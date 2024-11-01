Universe Pharmaceuticals Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) has released an update.

Universe Pharmaceuticals has received a notification from Nasdaq regarding its non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, which mandates a share price of at least $1.00. The company has until April 2025 to rectify this issue and is considering options like a reverse stock split to meet the requirement. Despite this challenge, Universe Pharmaceuticals’ business operations remain unaffected.

