University of the Hespérides Launches First Spanish-Language Master’s Program Focused Exclusively on Bitcoin

The University of the Hespérides, an institution known for its classical liberal academic philosophy, has launched the first-ever Master’s program in Spanish dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin, according to an exclusive press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Starting April 28, 2025, the fully online program aims to prepare professionals with the technical, economic, legal, and philosophical tools needed to lead in the Bitcoin era.

“Without sound education, we risk continued misunderstanding and underutilization of its potential. This program is intended to close that gap and train professionals who can engage with Bitcoin responsibly and knowledgeably,” said Álvaro D. María, director of the program and author of The Philosophy of Bitcoin.

The Master’s in Bitcoin is designed as an interdisciplinary curriculum, covering Bitcoin’s philosophy, history, economics, technology, regulation, and business development. It promises to offer students a complete view of Bitcoin—not as just a speculative asset, but as a transformative monetary network.

“Bitcoin is the most important monetary revolution in decades—and it will shape our future. We must be ready to use it to defend our freedoms against the State. That’s why, at Hesperides University, we see this program as essential,” said Juan Ramón Rallo, Dean of the Undergraduate School and a leading economist specializing in Austrian theory and Bitcoin.

The program is structured to answer practical and foundational questions alike:

What makes Bitcoin unique among digital assets?



What technological and economic principles underpin its protocol?



How do regulatory frameworks impact its adoption?



What skills are most in demand across Bitcoin-native firms?



Geared toward entrepreneurs, engineers, economists, lawyers, and investors, the curriculum combines theoretical instruction with practical insights. Students will participate in masterclasses, case studies, and seminars, learning from experts who work directly in the Bitcoin industry.

The faculty includes a roster of Bitcoin experts and instructors such as: Kristyna Mazankova (The Bitcoin Conference), Manuel Polavieja (monetary theory), Kilian Rausch (Boltz Exchange), Manu Ferrari (Money on Chain), Sergio Fernández (NegociosTV), and Decentralized, a prominent educator in the space.

Institutional backing further strengthens the program. Key partners include BTC Inc, Jan3, BTC Consulting 360, ‘Watch Out, Bitcoin’, NegociosTV, and the Institute of Philosophy and Economics of Bitcoin (IFEB). This network ensures that the curriculum stays closely aligned with industry needs while offering students pathways to professional opportunities.

The program is accessible to international students and working professionals alike. Delivered fully online and entirely in Spanish, it allows students to pursue academic depth without compromising their existing responsibilities.

Enrollment is now open, and full details on admission and coursework are available on their website here.

