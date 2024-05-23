Universal (UVV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.30, changing hands as low as $47.19 per share. Universal Corp shares are currently trading down about 10% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UVV's low point in its 52 week range is $44.40 per share, with $67.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.51.

