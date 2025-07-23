Univest Financial Corporation Reports 10% Increase in Q2 2025 Net Income to $20.0 Million

Univest Financial Corporation reported Q2 2025 net income of $20 million, reflecting increases in interest income and noninterest income.
Univest Financial Corporation reported a net income of $20.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase from $18.1 million, or $0.62 per share, in the same period in 2024. The company's gross loans and leases saw a slight quarterly decline due to reductions in commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, though there was a year-over-year increase driven primarily by commercial real estate loans. Total deposits decreased this quarter, largely attributed to seasonal fluctuations in public fund deposits. Despite the decrease, the year-over-year comparison showed growth in commercial and public funds deposits. Meanwhile, net interest income rose significantly, attributed to higher loan balances and yields on earning assets. Noninterest income also saw a modest increase, although there was a decline in gains from mortgage banking activities. Noninterest expenses increased slightly, and the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share. The conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for July 24, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $20.0 million, an increase of $1.9 million compared to the same quarter in 2024, highlighting improved profitability.
- Net interest income increased by 16.7% year-over-year, driven by higher loan balances and yields, indicating strong growth in the bank's core earnings.
- The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Noninterest income also showed positive growth, increasing by 2.5% compared to the same period last year, indicating diversification and stability in revenue streams.
Potential Negatives
- Loans and leases decreased by $31.9 million, or 0.5%, from March 31, 2025, indicating potential challenges in loan growth and demand.
- Total deposits decreased by $75.8 million, or 1.1%, from March 31, 2025, which may signal liquidity concerns or a loss of customer confidence.
- Nonperforming assets increased significantly from $34.0 million at March 31, 2025, to $50.6 million, indicating a decline in asset quality and potential future write-offs.
FAQ
What is Univest Financial Corporation's net income for Q2 2025?
Univest reported a net income of $20.0 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025.
How did loan balances change for Univest in Q2 2025?
Gross loans and leases decreased by $31.9 million, or 0.5%, from March 31, 2025.
What were total deposits for Univest as of June 30, 2025?
Total deposits decreased to $6.58 billion, down by 1.1% from March 31, 2025.
What is the net interest margin for Univest in Q2 2025?
The net interest margin was 3.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
When will Univest host its conference call regarding Q2 2025 results?
The conference call is scheduled for July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$UVSP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UVSP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UVSP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$UVSP Insider Trading Activity
$UVSP insiders have traded $UVSP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UVSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NATALYE PAQUIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,348 shares for an estimated $39,689 and 0 sales.
- ANNE VAZQUEZ purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $35,787
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UVSP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $UVSP stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 174,631 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,952,535
- UBS GROUP AG added 113,839 shares (+131.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,228,474
- STATE STREET CORP removed 108,361 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,073,117
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 100,197 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $3,009,917
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 90,223 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,558,724
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 86,390 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,450,020
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 82,340 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,335,162
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
SOUDERTON, Pa., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (
NASDAQ: UVSP
), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $20.0 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $18.1 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Loans
Gross loans and leases decreased $31.9 million, or 0.5% (2.0% annualized), from March 31, 2025 and $25.4 million, or 0.4% (0.8% annualized), from December 31, 2024 primarily due to decreases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans and lease financings, partially offset by increases in commercial, construction and home equity loans. Gross loans and leases increased $116.3 million, or 1.7%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage and home equity loans, partially offset by decreases in commercial and construction loans and lease financings.
Deposits and Liquidity
Total deposits decreased $75.8 million, or 1.1% (4.4% annualized), from March 31, 2025, primarily due to seasonal decreases in public funds deposits and decreases in consumer and brokered deposits, partially offset by an increase in commercial deposits. Excluding decreases of $105.9 million in seasonal public funds deposits and $47.5 million in brokered deposits, deposits increased by $77.5 million during the quarter. Total deposits decreased $176.6 million, or 2.6% (5.2% annualized), from December 31, 2024, due to decreases in consumer and public funds deposits, partially offset by increases in commercial and brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $87.3 million, or 1.3%, from June 30, 2024, due to increases in commercial and public funds deposits, partially offset by decreases in consumer and brokered deposits.
Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.5 billion and represented 22.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 billion representing 21.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2025. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.5 billion at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. This represented 23.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to 21.9% at March 31, 2025.
As of June 30, 2025, the Corporation and its subsidiaries reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $160.4 million and had committed borrowing capacity of $3.6 billion, of which $2.3 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $469.0 million at June 30, 2025. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income of $59.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased $8.5 million, or 16.7%, from the second quarter of 2024 and $2.8 million, or 4.9%, from the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was driven by higher average balances of loans and higher yields on interest earning assets, as well as a reduction in our overall cost of funds. The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by higher yields on interest earning assets and lower average balances of interest-bearing liabilities and related costs.
Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.20% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.09% for the first quarter of 2025 and 2.84% for the second quarter of 2024. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately four basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and approximately two basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, would have been 3.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 3.12% for the first quarter of 2025 and 2.86% for the second quarter of 2024.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $21.5 million, an increase of $521 thousand, or 2.5%, from the comparable period in the prior year.
Other income increased $491 thousand, or 65.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase of $299 thousand in gains on sale of Small Business Administration loans.
Service charges on deposit accounts increased $276 thousand, or 13.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in treasury management income.
Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $222 thousand, or 4.2%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to new customer relationships and appreciation of assets under management and supervision.
Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $729 thousand, or 42.6%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased salable volume.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $50.3 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 3.3%, from the comparable period in the prior year.
Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $1.3 million, or 4.5%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, due to increases in salary and medical claims expense. Additionally, variable compensation increased due to increased profitability.
Tax Provision
The effective income tax rate was 20.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to an effective tax rate of 19.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were favorably impacted by proceeds of BOLI death benefits received in both periods. Excluding the BOLI death benefits, the effective tax rate was 20.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 20.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets totaled $50.6 million at June 30, 2025, $34.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $36.6 million at June 30, 2024. During the quarter, a $23.7 million commercial loan relationship was placed on nonaccrual status due to, among other things, suspected fraud. Subsequent to the relationship being placed on nonaccrual status, a $7.3 million charge-off was recognized during the quarter. The remaining $16.4 million carrying value is supported by the appraised value of real estate collateral.
Net loan and lease charge-offs were $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.7 million and $809 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in charge-offs for the quarter compared to the prior periods was due to the previously discussed $7.3 million charge-off associated with a nonaccrual commercial loan relationship.
The provision for credit losses was $5.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.3 million and $707 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024.
Dividend and Share Repurchases
On July 23, 2025, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on August 20, 2025 to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2025. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 172,757 shares of common stock at an average price of $28.45 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $28.77. As of June 30, 2025, 1,005,637 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.
Conference Call
Univest will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may preregister at
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=d55d5140&confId=85192
. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428; using Access Code 747843. A replay of the conference call will be available through July 31, 2025 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code 563521.
About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.9 billion in assets and $5.4 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at June 30, 2025. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at
www.univest.net
.
This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition and demand for financial services in our market area; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (5) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (6) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (7) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market, including potential recessionary conditions and the levels of unemployment in our market area; (8) changes in the economic assumptions or methodology used to calculate our allowance for credit losses; (9) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (10) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (11) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses; (12) the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements; (13) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (14) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (15) changes in the securities markets; (16) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (17) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (18) changes in investor sentiment or consumer spending or savings behavior; and/or (19) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(UVSP - ER)
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance Sheet (Period End)
06/30/25
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
76,624
$
73,319
$
75,998
$
78,346
$
66,808
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
83,741
95,815
252,846
426,354
124,103
Cash and cash equivalents
160,365
169,134
328,844
504,700
190,911
Investment securities held-to-maturity
128,455
130,889
134,111
137,681
140,112
Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses
366,421
364,503
357,361
354,100
342,776
Investments in equity securities
1,801
1,667
2,506
2,406
2,995
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost
36,482
35,732
38,980
40,235
37,438
Loans held for sale
17,774
13,150
16,653
17,131
28,176
Loans and leases held for investment
6,801,185
6,833,037
6,826,583
6,730,734
6,684,837
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
(86,989
)
(87,790
)
(87,091
)
(86,041
)
(85,745
)
Net loans and leases held for investment
6,714,196
6,745,247
6,739,492
6,644,693
6,599,092
Premises and equipment, net
47,140
47,175
46,671
47,411
48,174
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,278
27,182
28,531
29,260
29,985
Goodwill
175,510
175,510
175,510
175,510
175,510
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization
7,967
8,061
8,309
7,158
7,701
Bank owned life insurance
140,086
139,482
139,351
138,744
137,823
Accrued interest and other assets
115,581
117,435
112,098
106,708
114,753
Total assets
$
7,939,056
$
7,975,167
$
8,128,417
$
8,205,737
$
7,855,446
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,461,189
$
1,433,995
$
1,414,635
$
1,323,953
$
1,397,308
Interest-bearing deposits:
5,121,471
5,224,503
5,344,624
5,530,195
5,098,014
Total deposits
6,582,660
6,658,498
6,759,259
6,854,148
6,495,322
Short-term borrowings
6,271
4,031
11,181
8,256
11,781
Long-term debt
200,000
175,000
225,000
225,000
250,000
Subordinated notes
149,511
149,386
149,261
149,136
149,011
Operating lease liabilities
30,106
30,062
31,485
32,246
33,015
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
53,775
54,718
64,930
59,880
62,180
Total liabilities
7,022,323
7,071,695
7,241,116
7,328,666
7,001,309
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued
157,784
157,784
157,784
157,784
157,784
Additional paid-in capital
301,640
300,634
302,829
301,262
300,166
Retained earnings
555,403
541,776
525,780
512,938
500,482
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit
(34,969
)
(37,922
)
(43,992
)
(41,623
)
(54,124
)
Treasury stock, at cost
(63,125
)
(58,800
)
(55,100
)
(53,290
)
(50,171
)
Total shareholders’ equity
916,733
903,472
887,301
877,071
854,137
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
7,939,056
$
7,975,167
$
8,128,417
$
8,205,737
$
7,855,446
For the three months ended,
For the six months ended,
Balance Sheet (Average)
06/30/25
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
06/30/25
06/30/24
Assets
7,979,475
$
7,981,043
$
8,163,347
$
8,005,265
$
7,721,540
$
7,980,254
$
7,709,058
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses
497,214
500,078
500,748
493,334
493,140
498,638
497,061
Loans and leases, gross
6,846,938
6,856,503
6,758,649
6,730,791
6,640,536
6,851,694
6,608,950
Deposits
6,633,250
6,617,653
6,804,483
6,641,324
6,353,752
6,625,494
6,328,804
Shareholders' equity
908,536
896,811
880,237
864,406
844,572
902,706
843,559
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)
06/30/25
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
1,052,246
$
1,034,361
$
1,037,835
$
1,044,043
$
1,055,332
Real estate-commercial
3,485,615
3,546,402
3,530,451
3,442,083
3,373,889
Real estate-construction
302,424
281,785
274,483
285,616
313,229
Real estate-residential secured for business purpose
535,210
536,082
536,095
530,674
532,628
Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose
984,166
992,767
994,972
969,562
952,665
Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose
195,014
189,119
186,836
182,901
179,150
Loans to individuals
14,069
16,930
21,250
26,794
26,430
Lease financings
232,441
235,591
244,661
249,061
251,514
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income
6,801,185
6,833,037
6,826,583
6,730,734
6,684,837
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
(86,989
)
(87,790
)
(87,091
)
(86,041
)
(85,745
)
Net loans and leases held for investment
$
6,714,196
$
6,745,247
$
6,739,492
$
6,644,693
$
6,599,092
Asset Quality Data (Period End)
06/30/25
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale
$
27,909
$
11,126
$
12,667
$
15,319
$
16,200
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due
125
322
321
310
205
Total nonperforming loans and leases
28,034
