
%


8.56
%


8.55
%


8.62
%


9.47
%


9.16
%

Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)


11.02
%


12.69
%


10.79
%


10.84
%


11.01
%


11.84
%


11.69
%

Net interest margin (FTE)


3.20
%


3.09
%


2.88
%


2.82
%


2.84
%


3.14
%


2.86
%

Efficiency ratio (2)


61.6
%


61.6
%


65.5
%


65.7
%


67.1
%


61.6
%


65.8
%


















Capitalization Ratios





























Dividends declared to net income


31.8
%


27.2
%


32.2
%


33.0
%


33.9
%


29.4
%


32.1
%

Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)


11.55
%


11.33
%


10.92
%


10.69
%


10.87
%


11.55
%


10.87
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)


9.52
%


9.31
%


8.92
%


8.71
%


8.81
%


9.52
%


8.81
%

Common equity book value per share

$
31.82


$
31.19


$
30.55


$
30.16


$
29.26


$
31.82


$
29.26

Tangible common equity book value per share (1)

$
25.66


$
25.06


$
24.43


$
24.05


$
23.17


$
25.66


$
23.17


















Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)














Tier 1 leverage ratio


9.94
%


9.80
%


9.51
%


9.53
%


9.74
%


9.94
%


9.74
%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


11.19
%


10.97
%


10.85
%


10.88
%


10.72
%


11.19
%


10.72
%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


11.19
%


10.97
%


10.85
%


10.88
%


10.72
%


11.19
%


10.72
%

Total risk-based capital ratio


14.58
%


14.35
%


14.19
%


14.27
%


14.09
%


14.58
%


14.09
%
















(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.

(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.

(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended,




Tax Equivalent Basis

June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025



Average

Income/

Average


Average

Income/

Average


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate


Assets:








Interest-earning deposits with other banks
$
131,391

$
1,371
4.19
%
$
119,997

$
1,360
4.60
%

Obligations of state and political subdivisions*

-


-
-


879


4
1.85

Other debt and equity securities

497,214


3,962
3.20


499,199


4,019
3.27

Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock

36,711


671
7.33


37,561


687
7.42

Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets

665,316


6,004
3.62


657,636


6,070
3.74










Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans

1,005,784


17,686
7.05


990,860


17,020
6.97

Real estate—commercial and construction loans

3,692,262


54,165
5.88


3,704,232


52,676
5.77

Real estate—residential loans

1,727,381


21,772
5.06


1,729,146


21,542
5.05

Loans to individuals

15,575


337
8.68


19,438


393
8.20

Tax-exempt loans and leases

228,856


2,966
5.20


230,133


2,861
5.04

Lease financings

177,080


3,192
7.23


182,694


3,240
7.19

Gross loans and leases

6,846,938


100,118
5.86


6,856,503


97,732
5.78

Total interest-earning assets

7,512,254


106,122
5.67


7,514,139


103,802
5.60

Cash and due from banks

55,335





56,690




Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases

(88,127
)




(87,822
)



Premises and equipment, net

47,299





46,852




Operating lease right-of-use assets

26,948





27,761




Other assets

425,766





423,423




Total assets
$
7,979,475




$
7,981,043














Liabilities:








Interest-bearing checking deposits
$
1,216,909

$
7,800
2.57
%
$
1,222,012

$
7,075
2.35
%

Money market savings

1,754,428


16,945
3.87


1,840,194


18,035
3.97

Regular savings

700,762


749
0.43


702,543


763
0.44

Time deposits

1,541,008


16,261
4.23


1,476,495


16,106
4.42

Total time and interest-bearing deposits

5,213,107


41,755
3.21


5,241,244


41,979
3.25










Short-term borrowings

5,254


1
0.08


6,909


14
0.82

Long-term debt

200,549


2,128
4.26


217,500


2,361
4.40

Subordinated notes

149,444


2,281
6.12


149,319


2,281
6.20

Total borrowings

355,247


4,410
4.98


373,728


4,656
5.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,568,354


46,165
3.33


5,614,972


46,635
3.37

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,420,143





1,376,409




Operating lease liabilities

29,802





30,675




Accrued expenses and other liabilities

52,640





62,176




Total liabilities

7,070,939





7,084,232




Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")

6,988,497


2.65


6,991,381


2.71











Shareholders' Equity:








Common stock

157,784





157,784




Additional paid-in capital

301,016





302,653




Retained earnings and other equity

449,736





436,374




Total shareholders' equity

908,536





896,811




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,979,475




$
7,981,043




Net interest income

$
59,957



$
57,167











Net interest spread


2.34



2.23

Effect of net interest-free funding sources


0.86



0.86

Net interest margin


3.20
%


3.09
%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

134.91
%




133.82
%












* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.





Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.

Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $689 thousand and $554 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended June 30,




Tax Equivalent Basis

2025


2024



Average

Income/

Average


Average

Income/

Average


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate


Assets:








Interest-earning deposits with other banks
$
131,391

$
1,371
4.19
%
$
84,546

$
1,108
5.27
%

Obligations of state and political subdivisions*

-


-
-


1,269


7
2.22

Other debt and equity securities

497,214


3,962
3.20


491,871


3,741
3.06

Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock

36,711


671
7.33


37,286


700
7.55

Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets

665,316


6,004
3.62


614,972


5,556
3.63










Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans

1,005,784


17,686
7.05


983,615


17,447
7.13

Real estate—commercial and construction loans

3,692,262


54,165
5.88


3,549,206


50,577
5.73

Real estate—residential loans

1,727,381


21,772
5.06


1,660,489


20,413
4.94

Loans to individuals

15,575


337
8.68


26,821


542
8.13

Tax-exempt loans and leases

228,856


2,966
5.20


230,495


2,476
4.32

Lease financings

177,080


3,192
7.23


189,910


3,105
6.58

Gross loans and leases

6,846,938


100,118
5.86


6,640,536


94,560
5.73

Total interest-earning assets

7,512,254


106,122
5.67


7,255,508


100,116
5.55

Cash and due from banks

55,335





56,387




Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases

(88,127
)




(86,293
)



Premises and equipment, net

47,299





48,725




Operating lease right-of-use assets

26,948





30,344




Other assets

425,766





416,869




Total assets
$
7,979,475




$
7,721,540














Liabilities:








Interest-bearing checking deposits
$
1,216,909

$
7,800
2.57
%
$
1,094,150

$
7,311
2.69
%

Money market savings

1,754,428


16,945
3.87


1,692,759


19,131
4.55

Regular savings

700,762


749
0.43


759,960


929
0.49

Time deposits

1,541,008


16,261
4.23


1,422,113


16,134
4.56

Total time and interest-bearing deposits

5,213,107


41,755
3.21


4,968,982


43,505
3.52










Short-term borrowings

5,254


1
0.08


29,506


242
2.30

Long-term debt

200,549


2,128
4.26


250,000


2,777
4.47

Subordinated notes

149,444


2,281
6.12


148,943


2,281
6.16

Total borrowings

355,247


4,410
4.98


428,449


5,300
4.98

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,568,354


46,165
3.33


5,397,431


48,805
3.64

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,420,143





1,384,770




Operating lease liabilities

29,802





33,382




Accrued expenses and other liabilities

52,640





61,385




Total liabilities

7,070,939





6,876,968




Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")

6,988,497


2.65


6,782,201


2.89











Shareholders' Equity:








Common stock

157,784





157,784




Additional paid-in capital

301,016





299,426




Retained earnings and other equity

449,736





387,362




Total shareholders' equity

908,536





844,572




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,979,475




$
7,721,540




Net interest income

$
59,957



$
51,311











Net interest spread


2.34



1.91

Effect of net interest-free funding sources


0.86



0.93

Net interest margin


3.20
%


2.84
%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

134.91
%




134.43
%












* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.





Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.

Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $689 thousand and $698 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)




For the Six Months Ended June 30,



Tax Equivalent Basis

2025


2024



Average

Income/

Average


Average

Income/

Average


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate


Assets:








Interest-earning deposits with other banks
$
125,725

$
2,731
4.38
%
$
102,696

$
2,717
5.32
%

Obligations of state and political subdivisions*

437


4
1.85


1,610


19
2.37

Other debt and equity securities

498,201


7,981
3.23


495,451


7,388
3.00

Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock

37,134


1,358
7.37


38,201


1,424
7.50

Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets

661,497


12,074
3.68


637,958


11,548
3.64










Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans

998,363


34,706
7.01


959,132


33,970
7.12

Real estate—commercial and construction loans

3,698,214


106,841
5.83


3,562,174


101,218
5.71

Real estate—residential loans

1,728,259


43,314
5.05


1,639,339


39,968
4.90

Loans to individuals

17,495


730
8.41


27,068


1,090
8.10

Tax-exempt loans and leases

229,491


5,827
5.12


231,437


4,940
4.29

Lease financings

179,872


6,432
7.21


189,800


6,274
6.65

Gross loans and leases

6,851,694


197,850
5.82


6,608,950


187,460
5.70

Total interest-earning assets

7,513,191


209,924
5.63


7,246,908


199,008
5.52

Cash and due from banks

56,009





55,628




Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases

(87,975
)




(86,394
)



Premises and equipment, net

47,076





49,659




Operating lease right-of-use assets

27,352





30,733




Other assets

424,601





412,524




Total assets
$
7,980,254




$
7,709,058














Liabilities:








Interest-bearing checking deposits
$
1,219,446

$
14,875
2.46
%
$
1,137,423

$
15,529
2.75
%

Money market savings

1,797,074


34,980
3.93


1,699,025


38,351
4.54

Regular savings

701,648


1,512
0.43


764,943


1,834
0.48

Time deposits

1,508,930


32,367
4.33


1,330,496


29,764
4.50

Total time and interest-bearing deposits

5,227,098


83,734
3.23


4,931,887


85,478
3.49










Short-term borrowings

6,076


15
0.50


19,816


247
2.51

Long-term debt

208,978


4,489
4.33


271,243


5,660
4.20

Subordinated notes

149,382


4,562
6.16


148,881


4,562
6.16

Total borrowings

364,436


9,066
5.02


439,940


10,469
4.79

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,591,534


92,800
3.35


5,371,827


95,947
3.59

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,398,396





1,396,917




Operating lease liabilities

30,236





33,774




Accrued expenses and other liabilities

57,382





62,981




Total liabilities

7,077,548





6,865,499




Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")

6,989,930


2.68


6,768,744


2.85











Shareholders' Equity:








Common stock

157,784





157,784




Additional paid-in capital

301,830





300,052




Retained earnings and other equity

443,092





385,723




Total shareholders' equity

902,706





843,559




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,980,254




$
7,709,058




Net interest income

$
117,124



$
103,061











Net interest spread


2.28



1.93

Effect of net interest-free funding sources


0.86



0.93

Net interest margin


3.14
%


2.86
%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

134.37
%




134.91
%












* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.





Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.

Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.










































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)


June 30, 2025







(Dollars in thousands)





Industry Description

Total Outstanding Balance


% of Commercial Loan Portfolio

CRE - Retail
$
453,445

8.4
%

Animal Production

401,946

7.5

CRE - Multi-family

360,345

6.7

CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment

279,322

5.2

CRE - Office

262,374

4.9

Hotels & Motels (Accommodation)

222,878

4.1

CRE - Industrial / Warehouse

222,234

4.1

Specialty Trade Contractors

197,138

3.7

Nursing and Residential Care Facilities

167,978

3.1

Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers)

154,166

2.9

Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods

140,876

2.6

Repair and Maintenance

135,318

2.5

Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers

132,852

2.5

Crop Production

113,684

2.1

CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential

113,422

2.1

Wood Product Manufacturing

99,041

1.8

Food Services and Drinking Places

88,822

1.7

Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing

87,750

1.6

Administrative and Support Services

86,092

1.6

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

85,567

1.6

Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods

81,836

1.5

Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592)

76,957

1.4

CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial

76,067

1.4

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

72,635

1.4

Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries

69,971

1.3

Education

65,839

1.2

Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups

65,568

1.2

Personal and Laundry Services

63,886

1.2

Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage

63,531

1.2

Food Manufacturing

53,682

1.0


Industries with >$50 million in outstandings
$
4,495,222

83.6
%

Industries with <$50 million in outstandings
$
880,273

16.4
%


Total Commercial Loans
$
5,375,495

100.0
%













Consumer Loans and Lease Financings

Total Outstanding Balance



Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose

984,166



Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose

195,014



Loans to Individuals

14,069



Lease Financings

232,441




Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings
$
1,425,690









Total
$
6,801,185












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Univest Financial Corporation


Non-GAAP Reconciliation


June 30, 2025



Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation

Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.

















As of or for the three months ended,


As of or for the six months ended,


(Dollars in thousands)

06/30/25


03/31/25


12/31/24


09/30/24


06/30/24


06/30/25


06/30/24

Net income
$
19,978


$
22,395


$
18,941


$
18,578


$
18,107


$
42,373


$
38,412

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax

103



103



122



130



149



206



296

Net income before amortization of intangibles
$
20,081


$
22,498


$
19,063


$
18,708


$
18,256


$
42,579


$
38,708















Shareholders' equity
$
916,733


$
903,472


$
887,301


$
877,071


$
854,137


$
916,733


$
854,137

Goodwill

(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)

Other intangibles (a)

(2,040
)


(2,104
)


(2,263
)


(2,147
)


(2,157
)


(2,040
)


(2,157
)

Tangible common equity
$
739,183


$
725,858


$
709,528


$
699,414


$
676,470


$
739,183


$
676,470















Total assets
$
7,939,056


$
7,975,167


$
8,128,417


$
8,205,737


$
7,855,446


$
7,939,056


$
7,855,446

Goodwill

(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)

Other intangibles (a)

(2,040
)


(2,104
)


(2,263
)


(2,147
)


(2,157
)


(2,040
)


(2,157
)

Tangible assets
$
7,761,506


$
7,797,553


$
7,950,644


$
8,028,080


$
7,677,779


$
7,761,506


$
7,677,779















Average shareholders' equity
$
908,536


$
896,811


$
880,237


$
864,406


$
844,572


$
902,706


$
843,559

Average goodwill

(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)


(175,510
)

Average other intangibles (a)

(2,068
)


(2,162
)


(2,146
)


(2,086
)


(2,222
)


(2,114
)


(2,271
)

Average tangible common equity
$
730,958


$
719,139


$
702,581


$
686,810


$
666,840


$
725,082


$
665,778















(a) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights
 






 



This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

                                                      
