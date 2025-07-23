Univest Financial Corporation Reports 10% Increase in Q2 2025 Net Income to $20.0 Million

Univest Financial Corporation reported Q2 2025 net income of $20 million, reflecting increases in interest income and noninterest income.

Univest Financial Corporation reported a net income of $20.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase from $18.1 million, or $0.62 per share, in the same period in 2024. The company's gross loans and leases saw a slight quarterly decline due to reductions in commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, though there was a year-over-year increase driven primarily by commercial real estate loans. Total deposits decreased this quarter, largely attributed to seasonal fluctuations in public fund deposits. Despite the decrease, the year-over-year comparison showed growth in commercial and public funds deposits. Meanwhile, net interest income rose significantly, attributed to higher loan balances and yields on earning assets. Noninterest income also saw a modest increase, although there was a decline in gains from mortgage banking activities. Noninterest expenses increased slightly, and the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share. The conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for July 24, 2025.

Potential Positives

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $20.0 million, an increase of $1.9 million compared to the same quarter in 2024, highlighting improved profitability.

Net interest income increased by 16.7% year-over-year, driven by higher loan balances and yields, indicating strong growth in the bank's core earnings.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Noninterest income also showed positive growth, increasing by 2.5% compared to the same period last year, indicating diversification and stability in revenue streams.

Potential Negatives

Loans and leases decreased by $31.9 million, or 0.5%, from March 31, 2025, indicating potential challenges in loan growth and demand.

Total deposits decreased by $75.8 million, or 1.1%, from March 31, 2025, which may signal liquidity concerns or a loss of customer confidence.

Nonperforming assets increased significantly from $34.0 million at March 31, 2025, to $50.6 million, indicating a decline in asset quality and potential future write-offs.

FAQ

What is Univest Financial Corporation's net income for Q2 2025?

Univest reported a net income of $20.0 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025.

How did loan balances change for Univest in Q2 2025?

Gross loans and leases decreased by $31.9 million, or 0.5%, from March 31, 2025.

What were total deposits for Univest as of June 30, 2025?

Total deposits decreased to $6.58 billion, down by 1.1% from March 31, 2025.

What is the net interest margin for Univest in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin was 3.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

When will Univest host its conference call regarding Q2 2025 results?

The conference call is scheduled for July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

SOUDERTON, Pa., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (



NASDAQ: UVSP



), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $20.0 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $18.1 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.









Loans









Gross loans and leases decreased $31.9 million, or 0.5% (2.0% annualized), from March 31, 2025 and $25.4 million, or 0.4% (0.8% annualized), from December 31, 2024 primarily due to decreases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans and lease financings, partially offset by increases in commercial, construction and home equity loans. Gross loans and leases increased $116.3 million, or 1.7%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage and home equity loans, partially offset by decreases in commercial and construction loans and lease financings.









Deposits and Liquidity









Total deposits decreased $75.8 million, or 1.1% (4.4% annualized), from March 31, 2025, primarily due to seasonal decreases in public funds deposits and decreases in consumer and brokered deposits, partially offset by an increase in commercial deposits. Excluding decreases of $105.9 million in seasonal public funds deposits and $47.5 million in brokered deposits, deposits increased by $77.5 million during the quarter. Total deposits decreased $176.6 million, or 2.6% (5.2% annualized), from December 31, 2024, due to decreases in consumer and public funds deposits, partially offset by increases in commercial and brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $87.3 million, or 1.3%, from June 30, 2024, due to increases in commercial and public funds deposits, partially offset by decreases in consumer and brokered deposits.





Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.5 billion and represented 22.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 billion representing 21.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2025. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.5 billion at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. This represented 23.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to 21.9% at March 31, 2025.





As of June 30, 2025, the Corporation and its subsidiaries reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $160.4 million and had committed borrowing capacity of $3.6 billion, of which $2.3 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $469.0 million at June 30, 2025. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.









Net Interest Income and Margin









Net interest income of $59.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased $8.5 million, or 16.7%, from the second quarter of 2024 and $2.8 million, or 4.9%, from the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was driven by higher average balances of loans and higher yields on interest earning assets, as well as a reduction in our overall cost of funds. The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by higher yields on interest earning assets and lower average balances of interest-bearing liabilities and related costs.





Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.20% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.09% for the first quarter of 2025 and 2.84% for the second quarter of 2024. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately four basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and approximately two basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, would have been 3.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 3.12% for the first quarter of 2025 and 2.86% for the second quarter of 2024.









Noninterest Income









Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $21.5 million, an increase of $521 thousand, or 2.5%, from the comparable period in the prior year.





Other income increased $491 thousand, or 65.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase of $299 thousand in gains on sale of Small Business Administration loans.





Service charges on deposit accounts increased $276 thousand, or 13.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in treasury management income.





Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $222 thousand, or 4.2%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to new customer relationships and appreciation of assets under management and supervision.





Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $729 thousand, or 42.6%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased salable volume.









Noninterest Expense









Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $50.3 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 3.3%, from the comparable period in the prior year.





Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $1.3 million, or 4.5%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, due to increases in salary and medical claims expense. Additionally, variable compensation increased due to increased profitability.









Tax Provision









The effective income tax rate was 20.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to an effective tax rate of 19.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were favorably impacted by proceeds of BOLI death benefits received in both periods. Excluding the BOLI death benefits, the effective tax rate was 20.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 20.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.









Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses









Nonperforming assets totaled $50.6 million at June 30, 2025, $34.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $36.6 million at June 30, 2024. During the quarter, a $23.7 million commercial loan relationship was placed on nonaccrual status due to, among other things, suspected fraud. Subsequent to the relationship being placed on nonaccrual status, a $7.3 million charge-off was recognized during the quarter. The remaining $16.4 million carrying value is supported by the appraised value of real estate collateral.





Net loan and lease charge-offs were $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.7 million and $809 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in charge-offs for the quarter compared to the prior periods was due to the previously discussed $7.3 million charge-off associated with a nonaccrual commercial loan relationship.





The provision for credit losses was $5.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.3 million and $707 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024.









Dividend and Share Repurchases









On July 23, 2025, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on August 20, 2025 to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2025. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 172,757 shares of common stock at an average price of $28.45 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $28.77. As of June 30, 2025, 1,005,637 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.









Conference Call









Univest will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may preregister at



https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=d55d5140&confId=85192



. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428; using Access Code 747843. A replay of the conference call will be available through July 31, 2025 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code 563521.









About Univest Financial Corporation









Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.9 billion in assets and $5.4 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at June 30, 2025. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at





www.univest.net





.







This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition and demand for financial services in our market area; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (5) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (6) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (7) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market, including potential recessionary conditions and the levels of unemployment in our market area; (8) changes in the economic assumptions or methodology used to calculate our allowance for credit losses; (9) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (10) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (11) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses; (12) the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements; (13) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (14) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (15) changes in the securities markets; (16) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (17) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (18) changes in investor sentiment or consumer spending or savings behavior; and/or (19) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







(UVSP - ER)



















Univest Financial Corporation













Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)













June 30, 2025













(Dollars in thousands)







































































































































































Balance Sheet (Period End)















06/30/25













03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













































ASSETS



















































































Cash and due from banks









$





76,624













$





73,319













$





75,998













$





78,346













$





66,808













































Interest-earning deposits with other banks













83,741

















95,815

















252,846

















426,354

















124,103













































Cash and cash equivalents













160,365

















169,134

















328,844

















504,700

















190,911













































Investment securities held-to-maturity













128,455

















130,889

















134,111

















137,681

















140,112













































Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses













366,421

















364,503

















357,361

















354,100

















342,776













































Investments in equity securities













1,801

















1,667

















2,506

















2,406

















2,995













































Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost













36,482

















35,732

















38,980

















40,235

















37,438













































Loans held for sale













17,774

















13,150

















16,653

















17,131

















28,176













































Loans and leases held for investment













6,801,185

















6,833,037

















6,826,583

















6,730,734

















6,684,837













































Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases













(86,989





)













(87,790





)













(87,091





)













(86,041





)













(85,745





)









































