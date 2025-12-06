Universal Vision Biotechnology Co. (TPEX:3218) Price Target Decreased by 19.52% to 172.38

The average one-year price target for Universal Vision Biotechnology Co. (TPEX:3218) has been revised to NT$172.38 / share. This is a decrease of 19.52% from the prior estimate of NT$214.20 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$170.69 to a high of NT$177.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.53% from the latest reported closing price of NT$222.50 / share.

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Vision Biotechnology Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3218 is 0.02%, an increase of 32.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 3,503K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 656K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares , representing a decrease of 17.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3218 by 5.27% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 640K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing a decrease of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3218 by 5.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 612K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEAPX - International Emerging Markets Fund R-3 holds 482K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares , representing an increase of 27.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3218 by 37.47% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 306K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3218 by 8.61% over the last quarter.

