Universal Technical rises 20.1%

Universal Technical (UTI) is up 20.1%, or $4.00 to $23.89.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on UTI:
- Universal Technical price target raised to $26 from $22 at Truist
- Universal Technical rises 16.9%
- Universal Technical rises 14.4%
- Universal Technical price target raised to $25 from $22 at Barrington
- Universal Technical price target raised to $24 from $20 at Northland
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.