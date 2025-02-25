Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Faces Potential Delisting from Nasdaq Due to Delinquent Annual Report Filing

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC faces potential Nasdaq delisting due to delayed filing of its Annual Report for fiscal year 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC announced on February 25, 2025, that it received a notification from Nasdaq indicating it is delinquent in filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. This failure constitutes a violation of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and is grounds for potential delisting of the company’s securities. The company is currently before a Hearings Panel regarding non-compliance with another listing rule and has until February 26, 2025, to request a suspension stay while awaiting a decision. Universe Pharmaceuticals is working to complete and file its overdue Form 20-F. The company specializes in producing and distributing traditional Chinese medicine and other pharmaceutical products in China.

Potential Positives

The Company plans to request a stay of the suspension, indicating proactive measures to address the Nasdaq delisting issue.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is actively working on completing and filing the delayed Form 20-F, showing commitment to compliance and transparency.

The press release fulfills Nasdaq's requirement for prompt disclosure, reflecting the Company's adherence to regulatory obligations.

The Company operates across 30 provinces in China, highlighting its substantial market presence and potential for growth despite current challenges.

Potential Negatives

The Company is at risk of delisting from Nasdaq due to failure to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F on time, which reflects poorly on its compliance and management practices.

This notification indicates a violation of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), potentially damaging the Company's reputation in the marketplace.

The Company is currently before a Hearings Panel, adding uncertainty to its operations and may impact investor confidence moving forward.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from Universe Pharmaceuticals INC?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC announced it is delinquent in filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F and faces potential delisting from Nasdaq.

What is the deadline for Universe Pharmaceuticals to request a stay of suspension?

The deadline for Universe Pharmaceuticals to request a stay of the suspension is February 26, 2025.

What is the purpose of Form 20-F for Universe Pharmaceuticals?

Form 20-F reports the Company’s financial performance and operations for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

What types of products does Universe Pharmaceuticals specialize in?

Universe Pharmaceuticals specializes in traditional Chinese medicine derivatives, biomedical drugs, medical instruments, and dietary supplements.

How can I learn more about Universe Pharmaceuticals INC?

For more information, visit Universe Pharmaceuticals INC's official website at http://www.universe-pharmacy.com/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced that on February 19, 2025, the Company received a staff determination notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it is delinquent in filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 (the “Form 20-F”) and that this matter serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company’s securities from Nasdaq. The failure to timely file the Form 20-F is a violation of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).





The Company is before a Hearings Panel for its failure to comply with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and was therefore provided until February 26, 2025 to request a stay of the suspension of the Company’s securities, pending a Hearings Panel decision. The Company intends to request a stay of the suspension before that date. The Company is working on completing and filing the delayed Form 20-F.





This announcement is being made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.







About Universe Pharmaceuticals INC







Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, headquartered in Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, is a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China. The Company specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being. The Company also distributes and sells biomedical drugs, medical instruments, Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces, and dietary supplements manufactured by third-party pharmaceutical companies. Currently, the Company’s products are sold in 30 provinces of China. For more information, visit the company’s website at



http://www.universe-pharmacy.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Contact:







Ms. Lin Yang,





Chief Financial Officer of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC







lin.yang@universe-pharmacy.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.