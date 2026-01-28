Univest Financial Corporation Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $22.75 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $18.94 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $62.55 million from $55.47 million last year.

Univest Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