Net loans and leases held for investment













6,714,196

















6,745,247

















6,739,492

















6,644,693

















6,599,092













































Premises and equipment, net













47,140

















47,175

















46,671

















47,411

















48,174













































Operating lease right-of-use assets













27,278

















27,182

















28,531

















29,260

















29,985













































Goodwill













175,510

















175,510

















175,510

















175,510

















175,510













































Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization













7,967

















8,061

















8,309

















7,158

















7,701













































Bank owned life insurance













140,086

















139,482

















139,351

















138,744

















137,823













































Accrued interest and other assets













115,581

















117,435

















112,098

















106,708

















114,753













































Total assets









$





7,939,056













$





7,975,167













$





8,128,417













$





8,205,737













$





7,855,446































































































































LIABILITIES



















































































Noninterest-bearing deposits









$





1,461,189













$





1,433,995













$





1,414,635













$





1,323,953













$





1,397,308













































Interest-bearing deposits:













5,121,471

















5,224,503

















5,344,624

















5,530,195

















5,098,014













































Total deposits













6,582,660

















6,658,498

















6,759,259

















6,854,148

















6,495,322













































Short-term borrowings













6,271

















4,031

















11,181

















8,256

















11,781













































Long-term debt













200,000

















175,000

















225,000

















225,000

















250,000













































Subordinated notes













149,511

















149,386

















149,261

















149,136

















149,011













































Operating lease liabilities













30,106

















30,062

















31,485

















32,246

















33,015













































Accrued expenses and other liabilities













53,775

















54,718

















64,930

















59,880

















62,180













































Total liabilities













7,022,323

















7,071,695

















7,241,116

















7,328,666

















7,001,309































































































































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































































Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued













157,784

















157,784

















157,784

















157,784

















157,784













































Additional paid-in capital













301,640

















300,634

















302,829

















301,262

















300,166













































Retained earnings













555,403

















541,776

















525,780

















512,938

















500,482













































Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit













(34,969





)













(37,922





)













(43,992





)













(41,623





)













(54,124





)









































Treasury stock, at cost













(63,125





)













(58,800





)













(55,100





)













(53,290





)













(50,171





)









































Total shareholders’ equity













916,733

















903,472

















887,301

















877,071

















854,137













































Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





7,939,056













$





7,975,167













$





8,128,417













$





8,205,737













$





7,855,446























































































































































































































For the three months ended,













For the six months ended,















Balance Sheet (Average)















06/30/25













03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













06/30/25













06/30/24











Assets













7,979,475













$





7,981,043













$





8,163,347













$





8,005,265













$





7,721,540













$





7,980,254













$





7,709,058













Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses













497,214

















500,078

















500,748

















493,334

















493,140

















498,638

















497,061













Loans and leases, gross













6,846,938

















6,856,503

















6,758,649

















6,730,791

















6,640,536

















6,851,694

















6,608,950













Deposits













6,633,250

















6,617,653

















6,804,483

















6,641,324

















6,353,752

















6,625,494

















6,328,804













Shareholders' equity













908,536

















896,811

















880,237

















864,406

















844,572

















902,706

















843,559































































































Univest Financial Corporation













Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)













June 30, 2025













(Dollars in thousands)







































































































































































Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)















06/30/25













03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24











































Commercial, financial and agricultural









$





1,052,246













$





1,034,361













$





1,037,835













$





1,044,043













$





1,055,332













































Real estate-commercial













3,485,615

















3,546,402

















3,530,451

















3,442,083

















3,373,889













































Real estate-construction













302,424

















281,785

















274,483

















285,616

















313,229













































Real estate-residential secured for business purpose













535,210

















536,082

















536,095

















530,674

















532,628













































Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose













984,166

















992,767

















994,972

















969,562

















952,665













































Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose













195,014

















189,119

















186,836

















182,901

















179,150













































Loans to individuals













14,069

















16,930

















21,250

















26,794

















26,430













































Lease financings













232,441

















235,591

















244,661

















249,061

















251,514













































Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income













6,801,185

















6,833,037

















6,826,583

















6,730,734

















6,684,837













































Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases













(86,989





)













(87,790





)













(87,091





)













(86,041





)













(85,745





)









































Net loans and leases held for investment









$





6,714,196













$





6,745,247













$





6,739,492













$





6,644,693













$





6,599,092

































































































































































Asset Quality Data (Period End)