11,448
12,988
15,629
16,405
Other real estate owned
22,471
22,433
20,141
20,915
20,007
Repossessed assets
80
79
76
79
149
Total nonperforming assets
$
50,585
$
33,960
$
33,205
$
36,623
$
36,561
Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
0.41
%
0.16
%
0.19
%
0.23
%
0.24
%
Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
0.41
%
0.17
%
0.19
%
0.23
%
0.25
%
Nonperforming assets / Total assets
0.64
%
0.43
%
0.41
%
0.45
%
0.47
%
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
$
86,989
$
87,790
$
87,091
$
86,041
$
85,745
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
1.28
%
1.28
%
1.28
%
1.28
%
1.28
%
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases
311.69
%
789.05
%
687.54
%
561.66
%
529.29
%
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases
310.30
%
766.86
%
670.55
%
550.52
%
522.68
%
For the three months ended,
For the six months ended,
06/30/25
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
06/30/25
06/30/24
Net loan and lease charge-offs
$
7,807
$
1,686
$
767
$
820
$
809
$
9,493
$
2,215
Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases
0.46
%
0.10
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.28
%
0.07
%
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the three months ended,
For the six months ended,
For the period:
06/30/25
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
06/30/25
06/30/24
Interest income
$
105,706
$
103,416
$
107,476
$
106,438
$
99,832
$
209,122
$
198,441
Interest expense
46,165
46,635
52,004
53,234
48,805
92,800
95,947
Net interest income
59,541
56,781
55,472
53,204
51,027
116,322
102,494
Provision for credit losses
5,694
2,311
2,380
1,414
707
8,005
2,139
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
53,847
54,470
53,092
51,790
50,320
108,317
100,355
Noninterest income:
Trust fee income
2,146
2,161
2,265
2,110
2,008
4,307
4,116
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,258
2,194
2,192
2,037
1,982
4,452
3,853
Investment advisory commission and fee income
5,460
5,613
5,457
5,319
5,238
11,073
10,432
Insurance commission and fee income
5,261
6,889
4,743
5,238
5,167
12,150
12,368
Other service fee income
3,147
2,707
3,473
1,815
3,044
5,854
9,459
Bank owned life insurance income
1,012
1,959
1,012
921
1,086
2,971
1,928
Net gain on sales of investment securities
-
-
-
18
-
-
-
Net gain on mortgage banking activities
981
647
1,320
1,296
1,710
1,628
2,649
Other income
1,236
245
868
1,396
745
1,481
1,770
Total noninterest income
21,501
22,415
21,330
20,150
20,980
43,916
46,575
Noninterest expense:
Salaries, benefits and commissions
31,536
30,826
31,518
30,702
30,187
62,362
61,525
Net occupancy
2,739
2,853
2,751
2,723
2,679
5,592
5,551
Equipment
1,043
1,122
1,147
1,107
1,088
2,165
2,199
Data processing
4,408
4,364
4,146
4,154
4,161
8,772
8,656
Professional fees
1,597
1,797
1,669
1,579
1,466
3,394
3,154
Marketing and advertising
498
353
552
490
715
851
1,131
Deposit insurance premiums
1,074
1,151
1,102
1,097
1,098
2,225
2,233
Intangible expenses
131
130
155
164
188
261
375
Other expense
7,306
6,732
7,618
6,536
7,126
14,038
13,958
Total noninterest expense
50,332
49,328
50,658
48,552
48,708
99,660
98,782
Income before taxes
25,016
27,557
23,764
23,388
22,592
52,573
48,148
Income tax expense
5,038
5,162
4,823
4,810
4,485
10,200
9,736
Net income
$
19,978
$
22,395
$
18,941
$
18,578
$
18,107
$
42,373
$
38,412
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.69
$
0.77
$
0.65
$
0.64
$
0.62
$
1.46
$
1.31
Diluted
$
0.69
$
0.77
$
0.65
$
0.63
$
0.62
$
1.45
$
1.30
Dividends declared per share
$
0.22
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.43
$
0.42
Weighted average shares outstanding
28,859,348
29,000,567
29,070,039
29,132,948
29,246,977
28,929,123
29,330,488
Period end shares outstanding
28,810,805
28,962,648
29,045,877
29,081,108
29,190,640
28,810,805
29,190,640
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
For the three months ended,
For the six months ended,
Profitability Ratios (annualized)
06/30/25
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
06/30/25
06/30/24
Return on average assets
1.00
%
1.14
%
0.92
%
0.92
%
0.94
%
1.07
%
1.00
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.82
%
10.13
%
8.56
%
8.55
%
8.62
%
9.47
%
9.16
%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)
11.02
%
12.69
%
10.79
%
10.84
%
11.01
%
11.84
%
11.69
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.20
%
3.09
%
2.88
%
2.82
%
2.84
%
3.14
%
2.86
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
61.6
%
61.6
%
65.5
%
65.7
%
67.1
%
61.6
%
65.8
%
Capitalization Ratios
Dividends declared to net income
31.8
%
27.2
%
32.2
%
33.0
%
33.9
%
29.4
%
32.1
%
Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)
11.55
%
11.33
%
10.92
%
10.69
%
10.87
%
11.55
%
10.87
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
9.52
%
9.31
%
8.92
%
8.71
%
8.81
%
9.52
%
8.81
%
Common equity book value per share
$
31.82
$
31.19
$
30.55
$
30.16
$
29.26
$
31.82
$
29.26
Tangible common equity book value per share (1)
$
25.66
$
25.06
$
24.43
$
24.05
$
23.17
$
25.66
$
23.17
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.94
%
9.80
%
9.51
%
9.53
%
9.74
%
9.94
%
9.74
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.19
%
10.97
%
10.85
%
10.88
%
10.72
%
11.19
%
10.72
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.19
%
10.97
%
10.85
%
10.88
%
10.72
%
11.19
%
10.72
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.58
%
14.35
%
14.19
%
14.27
%
14.09
%
14.58
%
14.09
%
(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.
