Univest Financial Corporation Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

The quarterly results for Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$70m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 26% to hit US$0.45 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:UVSP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Univest Financial, is for revenues of US$263.1m in 2022, which would reflect a discernible 2.1% reduction in Univest Financial's sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 3.7% to US$2.52. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$288.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.56 in 2022. The consensus seems maybe a little more pessimistic, trimming their revenue forecasts after the latest results even though there was no change to its EPS estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, that the consensus price target fell 7.4% to US$31.17following these changes. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Univest Financial, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$33.00 and the most bearish at US$29.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 4.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 8.9% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Univest Financial's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Univest Financial. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Univest Financial going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of Univest Financial's balance sheet, and whether we think Univest Financial is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