06/30/25













03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24



























Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale









$





27,909













$





11,126













$





12,667













$





15,319













$





16,200





























Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due













125

















322

















321

















310

















205





























Total nonperforming loans and leases













28,034

















11,448

















12,988

















15,629

















16,405





























Other real estate owned













22,471

















22,433

















20,141

















20,915

















20,007





























Repossessed assets













80

















79

















76

















79

















149





























Total nonperforming assets









$





50,585













$





33,960













$





33,205













$





36,623













$





36,561





























Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment













0.41





%













0.16





%













0.19





%













0.23





%













0.24





%

























Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment













0.41





%













0.17





%













0.19





%













0.23





%













0.25





%

























Nonperforming assets / Total assets













0.64





%













0.43





%













0.41





%













0.45





%













0.47





%

























































































Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases









$





86,989













$





87,790













$





87,091













$





86,041













$





85,745





























Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment













1.28





%













1.28





%













1.28





%













1.28





%













1.28





%

























Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases













311.69





%













789.05





%













687.54





%













561.66





%













529.29





%

























Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases













310.30





%













766.86





%













670.55





%













550.52





%













522.68





%



































































































































































For the three months ended,













For the six months ended,





















06/30/25













03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













06/30/25













06/30/24











Net loan and lease charge-offs









$





7,807













$





1,686













$





767













$





820













$





809













$





9,493













$





2,215













Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases













0.46





%













0.10





%













0.05





%













0.05





%













0.05





%













0.28





%













0.07





%



























































































Univest Financial Corporation

















Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

















June 30, 2025

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















































































For the three months ended,













For the six months ended,



















For the period:















06/30/25













03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













06/30/25













06/30/24















Interest income









$





105,706









$





103,416









$





107,476









$





106,438









$





99,832









$





209,122









$





198,441













Interest expense













46,165













46,635













52,004













53,234













48,805













92,800













95,947













Net interest income













59,541













56,781













55,472













53,204













51,027













116,322













102,494













Provision for credit losses













5,694













2,311













2,380













1,414













707













8,005













2,139













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













53,847













54,470













53,092













51,790













50,320













108,317













100,355













Noninterest income:





































































Trust fee income













2,146













2,161













2,265













2,110













2,008













4,307













4,116













Service charges on deposit accounts













2,258













2,194













2,192













2,037













1,982













4,452













3,853













Investment advisory commission and fee income













5,460













5,613













5,457













5,319













5,238













11,073













10,432













Insurance commission and fee income













5,261













6,889













4,743













5,238













5,167













12,150













12,368













Other service fee income













3,147













2,707













3,473













1,815













3,044













5,854













9,459













Bank owned life insurance income













1,012













1,959













1,012













921













1,086













2,971













1,928













Net gain on sales of investment securities













-













-













-













18













-













-













-













Net gain on mortgage banking activities













981













647













1,320













1,296













1,710













1,628













2,649













Other income













1,236













245













868













1,396













745













1,481













1,770













Total noninterest income













21,501













22,415













21,330













20,150













20,980













43,916













46,575













Noninterest expense:





































































Salaries, benefits and commissions













31,536













30,826













31,518













30,702













30,187













62,362













61,525













Net occupancy













2,739













2,853













2,751













2,723













2,679













5,592













5,551













Equipment













1,043













1,122













1,147













1,107













1,088













2,165













2,199













Data processing













4,408













4,364













4,146













4,154













4,161













8,772













8,656













Professional fees













1,597













1,797













1,669













1,579













1,466













3,394













3,154













Marketing and advertising













498













353













552













490













715













851













1,131













Deposit insurance premiums













1,074













1,151













1,102













1,097













1,098













2,225













2,233













Intangible expenses













131













130













155













164













188













261













375













Other expense













7,306













6,732













7,618













6,536













7,126













14,038













13,958













Total noninterest expense













50,332













49,328













50,658













48,552













48,708













99,660













98,782













Income before taxes













25,016













27,557













23,764













23,388













22,592













52,573













48,148













Income tax expense













5,038













5,162













4,823













4,810













4,485













10,200













9,736













Net income









$





19,978









$





22,395









$





18,941









$





18,578









$





18,107









$





42,373









$





38,412













Net income per share:





































































