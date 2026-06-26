Universe Pharmaceuticals To Acquire Best Praise International For Patent Expansion; Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Best Praise International Limited, a company that holds five pharmaceutical patents in China, for a total purchase price of approximately US$10.75 million.

The deal will be paid in the form of 4,376,552 Class A ordinary shares of the Universe Pharmaceuticals.

The patent portfolio spans several therapeutic areas, including age-related diseases, neurodegenerative conditions, cognitive disorders, cardiovascular applications, antibacterial compounds and drug delivery technologies. Universe believes these assets complement its existing focus on elderly healthcare and may open opportunities for research collaborations, licensing, and commercialization.

Chief Executive Officer Gang Lai said the acquisition reflects the company's continued efforts to expand its pharmaceutical capabilities. He noted that adding intellectual property in areas such as cognitive health, cardiovascular applications, and drug delivery technologies will help broaden the pipeline and support long-term growth. Lai added that the transaction strengthens Universe's profile as a Nasdaq-listed company by enhancing its asset base and capital position.

The acquisition has been approved by Universe's board of directors and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions.

UPC has traded between $2.00 and $11.00 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $2.96, up 4.23%. During the after-hours trading session, the stock is at $7.97, up 169.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.