Universal Technical's (UTI) UTI Division Partners With TA

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s UTI division, Universal Technical Institute, partnered with TravelCenters of America (TA) to deliver career opportunities for UTI unit’s Diesel and Auto tech students.



Universal Technical is optimistic about the collaboration as it believes that this will help expand the band for the automotive and diesel services delivered by the Americans.

Takeaways From the Partnership

Under the collaboration, the students enrolled in UTI's Diesel and Auto Technician Training programs will be able to apply and start working for the TA Truck Service division while studying. The truck service comprises various advanced in-bay services, mobile maintenance and emergency roadside assistance. Additionally, TA will offer tuition reimbursement for the qualified employees graduating with a UTI program.



Students at UTI campuses, including Avondale, AZ; Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Lisle, IL; Mooresville, NC; Exton, PA; and Dallas and Houston, TX are eligible to apply for Early Employment Program (EEP) opportunities, wherein 17 currently are participating in TA Truck Service locations. As a part of the EEP by UTI, TA will be offering current students 20-30 hours of paid work experience and is considering full-time employment after graduation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of UTI have inched up 0.5% on Sep 18, during the after-hour trading session. Furthermore, the stock gained 25.4% so far this year, outperforming the Zacks Schools industry’s 15.1% growth.

Strategies to Boost Growth

Universal Technical consistently focuses on growth and diversification initiatives to maintain its growth momentum. Its proven education and employment model reflects the consistent graduation and in-field employment rates, along with rooted partnerships with top industry participants and employers. Also, the company’s attention to driving its operational initiatives helps it to optimally prepare and position its students for fulfilling careers in the major demanding fields that it serves.



Under its Concorde division, the company has started implementing targeted grant assistance initiatives for certain students under this division. This will help the company approach its health care students, primarily the local students, with prior health care experience. From program and growth point of view, Concorde is planning on launching six new programs beginning September 2023, with the remainder launching in fiscal 2024. The programs include three new dental hygiene programs, along with diagnostic medical and cardiovascular sonography programs.



Under the UTI division, the company will be launching 14 new programs across nine UTI campuses for fiscal 2023. The programs include wind and energy management, aviation, robotics and HVAC/R.

Zacks Rank

Universal Technical currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector are Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV and Guess?, Inc. GES.



Royal Caribbean presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.5%, on average. The stock has surged 110.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 55.1% and 182.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Live Nation presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. LYV has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.6%, on average. The stock has gained 1.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests rises of 21% and 57.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Guess currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GES has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.4%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 37.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GES’ fiscal 2023 sales and EPS implies improvements of 3.7% and 9.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