Basic









$





0.69









$





0.77









$





0.65









$





0.64









$





0.62









$





1.46









$





1.31













Diluted









$





0.69









$





0.77









$





0.65









$





0.63









$





0.62









$





1.45









$





1.30













Dividends declared per share









$





0.22









$





0.21









$





0.21









$





0.21









$





0.21









$





0.43









$





0.42













Weighted average shares outstanding













28,859,348













29,000,567













29,070,039













29,132,948













29,246,977













28,929,123













29,330,488













Period end shares outstanding













28,810,805













28,962,648













29,045,877













29,081,108













29,190,640













28,810,805













29,190,640



































Univest Financial Corporation













Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)













June 30, 2025





















































































































































































































For the three months ended,













For the six months ended,















Profitability Ratios (annualized)















06/30/25













03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













06/30/25













06/30/24











































































Return on average assets













1.00





%













1.14





%













0.92





%













0.92





%













0.94





%













1.07





%













1.00





%









Return on average shareholders' equity













8.82





%













10.13





%













8.56





%













8.55





%













8.62





%













9.47





%













9.16





%









Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)













11.02





%













12.69





%













10.79





%













10.84





%













11.01





%













11.84





%













11.69





%









Net interest margin (FTE)













3.20





%













3.09





%













2.88





%













2.82





%













2.84





%













3.14





%













2.86





%









Efficiency ratio (2)













61.6





%













61.6





%













65.5





%













65.7





%













67.1





%













61.6





%













65.8





%













































































Capitalization Ratios





































































































































Dividends declared to net income













31.8





%













27.2





%













32.2





%













33.0





%













33.9





%













29.4





%













32.1





%









Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)













11.55





%













11.33





%













10.92





%













10.69





%













10.87





%













11.55





%













10.87





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)













9.52





%













9.31





%













8.92





%













8.71





%













8.81





%













9.52





%













8.81





%









Common equity book value per share









$





31.82













$





31.19













$





30.55













$





30.16













$





29.26













$





31.82













$





29.26













Tangible common equity book value per share (1)









$





25.66













$





25.06













$





24.43













$





24.05













$





23.17













$





25.66













$





23.17

















































































Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)





































































Tier 1 leverage ratio













9.94





%













9.80





%













9.51





%













9.53





%













9.74





%













9.94





%













9.74





%









Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio













11.19





%













10.97





%













10.85





%













10.88





%













10.72





%













11.19





%













10.72





%









Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio













11.19





%













10.97





%













10.85





%













10.88





%













10.72





%













11.19





%













10.72





%









Total risk-based capital ratio













14.58





%













14.35





%













14.19





%













14.27





%













14.09





%













14.58





%













14.09





%









































































(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.









(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.









(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.







































Univest Financial Corporation

















Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended,

























Tax Equivalent Basis









June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025





















Average









Income/









Average













Average









Income/









Average

















(Dollars in thousands)









Balance









Expense









Rate













Balance









Expense









Rate

















Assets:











































Interest-earning deposits with other banks





$





131,391









$





1,371





4.19





%





$





119,997









$





1,360





4.60





%









Obligations of state and political subdivisions*









-













-





-













879













4





1.85













Other debt and equity securities









497,214













3,962





3.20













499,199













4,019





3.27













Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock









36,711













671





7.33













37,561













687





7.42













Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets









665,316













6,004





3.62













657,636













6,070





3.74





















































Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans









1,005,784













17,686





7.05













990,860













17,020





6.97













Real estate—commercial and construction loans









3,692,262













54,165





5.88













3,704,232













52,676





5.77













Real estate—residential loans









1,727,381













21,772





5.06













1,729,146













21,542





5.05













Loans to individuals









15,575













337





8.68













19,438













393





8.20













Tax-exempt loans and leases









228,856













2,966





5.20













230,133













2,861





5.04













Lease financings









177,080













3,192





7.23













182,694













3,240





7.19













Gross loans and leases









6,846,938













100,118





5.86













6,856,503













97,732





5.78













Total interest-earning assets









7,512,254













106,122





5.67













7,514,139













103,802





5.60













Cash and due from banks









55,335

























56,690

























Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases









(88,127





)





















(87,822





)





















Premises and equipment, net









47,299

























46,852

























Operating lease right-of-use assets









26,948

























27,761

























Other assets









425,766

























423,423

























Total assets





$





7,979,475





















$





7,981,043



































































Liabilities:











