(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.
(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.
Univest Financial Corporation
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended,
Tax Equivalent Basis
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
$
131,391
$
1,371
4.19
%
$
119,997
$
1,360
4.60
%
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*
-
-
-
879
4
1.85
Other debt and equity securities
497,214
3,962
3.20
499,199
4,019
3.27
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock
36,711
671
7.33
37,561
687
7.42
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets
665,316
6,004
3.62
657,636
6,070
3.74
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans
1,005,784
17,686
7.05
990,860
17,020
6.97
Real estate—commercial and construction loans
3,692,262
54,165
5.88
3,704,232
52,676
5.77
Real estate—residential loans
1,727,381
21,772
5.06
1,729,146
21,542
5.05
Loans to individuals
15,575
337
8.68
19,438
393
8.20
Tax-exempt loans and leases
228,856
2,966
5.20
230,133
2,861
5.04
Lease financings
177,080
3,192
7.23
182,694
3,240
7.19
Gross loans and leases
6,846,938
100,118
5.86
6,856,503
97,732
5.78
Total interest-earning assets
7,512,254
106,122
5.67
7,514,139
103,802
5.60
Cash and due from banks
55,335
56,690
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
(88,127
)
(87,822
)
Premises and equipment, net
47,299
46,852
Operating lease right-of-use assets
26,948
27,761
Other assets
425,766
423,423
Total assets
$
7,979,475
$
7,981,043
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking deposits
$
1,216,909
$
7,800
2.57
%
$
1,222,012
$
7,075
2.35
%
Money market savings
1,754,428
16,945
3.87
1,840,194
18,035
3.97
Regular savings
700,762
749
0.43
702,543
763
0.44
Time deposits
1,541,008
16,261
4.23
1,476,495
16,106
4.42
Total time and interest-bearing deposits
5,213,107
41,755
3.21
5,241,244
41,979
3.25
Short-term borrowings
5,254
1
0.08
6,909
14
0.82
Long-term debt
200,549
2,128
4.26
217,500
2,361
4.40
Subordinated notes
149,444
2,281
6.12
149,319
2,281
6.20
Total borrowings
355,247
4,410
4.98
373,728
4,656
5.05
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,568,354
46,165
3.33
5,614,972
46,635
3.37
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,420,143
1,376,409
Operating lease liabilities
29,802
30,675
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
52,640
62,176
Total liabilities
7,070,939
7,084,232
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
6,988,497
2.65
6,991,381
2.71
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
157,784
157,784
Additional paid-in capital
301,016
302,653
Retained earnings and other equity
449,736
436,374
Total shareholders' equity
908,536
896,811
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,979,475
$
7,981,043
Net interest income
$
59,957
$
57,167
Net interest spread
2.34
2.23
Effect of net interest-free funding sources
0.86
0.86
Net interest margin
3.20
%
3.09
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
134.91
%
133.82
%
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $689 thousand and $554 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
Univest Financial Corporation
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
Tax Equivalent Basis
2025
2024
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
$
131,391
$
1,371
4.19
%
$
84,546
$
1,108
5.27
%
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*
-
-
-
1,269
7
2.22
Other debt and equity securities
497,214
3,962
3.20
491,871
3,741
3.06
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock
36,711
671
7.33
37,286
700
7.55
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets
665,316
6,004
3.62
614,972
5,556
3.63
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans
1,005,784
17,686
7.05
983,615
17,447
7.13
Real estate—commercial and construction loans
3,692,262
54,165
5.88
3,549,206
50,577
5.73
Real estate—residential loans
1,727,381
21,772
5.06
1,660,489
20,413
4.94
Loans to individuals
15,575
337
8.68
26,821
542
8.13
Tax-exempt loans and leases
228,856
2,966
5.20
230,495
2,476
4.32
Lease financings
177,080
3,192
7.23
189,910
3,105
6.58
Gross loans and leases
6,846,938
100,118
5.86
6,640,536
94,560
5.73
Total interest-earning assets
7,512,254
106,122
5.67
7,255,508
100,116
5.55
Cash and due from banks
55,335
56,387
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
