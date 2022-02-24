Univest Financial Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UVSP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Univest Financial Corp (Symbol: UVSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.42, changing hands as low as $27.46 per share. Univest Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UVSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UVSP's low point in its 52 week range is $24.65 per share, with $31.9292 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.31.