Interest-bearing checking deposits





$





1,216,909









$





7,800





2.57





%





$





1,222,012









$





7,075





2.35





%









Money market savings









1,754,428













16,945





3.87













1,840,194













18,035





3.97













Regular savings









700,762













749





0.43













702,543













763





0.44













Time deposits









1,541,008













16,261





4.23













1,476,495













16,106





4.42













Total time and interest-bearing deposits









5,213,107













41,755





3.21













5,241,244













41,979





3.25





















































Short-term borrowings









5,254













1





0.08













6,909













14





0.82













Long-term debt









200,549













2,128





4.26













217,500













2,361





4.40













Subordinated notes









149,444













2,281





6.12













149,319













2,281





6.20













Total borrowings









355,247













4,410





4.98













373,728













4,656





5.05













Total interest-bearing liabilities









5,568,354













46,165





3.33













5,614,972













46,635





3.37













Noninterest-bearing deposits









1,420,143

























1,376,409

























Operating lease liabilities









29,802

























30,675

























Accrued expenses and other liabilities









52,640

























62,176

























Total liabilities









7,070,939

























7,084,232

























Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")









6,988,497













2.65













6,991,381













2.71























































Shareholders' Equity:











































Common stock









157,784

























157,784

























Additional paid-in capital









301,016

























302,653

























Retained earnings and other equity









449,736

























436,374

























Total shareholders' equity









908,536

























896,811

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





7,979,475





















$





7,981,043

























Net interest income









$





59,957

















$





57,167

























































Net interest spread













2.34

















2.23













Effect of net interest-free funding sources













0.86

















0.86













Net interest margin













3.20





%













3.09





%









Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities









134.91





%





















133.82





%





























































* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.





























Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.









Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $689 thousand and $554 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.









Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.







































































Univest Financial Corporation

















Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended June 30,

























Tax Equivalent Basis









2025













2024





















Average









Income/









Average













Average









Income/









Average

















(Dollars in thousands)









Balance









Expense









Rate













Balance









Expense









Rate

















Assets:











































Interest-earning deposits with other banks





$





131,391









$





1,371





4.19





%





$





84,546









$





1,108





5.27





%









Obligations of state and political subdivisions*









-













-





-













1,269













7





2.22













Other debt and equity securities









497,214













3,962





3.20













491,871













3,741





3.06













Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock









36,711













671





7.33













37,286













700





7.55













Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets









665,316













6,004





3.62













614,972













5,556





3.63





















































Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans









1,005,784













17,686





7.05













983,615













17,447





7.13













Real estate—commercial and construction loans









3,692,262













54,165





5.88













3,549,206













50,577





5.73













Real estate—residential loans









1,727,381













21,772





5.06













1,660,489













20,413





4.94













Loans to individuals









15,575













337





8.68













26,821













542





8.13













Tax-exempt loans and leases









228,856













2,966





5.20













230,495













2,476





4.32













Lease financings









177,080













3,192





7.23













189,910













3,105





6.58













Gross loans and leases









6,846,938













100,118





5.86













6,640,536













94,560





5.73













Total interest-earning assets









7,512,254













106,122





5.67













7,255,508













100,116





5.55













Cash and due from banks









55,335

























56,387

























Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases









(88,127





)





















(86,293





)





















Premises and equipment, net









47,299

























48,725

























Operating lease right-of-use assets









26,948

























30,344

























Other assets









425,766

























416,869

























Total assets





$





7,979,475





















$





7,721,540



































































Liabilities:











































Interest-bearing checking deposits





$





1,216,909









$





7,800





2.57





%





$





1,094,150









$





7,311





2.69





%









Money market savings









1,754,428













16,945





3.87













1,692,759













19,131





4.55













Regular savings









700,762













749





0.43













759,960













929





0.49













Time deposits









1,541,008













16,261





4.23













1,422,113













16,134





4.56













Total time and interest-bearing deposits









5,213,107













41,755





3.21













4,968,982













43,505





3.52





















































Short-term borrowings









5,254













1





0.08













29,506













242





2.30













Long-term debt









200,549













2,128





4.26













250,000













2,777





4.47













Subordinated notes









149,444













2,281





6.12













148,943













2,281





6.16













Total borrowings









355,247













4,410





4.98













428,449













5,300





4.98













Total interest-bearing liabilities









5,568,354













46,165





3.33













5,397,431













48,805





3.64













Noninterest-bearing deposits









1,420,143

























1,384,770

























Operating lease liabilities









29,802

























33,382

























Accrued expenses and other liabilities









52,640

























61,385

























Total liabilities









7,070,939

























6,876,968

























Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")