(88,127
)
(86,293
)
Premises and equipment, net
47,299
48,725
Operating lease right-of-use assets
26,948
30,344
Other assets
425,766
416,869
Total assets
$
7,979,475
$
7,721,540
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking deposits
$
1,216,909
$
7,800
2.57
%
$
1,094,150
$
7,311
2.69
%
Money market savings
1,754,428
16,945
3.87
1,692,759
19,131
4.55
Regular savings
700,762
749
0.43
759,960
929
0.49
Time deposits
1,541,008
16,261
4.23
1,422,113
16,134
4.56
Total time and interest-bearing deposits
5,213,107
41,755
3.21
4,968,982
43,505
3.52
Short-term borrowings
5,254
1
0.08
29,506
242
2.30
Long-term debt
200,549
2,128
4.26
250,000
2,777
4.47
Subordinated notes
149,444
2,281
6.12
148,943
2,281
6.16
Total borrowings
355,247
4,410
4.98
428,449
5,300
4.98
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,568,354
46,165
3.33
5,397,431
48,805
3.64
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,420,143
1,384,770
Operating lease liabilities
29,802
33,382
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
52,640
61,385
Total liabilities
7,070,939
6,876,968
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
6,988,497
2.65
6,782,201
2.89
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
157,784
157,784
Additional paid-in capital
301,016
299,426
Retained earnings and other equity
449,736
387,362
Total shareholders' equity
908,536
844,572
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,979,475
$
7,721,540
Net interest income
$
59,957
$
51,311
Net interest spread
2.34
1.91
Effect of net interest-free funding sources
0.86
0.93
Net interest margin
3.20
%
2.84
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
134.91
%
134.43
%
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $689 thousand and $698 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
Univest Financial Corporation
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
Tax Equivalent Basis
2025
2024
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
$
125,725
$
2,731
4.38
%
$
102,696
$
2,717
5.32
%
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*
437
4
1.85
1,610
19
2.37
Other debt and equity securities
498,201
7,981
3.23
495,451
7,388
3.00
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock
37,134
1,358
7.37
38,201
1,424
7.50
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets
661,497
12,074
3.68
637,958
11,548
3.64
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans
998,363
34,706
7.01
959,132
33,970
7.12
Real estate—commercial and construction loans
3,698,214
106,841
5.83
3,562,174
101,218
5.71
Real estate—residential loans
1,728,259
43,314
5.05
1,639,339
39,968
4.90
Loans to individuals
17,495
730
8.41
27,068
1,090
8.10
Tax-exempt loans and leases
229,491
5,827
5.12
231,437
4,940
4.29
Lease financings
179,872
6,432
7.21
189,800
6,274
6.65
Gross loans and leases
6,851,694
197,850
5.82
6,608,950
187,460
5.70
Total interest-earning assets
7,513,191
209,924
5.63
7,246,908
199,008
5.52
Cash and due from banks
56,009
55,628
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
(87,975
)
(86,394
)
Premises and equipment, net
47,076
49,659
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,352
30,733
Other assets
424,601
412,524
Total assets
$
7,980,254
$
7,709,058
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking deposits
$
1,219,446
$
14,875
2.46
%
$
1,137,423
$
15,529
2.75
%
Money market savings
1,797,074
34,980
3.93
1,699,025
38,351
4.54
Regular savings
701,648
1,512
0.43
764,943
1,834
0.48
Time deposits
1,508,930
32,367
4.33
1,330,496
29,764
4.50
Total time and interest-bearing deposits
5,227,098
83,734
3.23
4,931,887
85,478
3.49
Short-term borrowings
6,076
15
0.50
19,816
247
2.51
Long-term debt
208,978
4,489
4.33
271,243
5,660
4.20
Subordinated notes
149,382
4,562
6.16
148,881
4,562
6.16
Total borrowings
364,436
9,066
5.02
439,940
10,469
4.79
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,591,534
92,800
3.35
5,371,827
95,947
3.59
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,398,396
1,396,917
Operating lease liabilities
30,236
33,774
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
57,382
62,981
Total liabilities
7,077,548
6,865,499
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
6,989,930
2.68
6,768,744
2.85
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
157,784
157,784
Additional paid-in capital
301,830
300,052
