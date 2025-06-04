University of KwaZulu-Natal, Valio Technologies, and Brand Engagement Network Launch AI-Powered Mental Health Support Program for Students in South Africa

UKZN, Valio Technologies, and BEN launch an AI mental health program for South African students, enhancing access to care.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Valio Technologies, and Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BEN) are partnering to launch an AI-powered mental health program aimed at improving support for students in South Africa, particularly in underserved communities. This initiative will offer private, 24/7 mental health support through BEN's iSKYE platform, which provides personalized assistance and resources to individuals lacking access to traditional therapy. The collaboration emphasizes the importance of adapting AI to deliver emotionally aware interactions while ensuring privacy. The program is set to begin pilot testing at UKZN later this year, leveraging insights gained to expand support across the region.

Potential Positives

The collaboration between BEN, UKZN, and Valio Technologies aims to enhance mental health support for underserved student communities in South Africa.

BEN's AI-powered platform provides 24/7 personalized mental health support, addressing a critical gap in access to care in remote or under-resourced areas.

The launch of this initiative underscores BEN's commitment to leveraging AI for meaningful social impact, potentially enhancing the company's reputation as a leader in responsible technology use.

Insights gained from the initial rollout at UKZN will inform future expansions, demonstrating BEN's strategic approach to scalable solutions in mental health support.

Potential Negatives

The emphasis on an "AI-powered" solution may raise concerns regarding the privacy and security of sensitive mental health data, given the complexities surrounding AI implementations.



The inclusion of a forward-looking statement disclaimer indicates that the anticipated outcomes of the initiative carry inherent uncertainties and risks, potentially leading to skepticism among stakeholders regarding the success of the program.



There may be criticisms regarding the adequacy of the program in meeting the actual needs of underserved communities, as AI-driven solutions can sometimes lack the personal touch and contextual understanding needed for effective mental health support.

FAQ

What is the new mental health program by UKZN and partners?

The program offers AI-powered, 24/7 mental health support for students, particularly in underserved communities.

How does the AI-powered platform enhance mental health support?

It provides personalized, emotionally aware conversations, ongoing check-ins, and tailored mental health resources without traditional therapy barriers.

Who is involved in this mental health initiative?

The initiative is a collaboration between the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Valio Technologies, and Brand Engagement Network Inc.

When will the program be launched at UKZN?

The program's launch at UKZN is planned for later this year, with ongoing development already underway.

What are the key features of the AI platform being used?

The platform features personalized support, privacy protections, and insights for better targeting of assistance in diverse communities.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental health is an urgent concern for students across South Africa, especially in underserved communities with limited access to care.





To help close this gap, the





University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)





,





Valio Technologies





, and





Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BEN)





(NASDAQ: BNAI) are launching an inclusive, AI-powered mental health program that offers private, 24/7 support.





The initiative starts with UKZN students and will help shape how mental health support is expanded across the region.





“AI is now playing a vital role in improving access to mental health support,” said Paul Chang, CEO of Brand Engagement Network. “This collaboration shows how our iSKYE platform delivers meaningful help in areas where traditional care is out of reach.”





BEN’s AI-powered platform offers personalized mental health support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.





It enables ongoing check-ins, emotional support, and curated mental health resources, especially for individuals without access to traditional therapy.





The solution is designed to scale across diverse populations, particularly in remote or under-resourced communities.





Unlike scripted bots, BEN’s AI adapts to each individual, offering emotionally aware conversations, personalized guidance, and anonymized insights that help institutions better target support while maintaining full privacy protections.





“We are honoured to work with the University of KwaZulu-Natal on this mission-driven initiative,” said Lefentse Nokaneng, CEO and Founder of Valio Technologies. “Together, we’re redefining how institutions support mental wellness at scale—using AI to build trust and access.”





The co-development effort is already underway, with a launch at UKZN planned for later this year.





Insights from this rollout will help shape future expansions, ensuring the program stays responsive to students and communities across the region.







About Brand Engagement Network (BEN)







Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) innovates in AI-powered customer engagement, delivering safe, intelligent, and scalable solutions. Its proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture enable highly personalized interactions supported by customers’ curated data in closed-loop environments. BEN develops AI-driven engagement solutions for the life sciences, automotive, and retail industries, featuring AI-powered avatars for outbound campaigns, inbound customer service, and real-time recommendations. With a global AI research and development team, BEN provides secure cloud-based or on-premises deployments, granting complete control of the technology stack and ensuring compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 Type 1 standards. The company holds 21 patents, with 28 pending, demonstrating its commitment to advancing AI-driven consumer engagement. For more information, visit



www.beninc.ai



.







About Valio Technologies







Valio (Technologies Pty Ltd) is a Pan-African technology company specializing in the development of disruptive enterprise blockchain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Artificial Intelligence solutions tailored for developing markets. With a strategic focus on key sectors such as healthcare, automotive, mining, and supply chain management, our mission is to lead Africa into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Valio is dedicated to transforming these sectors by harnessing innovation to foster sustainable development and economic growth across the continent. For more information, visit



www.valiotechnologies.com



.







About the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)







The University of KwaZulu-Natal is a leading research and teaching institution in South Africa, committed to academic excellence and community engagement. With campuses across the province of KwaZulu-Natal, UKZN focuses on advancing inclusive development and sustainable well-being through innovation, education, and partnership. For more information, visit



www.ukzn.ac.za



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. They are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, BEN’s current expectations, assumptions, plans, strategies, and anticipated results. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.





There are a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions that may cause BEN’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Risk Factors in BEN’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the other risk factors identified from time to time in the BEN’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at



http://www.sec.gov



.





Many of these circumstances are beyond BEN’s ability to control or predict. These forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on BEN’s part. These forward-looking statements may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "should," "may," "will," "might," "could," "would," or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on BEN’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this communication. Furthermore, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to the Company and speak only as of the date they are made. BEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.







Media Contact







Amy Rouyer





P: 503-367-7596





E: amy@beninc.ai







Investor Relations







Susan Xu





P: 778-323-0959





E: sxu@allianceadvisors.com



