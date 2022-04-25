Markets
ALPMY

University Of Tokyo, Astellas Pharma Enter Second Phase Of Collaboration - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) announced the company and the University of Tokyo have entered the second phase of collaboration for co-creating new medicines and medical solutions, called the Astellas Alliance Acceleration Program. The University of Tokyo will expand its partnership involvement to include all of its institutions. A newly appointed AAAP-dedicated project manager will be stationed at the university to facilitate the collaboration.

Yoshitsugu Shitaka, Chief Scientific Officer at Astellas, said: "By leveraging the power of the more extensive and closer collaboration, we expect to accelerate the co-creation of innovations that contribute to our activities from early drug discovery research to clinical development."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALPMY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular