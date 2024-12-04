Universe Entertainment’s AGM Sees Unanimous Support

Universe Entertainment and Culture Group Company Limited (HK:1046) has released an update.

Universe Entertainment and Culture Group Company Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, held on December 4, 2024. Shareholders unanimously approved key items, including the adoption of financial statements and the re-election of directors, reflecting strong support for the company’s strategic direction.

