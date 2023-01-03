US Markets
University of California to invest $4 bln in Blackstone's REIT

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 03, 2023 — 08:56 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - University of California's fund manager said on Tuesday it would invest $4 billion in Blackstone's Real Estate Income Trust Inc, barely a month after the asset manager limited withdrawals at one of its REITs after a surge in redemptions.

REITs, one of the core strategies that helped Blackstone become the world's biggest alternative asset manager, suffered a setback in December as investors concerned about China's economic prospects and turmoil in the Asian markets withdrew money at a frenetic pace.

The investment would be made through UC Investments, which manages a portfolio of nearly $152 billion, according to its website.

Blackstone said it will put $1 billion of its holdings in BREIT towards a venture with UC Investments.

