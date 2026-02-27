Markets

Universe Entertainment H1 Loss Narrows As Film Revenue Declines Sharply

February 27, 2026 — 12:04 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Universe Entertainment and Culture Group Company Limited (1046.HK) on Friday reported a sharp drop in revenue for the first half of fiscal 2026, though its net loss narrowed significantly from the prior-year period.

For the six months ended December 31, 2025, total revenue fell to HK$57.8 million from HK$249.0 million a year earlier, mainly due to a steep decline in income from film distribution and exhibition, licensing and sub-licensing of film rights, which decreased to HK$31.5 million from HK$229.6 million.

The company posted a net loss of HK$9.9 million for the period, compared with a net loss of HK$74.7 million in the same period last year.

Total comprehensive loss for the period was HK$9.8 million, compared with HK$74.8 million a year earlier.

1046.HK closed Friday's trading at HK$0.300 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.