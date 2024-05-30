Universal Technical Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Universal Technical, revealing an average target of $19.6, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.26% increase from the previous average price target of $18.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Universal Technical among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raj Sharma B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00

All You Need to Know About Universal Technical

Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution. It provides undergraduate degree, as well as certificate programs for technicians in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine fields. The company's reportable segment includes Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges. Majority of the revenue is generated from UTI segment which provides different kinds of degree and non-degree transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and others. It also provides dealer technician training or instructor staffing services to manufacturers.

Universal Technical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Universal Technical displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Universal Technical's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Technical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Technical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Universal Technical's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.39. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

