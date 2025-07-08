Univest Financial Corporation to Host Conference Call for Q2 2025 Earnings on July 24, 2025

Univest Financial Corporation will host a conference call on July 24, 2025, to discuss Q2 earnings.

Univest Financial Corporation announced a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 earnings, scheduled for July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., with earnings to be released on July 23, 2025. Participants are encouraged to pre-register to avoid delays, and those unable to do so should join the call a few minutes early. The company, which includes Univest Bank and Trust Co. and various subsidiaries, manages approximately $5.2 billion in assets and has about $8.0 billion in total assets. Headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, Univest offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations in the Mid-Atlantic region through over 50 locations and its website.

FAQ

When is Univest Financial Corporation's second quarter 2025earnings conference call

Univest Financial Corporation's conference call will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

How can I pre-register for the conference call?

Participants can pre-register for the call using the registration link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=d55d5140&confId=85192.

What is the audio dial-in number for the conference call?

The audio dial-in number for the conference call is 1-833-470-1428, with access code 747843.

When will the earnings be released?

Earnings are scheduled to be released after the market close on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available until July 31, 2025, at 1-866-813-9403, replay code 563521.