6,988,497













2.65













6,782,201













2.89























































Shareholders' Equity:











































Common stock









157,784

























157,784

























Additional paid-in capital









301,016

























299,426

























Retained earnings and other equity









449,736

























387,362

























Total shareholders' equity









908,536

























844,572

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





7,979,475





















$





7,721,540

























Net interest income









$





59,957

















$





51,311

























































Net interest spread













2.34

















1.91













Effect of net interest-free funding sources













0.86

















0.93













Net interest margin













3.20





%













2.84





%









Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities









134.91





%





















134.43





%





























































* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.





























Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.









Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $689 thousand and $698 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.













Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.



































Univest Financial Corporation

















Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)

























For the Six Months Ended June 30,





















Tax Equivalent Basis









2025













2024





















Average









Income/









Average













Average









Income/









Average

















(Dollars in thousands)









Balance









Expense









Rate













Balance









Expense









Rate

















Assets:











































Interest-earning deposits with other banks





$





125,725









$





2,731





4.38





%





$





102,696









$





2,717





5.32





%









Obligations of state and political subdivisions*









437













4





1.85













1,610













19





2.37













Other debt and equity securities









498,201













7,981





3.23













495,451













7,388





3.00













Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock









37,134













1,358





7.37













38,201













1,424





7.50













Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets









661,497













12,074





3.68













637,958













11,548





3.64





















































Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans









998,363













34,706





7.01













959,132













33,970





7.12













Real estate—commercial and construction loans









3,698,214













106,841





5.83













3,562,174













101,218





5.71













Real estate—residential loans









1,728,259













43,314





5.05













1,639,339













39,968





4.90













Loans to individuals









17,495













730





8.41













27,068













1,090





8.10













Tax-exempt loans and leases









229,491













5,827





5.12













231,437













4,940





4.29













Lease financings









179,872













6,432





7.21













189,800













6,274





6.65













Gross loans and leases









6,851,694













197,850





5.82













6,608,950













187,460





5.70













Total interest-earning assets









7,513,191













209,924





5.63













7,246,908













199,008





5.52













Cash and due from banks









56,009

























55,628

























Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases









(87,975





)





















(86,394





)





















Premises and equipment, net









47,076

























49,659

























Operating lease right-of-use assets









27,352

























30,733

























Other assets









424,601

























412,524

























Total assets





$





7,980,254





















$





7,709,058



































































Liabilities:











































Interest-bearing checking deposits





$





1,219,446









$





14,875





2.46





%





$





1,137,423









$





15,529





2.75





%









Money market savings









1,797,074













34,980





3.93













1,699,025













38,351





4.54













Regular savings









701,648













1,512





0.43













764,943













1,834





0.48













Time deposits









1,508,930













32,367





4.33













1,330,496













29,764





4.50













Total time and interest-bearing deposits









5,227,098













83,734





3.23













4,931,887













85,478





3.49





















































Short-term borrowings









6,076













15





0.50













19,816













247





2.51













Long-term debt









208,978













4,489





4.33













271,243













5,660





4.20













Subordinated notes









149,382













4,562





6.16













148,881













4,562





6.16













Total borrowings









364,436













9,066





5.02













439,940













10,469





4.79













Total interest-bearing liabilities









5,591,534













92,800





3.35













5,371,827













95,947





3.59













Noninterest-bearing deposits









1,398,396

























1,396,917

























Operating lease liabilities









30,236

























33,774

























Accrued expenses and other liabilities









57,382

























62,981

























Total liabilities









7,077,548

























6,865,499

























Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")









6,989,930













2.68













6,768,744













2.85























































Shareholders' Equity:











































Common stock









157,784

























157,784

























Additional paid-in capital









301,830

























300,052

























Retained earnings and other equity









443,092

























385,723

























Total shareholders' equity









902,706

























843,559

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





7,980,254





















$





7,709,058

























Net interest income









$





117,124

















$





103,061

























































Net interest spread













2.28

















1.93













Effect of net interest-free funding sources













0.86

















0.93













Net interest margin













3.14





%













2.86





%









Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities









134.37





%





















134.91





%





























































* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.





























Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.









Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.









Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.































































Univest Financial Corporation













Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)













June 30, 2025





































(Dollars in thousands)





























Industry Description









Total Outstanding Balance













% of Commercial Loan Portfolio















CRE - Retail





$





453,445









8.4





%









Animal Production









401,946









7.5













CRE - Multi-family









360,345









6.7













CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment









279,322









5.2













CRE - Office









262,374









4.9













Hotels & Motels (Accommodation)









222,878









4.1













CRE - Industrial / Warehouse









222,234









4.1













Specialty Trade Contractors









197,138









3.7













Nursing and Residential Care Facilities









167,978









3.1













Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers)









154,166









2.9













Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods









140,876









2.6













Repair and Maintenance









135,318









2.5













Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers









132,852









2.5













Crop Production









113,684









2.1













CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential









113,422









2.1













Wood Product Manufacturing









99,041









1.8













Food Services and Drinking Places









88,822









1.7













Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing









87,750









1.6













Administrative and Support Services









86,092









1.6













Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services









85,567









1.6













Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods









81,836









1.5













Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592)









76,957









1.4













CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial









76,067









1.4













Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing









72,635









1.4













Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries









69,971









1.3













Education









65,839









1.2













Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups









65,568









1.2













Personal and Laundry Services









63,886









1.2













Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage









63,531









1.2













Food Manufacturing









53,682









1.0















Industries with >$50 million in outstandings







$





4,495,222









83.6





%









Industries with <$50 million in outstandings





$





880,273









16.4





%











Total Commercial Loans







$





5,375,495









100.0





%





























































Consumer Loans and Lease Financings











Total Outstanding Balance























Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose









984,166





















Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose









195,014





















Loans to Individuals









14,069





















Lease Financings









232,441























Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings







$





1,425,690















































Total







$





6,801,185



























































Univest Financial Corporation













Non-GAAP Reconciliation













June 30, 2025





















Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation











Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.











































































As of or for the three months ended,













As of or for the six months ended,













(Dollars in thousands)









06/30/25













03/31/25













12/31/24













09/30/24













06/30/24













06/30/25













06/30/24











Net income





$





19,978













$





22,395













$





18,941













$





18,578













$





18,107













$





42,373













$





38,412













Amortization of intangibles, net of tax









103

















103

















122

















130

















149

















206

















296













Net income before amortization of intangibles





$





20,081













$





22,498













$





19,063













$





18,708













$





18,256













$





42,579













$





38,708









































































Shareholders' equity





$





916,733













$





903,472













$





887,301













$





877,071













$





854,137













$





916,733













$





854,137













Goodwill









(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)









Other intangibles (a)









(2,040





)













(2,104





)













(2,263





)













(2,147





)













(2,157





)













(2,040





)













(2,157





)









Tangible common equity





$





739,183













$





725,858













$





709,528













$





699,414













$





676,470













$





739,183













$





676,470









































































Total assets





$





7,939,056













$





7,975,167













$





8,128,417













$





8,205,737













$





7,855,446













$





7,939,056













$





7,855,446













Goodwill









(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)









Other intangibles (a)









(2,040





)













(2,104





)













(2,263





)













(2,147





)













(2,157





)













(2,040





)













(2,157





)









Tangible assets





$





7,761,506













$





7,797,553













$





7,950,644













$





8,028,080













$





7,677,779













$





7,761,506













$





7,677,779









































































Average shareholders' equity





$





908,536













$





896,811













$





880,237













$





864,406













$





844,572













$





902,706













$





843,559













Average goodwill









(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)













(175,510





)









Average other intangibles (a)









(2,068





)













(2,162





)













(2,146





)













(2,086





)













(2,222





)













(2,114





)













(2,271





)









Average tangible common equity





$





730,958













$





719,139













$





702,581













$





686,810













$





666,840













$





725,082













$





665,778









































































(a) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights















