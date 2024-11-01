News & Insights

Stocks

Universe Pharmaceuticals Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

November 01, 2024 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) has released an update.

Universe Pharmaceuticals has received a notification from Nasdaq regarding its non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, which mandates a share price of at least $1.00. The company has until April 2025 to rectify this issue and is considering options like a reverse stock split to meet the requirement. Despite this challenge, Universe Pharmaceuticals’ business operations remain unaffected.

For further insights into UPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.