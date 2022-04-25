University Of Tokyo, Astellas Pharma Enter Second Phase Of Collaboration - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) announced the company and the University of Tokyo have entered the second phase of collaboration for co-creating new medicines and medical solutions, called the Astellas Alliance Acceleration Program. The University of Tokyo will expand its partnership involvement to include all of its institutions. A newly appointed AAAP-dedicated project manager will be stationed at the university to facilitate the collaboration.

Yoshitsugu Shitaka, Chief Scientific Officer at Astellas, said: "By leveraging the power of the more extensive and closer collaboration, we expect to accelerate the co-creation of innovations that contribute to our activities from early drug discovery research to clinical development."

