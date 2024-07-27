University of Wyoming Launches First Bitcoin Research Institute

News & Insights

The University of Wyoming (UW) has established the UW Bitcoin Research Institute, marking the first academic institute dedicated to Bitcoin studies. Dr. Bradley Rettler, an Associate Professor of Philosophy and author of Resistance Money: A Philosophical Case for Bitcoin, has been appointed as the inaugural director, Rettler announced on the Genesis Stage at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville.

The institute aims to elevate the quality and impact of Bitcoin research by creating faculty positions for Bitcoin research, incentivizing and rewarding good academic research on Bitcoin, encouraging young scholars to pursue Bitcoin research projects, and providing workshops on related papers and books. It will also connect researchers interested in Bitcoin and provide peer-reviewed research for journalists, policymakers, and the public.

The current state of academic Bitcoin research is not of the highest quality, so the institute aims to address these issues by creating and providing more accurate and rigorous academic studies on Bitcoin. The institute will work to ensure that high-quality, evidence-based research is accessible to all.

The University of Wyoming is strategically positioned to lead this initiative due to its interdisciplinary academic collaboration, proximity to renewable energy sources, and supportive legislative and regulatory environment. The institute will also collaborate with various university units, including the philosophy and economics departments, School of Computing, and Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation.

Those interested in supporting this research can donate to the UW Bitcoin Research Institute here. Donations are tax-deductible and all BTC donated will be held, the official page states.