Retained earnings and other equity
443,092
385,723
Total shareholders' equity
902,706
843,559
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,980,254
$
7,709,058
Net interest income
$
117,124
$
103,061
Net interest spread
2.28
1.93
Effect of net interest-free funding sources
0.86
0.93
Net interest margin
3.14
%
2.86
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
134.37
%
134.91
%
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
Univest Financial Corporation
Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Industry Description
Total Outstanding Balance
% of Commercial Loan Portfolio
CRE - Retail
$
453,445
8.4
%
Animal Production
401,946
7.5
CRE - Multi-family
360,345
6.7
CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment
279,322
5.2
CRE - Office
262,374
4.9
Hotels & Motels (Accommodation)
222,878
4.1
CRE - Industrial / Warehouse
222,234
4.1
Specialty Trade Contractors
197,138
3.7
Nursing and Residential Care Facilities
167,978
3.1
Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers)
154,166
2.9
Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods
140,876
2.6
Repair and Maintenance
135,318
2.5
Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers
132,852
2.5
Crop Production
113,684
2.1
CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential
113,422
2.1
Wood Product Manufacturing
99,041
1.8
Food Services and Drinking Places
88,822
1.7
Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing
87,750
1.6
Administrative and Support Services
86,092
1.6
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
85,567
1.6
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods
81,836
1.5
Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592)
76,957
1.4
CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial
76,067
1.4
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
72,635
1.4
Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries
69,971
1.3
Education
65,839
1.2
Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups
65,568
1.2
Personal and Laundry Services
63,886
1.2
Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage
63,531
1.2
Food Manufacturing
53,682
1.0
Industries with >$50 million in outstandings
$
4,495,222
83.6
%
Industries with <$50 million in outstandings
$
880,273
16.4
%
Total Commercial Loans
$
5,375,495
100.0
%
Consumer Loans and Lease Financings
Total Outstanding Balance
Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose
984,166
Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose
195,014
Loans to Individuals
14,069
Lease Financings
232,441
Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings
$
1,425,690
Total
$
6,801,185
Univest Financial Corporation
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
June 30, 2025
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.
As of or for the three months ended,
As of or for the six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)
06/30/25
03/31/25
12/31/24
09/30/24
06/30/24
06/30/25
06/30/24
Net income
$
19,978
$
22,395
$
18,941
$
18,578
$
18,107
$
42,373
$
38,412
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax
103
103
122
130
149
206
296
Net income before amortization of intangibles
$
20,081
$
22,498
$
19,063
$
18,708
$
18,256
$
42,579
$
38,708
Shareholders' equity
$
916,733
$
903,472
$
887,301
$
877,071
$
854,137
$
916,733
$
854,137
Goodwill
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
Other intangibles (a)
(2,040
)
(2,104
)
(2,263
)
(2,147
)
(2,157
)
(2,040
)
(2,157
)
Tangible common equity
$
739,183
$
725,858
$
709,528
$
699,414
$
676,470
$
739,183
$
676,470
Total assets
$
7,939,056
$
7,975,167
$
8,128,417
$
8,205,737
$
7,855,446
$
7,939,056
$
7,855,446
Goodwill
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
Other intangibles (a)
(2,040
)
(2,104
)
(2,263
)
(2,147
)
(2,157
)
(2,040
)
(2,157
)
Tangible assets
$
7,761,506
$
7,797,553
$
7,950,644
$
8,028,080
$
7,677,779
$
7,761,506
$
7,677,779
Average shareholders' equity
$
908,536
$
896,811
$
880,237
$
864,406
$
844,572
$
902,706
$
843,559
Average goodwill
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
(175,510
)
Average other intangibles (a)
(2,068
)
(2,162
)
(2,146
)
(2,086
)
(2,222
)
(2,114
)
(2,271
)
Average tangible common equity
$
730,958
$
719,139
$
702,581
$
686,810
$
666,840
$
725,082
$
665,778
(a) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.