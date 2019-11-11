Universal (UVV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.30, changing hands as high as $56.87 per share. Universal Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UVV's low point in its 52 week range is $49.07 per share, with $69.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.